Inside Wild Rumpus Books, the coolest bookstore home to cats, chinchillas and more pets

This week we have Wild Rumpus Books in Minneapolis, Minnesota!

What’s your store’s story?

Wild Rumpus Books is an independent bookstore in Minneapolis, Minnesota that opened in 1992.

Founded in 1992, Wild Rumpus is a specialty store dedicated to children's and young adult literature and is home to a small menagerie of animals. In 2017, the store was the first children's specialty store to win Publishers Weekly's Bookstore of the Year award. After celebrating the store's 30th anniversary in 2022, founding owner Collette Morgan told staff of her goal to retire, so in January 2024, she sold the store to four employees, making the store an employee-owned, queer-owned business, led by a team of women and nonbinary booksellers.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

Of course, Wild Rumpus is known as a place to find great books and get recommendations from expert booksellers, but our family of store pets is also a major draw. The store is currently home to two Manx cats (Booker T and Eartha Kitt), two chinchillas (Caldecott and Newbery), a dove (Mo), a cockatiel (Dave), a crested gecko (Stinky Cheese Man), and an aquarium of fish, which are hidden behind the bathroom mirror and only visible with the room's lights off.

One thing we hear every day is some variation of, "I came here as a kid and now I'm bringing my own kids!" It's incredibly meaningful that we have been part of people's lives for so long and continue to be a place they come to find joy, delight, whimsy and learning. We take the business of fun very seriously! (And yes, we do carry some books for adults, so parents can find their next read, too!)

What's your favorite section in your store?

There are lots of ways to answer this question! In addition to sections devoted to picture books, middle grade, and young adult fiction, we also have sections dedicated to nonfiction and specific interests, from poetry, dance, music, and art, to history, science, sports, and nature.

Our world language section features books in Spanish, French, Japanese, Chinese, and Anishinaabe, among others.

We also have a section on death and grieving, so families can navigate even the most difficult conversations in ways that are age appropriate and sensitive.

Our Spooky Shed (a structure built into the store) is home to mysteries and spooky books for all ages, keeping the Halloween spirit alive (or undead?) year-round.

What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

Ask any Rumpian and you'll get a different answer! But Raj Haldar's "Word Travelers" series is a particular favorite. The books are exciting mysteries and all of the clues are based on English words borrowed from other languages. They're such a fun celebration of word nerdery, and Raj is such a kind and energetic speaker.

We're also huge fans of Anne Ursu, a local middle grade author whose books tackle weighty topics like chronic illness, cultural power, and misogyny with humor, sensitivity, and excellent storytelling. Her latest book "Not Quite A Ghost" is terrific.

What book do you think deserves more attention and why?

Ari Tison's "Saints of the Household" has received many well-deserved accolades, but should get many more! It's a moving story about two brothers navigating the aftermath of violence in their small town. Tison doesn't offer easy answers, but shows readers that cycles of violence can be broken through the difficult work of healing.

What are some of your store's upcoming events, programs, or partnerships you would like to share?

Storytime at Wild Rumpus Books in Minneapolis, Minnesota is fun for the whole family.

We host a popular weekly story time (Tuesdays at 10:30am) and regular events with authors. We've launched our summer reading challenge, a popular program to keep kids reading and challenging themselves throughout summer. We're also relaunching our YA book club, since many longtime members of our younger book clubs are ready to make the leap. The young readers in these book clubs are some of the smartest, funniest, coolest, and kindest kids on the planet, and their enthusiasm and honesty regularly reminds us why we love our job.

Finally, we will once again partner with the Minnesota Streetcar Museum to host monthly PJ Party on the Trolley events in June, July, and August (plus a Halloween-themed series in October).

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

Independent bookstores are a place where a community defines its values and priorities. Shopping at a children's specialty store (even buying books for grown ups here) supports a robust community of readers who are dedicated to giving children the tools they need to grow and learn and play in safe, loving environments. Shopping here ensures that we have the resources to bring authors to schools, giving students the opportunity to see their lives and faces reflected in the pages of books and in the authors who write them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inside Wild Rumpus Books, the bookstore with pet cats and chinchillas