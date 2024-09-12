Indonesia, Philippines recognized as top 2024 travel destinations
The 31st World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony, held in the Philippines on Sept. 3, honored destinations and businesses across the region for their outstanding contributions to the travel industry. Dubbed the "Oscars of the travel industry," the event saw significant wins for Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.
“Must-visit” Philippines: The 2024 WTA saw the Philippines bagging eight major awards, including Asia’s leading dive destination, Asia’s leading beach destination, Asia’s leading island destination and Asia's leading tourist attraction 2024 for the historic walled city of Intramuros. WTA founder Graham Cooke lauded the country for successfully hosting the event, proclaiming it a “must-visit” destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.
Other major awards: Indonesia secured the title of Asia's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, highlighting the country’s growing reputation as a premier destination for adventure seekers, surpassing previous winners Japan, Thailand and Sri Lanka. Hong Kong International Airport was crowned Asia's Leading Airport for the second year in a row, while Singapore Airlines continued its reign as Asia's Leading Airline for the sixth consecutive year. The airline also secured accolades as Asia's leading airline - first class and Asia's leading airline to the Indian Ocean.
