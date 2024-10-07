Inside the $11.5 Million California Wine Country Estate an Architect Designed for His Family

Mexican-born, California-based architect Juan Diego Perez-Vargas is known for his contributions to major hospitality projects for Rosewood, Banyan Tree, and W throughout Mexico and California. But when it came to designing his own home, a sprawling family sanctuary in Sonoma, California, he looked to the dry climate and ancient oak groves to create a property that was reminiscent of his childhood growing up in both Mexico and Arizona. Indeed, Perez-Vargas chose the land for its unique terrain, and now the Fisher Lane home can be yours for $11.5 million. The 4,377-square-foot residence has the option to come fully furnished, including the artwork.

“I wanted to create an elevated living experience, where architectural sophistication and a unique sense of wine country magic meet the serene beauty of nature, delivering a home that is truly exceptional and timeless,” says Juan Diego Perez-Vargas.

Set on three flat acres, the property is dominated by natural beauty, with two natural creeks that flow along the perimeter, soaring mature trees, rolling meadows, ample lawn space, and, of course, vineyards. It has a Mediterranean-esque climate that takes advantage of Sonoma’s characteristically warm and sunny weather and allows for breezy indoor-outdoor living. Beyond the private gates, a driveway lined with maple and olive trees gives a sense of seclusion and tranquility from the moment you enter. Perez-Vargas is known for his interest in and commitment to sustainability, and this property is no different. It was built with sustainable materials and energy-efficient systems to reduce impact on the environment, including a water filtration system, solar power, a natural gas-powered backup generator, and radiant heating.

The great room is light and airy thanks to huge windows, high ceilings and cotton-white walls.

The one-level residence was inspired by classic wine country farmhouse-style architecture with some bold design choices, like its charcoal-hued facade and roof. The monochromatic exterior gives way to airy and bright interiors. Calming neutral hues, organic materials, and soft textural furniture and decor only add to the home’s Zen vibe.

There’s a double-height great room with vaulted ceilings and oversized windows, while the open-plan kitchen is stocked with state-of-the-art appliances, an Italian porcelain farmhouse-style sink and custom European white oak cabinetry. A butler’s pantry, an eat-in island and a custom 100-bottle wine room for your finest bottles complete the scene. A nearby bonus room is suitable for a hobby studio, library, music room, or office.

Meanwhile, the primary suite is sequestered in its own wing, with eight-foot-wide sliding glass doors that open to a private pergola overlooking gardens. There’s a fabulous walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a steam and rain shower. There are three additional en suite bedrooms filtered throughout the house, each with impressive views of the landscape.

The gourmet kitchen’s pale wood cabinets are topped by boldly veined black countertops.

Outside, there’s a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, as well as a nearby bocce court to while away the lovely sun-kissed Sonoma afternoons. A two-car garage complete with a Tesla EV charger is topped by a 965-square-foot loft with a kitchenette and full bathroom. The idyllic outdoor areas also feature sculpture art from Mexican artist Francisco Valverde that makes the backyard look like an open-air museum. Finally, there’s potential to add a guest house or sports courts.

“This was built with quality of construction and every attention to personal detail,” says listing agent Joseph Zichelle of Compass. “It has a stamp of modern elements in this soft setting and the duality is a timeless piece of architectural significance. It’s a statement home and property.”

247 Fisher Lane Sonoma California pool

