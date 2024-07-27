'Instant face-lift': These 3 Chantecaille skin saviors are all on mega sale

If you are a human with an aging face (and, let's be honest, we are all humans with aging faces), you may feel like you're on a never-ending quest for products that actually lift, tighten and hydrate your skin, those that truly deliver on the promises made on their labels instead of just feeling like a waste of cash. Well, get ready to abandon your entire stash of anti-aging skin care, because we've found the only three products you need.

They're all part of the Bio Lifting line by Chantecaille, a luxury brand that has fans building their entire beauty routines around it and swearing it's "worth every penny." Right now (through July 31st), Chantecaille's full product line is on major sale — you'll save 25% on your entire order by entering code SYLVIE25 at checkout.

The star of the Chantecaille show is this bottle of powerful Bio Lifting Serum+, which one fan called "an instant face lift." And they weren't kidding about the instant part. Another shopper wrote: "I was interrupted one day applying to my face, only getting around one eye, and the difference was surprising. My one eye was lifted and the other was not!"

The results alone should be reason enough take the plunge — especially at 25% off — but here's the cherry on top: Chantecaille Bio Lifting Serum+ uses all-natural ingredients only, and potent ones. secret weapons include raspberry stem cell extract, a moisturizing antioxidant, and cocoa peptides, which go to work on blue light–induced wrinkles from phone and computer screens.

It also contains hexapeptide to define facial contours, algae to tighten the skin and caffiene-free coffee stem cell extract to plump and hydrate. What you won't find is any animal products, fragrances, phthalates, parabens, detergents, GMOs or anything harmful whatsoever. Just skin-care magic.

"I’m 64. I live in Colorado, a dry climate. This serum has been a game changer to me. It’s worth every penny," wrote one loyal customer. "My skin has firmed and it’s beautifully radiant...No more fine lines in my mouth area."

This top seller has been completely reinvented by Chantecaille and is better than ever, with a reinvigorated formula that includes some of the company's heavy hitters like plant stem cells, peptides, tensing agents and moisture barrier enhancers.

The mask is meant to be applied two to three days a week for up to 15 minutes a pop. That's all it takes to penetrate deep and instantly hydrate, plump and tighten skin. Here's a little bit more about what's going on inside the tub.

Lipopeptides go straight to that trifecta of telltale aging signs: frown lines, marionette lines and crows' feet, reducing their appearance. And a new ingredient called imperata cylindrica extract protects the top layer of skin so moisture can't escape. And there are many more powerful ingredients packed into this mask.

"I'm loving this!!! I immediately noticed a big difference in my skin," wrote one frank shopper, who called Bio Lifting Mask+ "much cheaper than plastic surgery."

Another fan dubbed it "magic" and wrote, "I'll use this before events, or anytime I need to look refreshed and younger (which is often). It doesn’t require much. I sweep it on with a brush at night and sleep in it! I won’t be without it."

When it comes to the effects of aging, there are two trouble zones that can be quite a challenge to address. I'm talking about the neck and décolleté (a.k.a. your chest and cleavage area). Nip saggy skin and wrinkles in the bud with this botanical formula that has five-star ratings across the board — and is 25% off like everything by Chantecaille right now.

One of those devoted fans wrote: "I am on my second jar of the Bio Lifting Neck Cream, and it will be a staple of mine forever. The texture is really nice, and it is so refreshing and leaves my neck and décolletage area really supple."

Another raved, "I have been using this neck cream for over four years now, and I love the lift it gives and the lightweight feel! It leaves my neck and décolleté area feeling so soft all the way into the next morning."

Here's what's brewing in this winning anti-aging potion: First off, calcium, amino acids and tripeptides work together to tackle crepey skin, one of time's cruelest and most stubborn effects. Then glaucine helps tighten skin at the jawline, reducing a double-chin appearance. And magnolia youth complex goes to town on dry skin — so do flower-based emollients like jasmine and narcissus.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.