Ina Garten's Best Dinner Party Secret Has Nothing to Do With the Food

For Ina Garten, bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to dinner parties. While speaking with NPR recently, the Barefoot Contessa revealed that it was decades ago when she discovered what would become her biggest dinner party faux pas: biting off more than you can chew.

When Garten was just 21-years-old, she planned a dinner soiree for 20 guests and gave herself the gargantuan task of making individual omelettes for each attendee. Let's just say that it wasn't her finest hour.

“I was in the kitchen the entire time," she shared with NPR. “It was such a bad party, I almost never had another party again."

Now, with that dinner debacle behind her, Garten's secret to hosting a fabulous dinner party is to keep things simple. She explained that she keeps her guest list short and prefers a smaller, round dinner table to maintain intimacy.

"Very often people have long, rectangular tables that are way too wide and people are seated too far apart," Garten said. "I like when everybody's knees are almost touching and it feels very intimate, with a dark room and a candle in the middle."

Garten's interview with NPR, which also touched on her work for the federal government and her past separation from husband Jeffrey, comes on the heels of the release of her new memoir. Titled Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir, the book serves as "an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey."

