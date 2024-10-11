Inside Glasswing International’s 10th Annual Gala Honoring Howard G. Buffett and Valentina Ferrer

At Glasswing International’s 10th annual gala last night, philanthropist Howard Warren Buffett announced an additional $11.6 million donation to the nonprofit on behalf of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

“Our foundation’s core mission is to catalyze transformational change to improve the standard of living and quality of life for the world’s most impoverished and marginalized populations,” Howard G. Buffett, chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, said in a press release. “Glasswing has been a key partner for us in that effort in Latin America, where we have not only been able to impact the lives of millions of young people, but also demonstrate what is possible when you invest in communities.” At the event, he was awarded the Humanitarian Award.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Based in El Salvador, Glasswing works throughout Latin America to transform public schools into bustling community centers. In these new spaces, the organization offers access to mental health support, vocational and entrepreneurial training, and networking opportunities. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has contributed $65 million to Glasswing since the two organizations began collaborating in 2018.

“Central American youth can be agents for change in their home countries if we are bold enough to believe and invest in them,” Buffett continued.

Anthony Tudisco

The glamorous evening at Cipriani 25 Broadway also honored model and entrepreneur Valentina Ferrer for her work with migrant youth in New York City. Additionally, Ferrer revealed a collaboration between Glasswing and Vibra en Alta, J Balvin’s foundation focused on education and mental health. Balvin and Ferrer have been dating since 2018.

Over 450 people were in attendance, and co-chairs included Carmen Busquets, co-founder of Net-a-Porter; Valentina Bueno Marin, executive director of the Con Cora Foundation; and Jana Pasquel de Shapiro, president of Munnu The Gem Palace. Guests were greeted by Glasswing co-founders Celina de Sola, Ken Baker, and Diego de Sola, and the festivities concluded with a performance by DJ Bash.

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

