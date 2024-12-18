Inside Victoria Place, a Modern Residential Tower That Just Opened in Honolulu

Limited land supply makes buying or building a house in Hawaii very expensive. Still, single-family homes and condominiums saw a year-over-year increase in Oahu as of October, according to Sotheby’s. The latter began the fourth quarter ahead by 1.5 percent from 399 to 405 sales. As many as 10 new condo developments have been introduced to the Aloha State’s capital of Honolulu in the last decade, many of them in Ward Village, a master-planned neighborhood across from popular Ala Moana Beach and just to the northwest of Waikiki.

This December, the Howard Hughes company opened the doors to a 40-story luxury residential tower named Victoria Place. One- to three-bedroom homes span the glass-walled building, which comprises 350 residences that offer panoramic ocean and Diamond Head views. Sales launched in 2020, though, with 70 percent of its units selling in the first three months. It now stands as Ward Village’s most successful residential project to date, with sales exceeding $6 billion.

Victoria Place rises along Honolulu’s Ala Moana Boulevard.

The glass-walled tower was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB), who incorporated two levels of posh amenities ranging from clubrooms to an infinity pool overlooking Victoria Ward Park. The design takes inspiration from both midcentury architecture and Honolulu’s history, fronting a minimalistic design with landscaping by VITA, Inc. Other natural features, like wood and metal, help to create shadow patterns and a dappling effect from the lobby to its crown.

Howard Hughes tapped Tihany Design, the global boutique design atelier behind projects like an update to the Beverly Hills Hotel and restaurants for acclaimed chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. Light beige and brown hues come together throughout the common spaces, such as the double-height lobby with large custom lanterns and striking wood-slat ceilings. A stone courtyard sits to the left of the sophisticated space with irregularly shaped planting beds reminiscent of a Tetris game.

Inside one of the light-filled residences with a breathtaking ocean view.

“Our material choices, from walnut wood to basalt stone, create an organic modern palette that feels intrinsically connected to Hawaii,” says Alessia Genova, the owner and principal of Tihany Design. “Each material was selected not just for beauty, but for how it engages the senses.” The team also furnished the property with a slew of European brands like Molteni&C, Poltrona Frau and B&B Italia. Images within the individual residences show wooden floors and large expanses of steel-framed glass that, depending on where in the building you are, afford striking city, mountain, marina, and ocean views.

For fun and relaxation, owners can hit the amenities suite with a slew of lifestyle offerings, including the Lauhala Pool House and the Sunrise Lanai. Throughout are the spa and fitness center, a wine room with private storage lockers, a lap pool, a theater, and poolside cabanas. Full pricing for Victoria Place is unavailable, but there are several units listed on the open market, including an 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom spread for close to $2.2 million and a 1,700-square-foot three-bedroom unit priced just under $4.4 million.

