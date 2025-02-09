Jason Kelce Shares the New Orleans Dishes He’s Tried: 'Fried Chicken at a Gas Station’ Was ’Fantastic’ (Exclusive)

The NFL alum is in town to watch brother Travis go head-to-head against the Eagles — his former team — in Super Bowl LIX

Jason Kelce is making his way through the New Orleans food scene!

The retired NFL star, 37, is in the Louisiana city for Super Bowl Sunday — which will see his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles — and he’s not waiting around for game-day eats to enjoy some delicious cuisine.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the star-studded flag football game at the Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, Feb. 8, Jason revealed the food items he’s been sampling since arriving in the Big Easy.

When asked about what “NOLA things” he’s been up to, the former Eagles center said he “had some alligator,” along with beignets, gumbo, turtle soup and hurricanes, a fruity New Orleans cocktail.

And his most recent bite in the city? A New Orleans classic: delicious poultry from a place that also pumps gas. “I just ate fried chicken at a gas station, which was fantastic,” Jason recalled.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Jason Kelce

The They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce and New Heights host also had lots of kind words for the Louisiana city outside of its culinary scene.

“New Orleans is a blast. This city was very equipped to have a celebratory event here,” he told PEOPLE. “A lot of things to get into, great food, great drinks, great people. It's been a lot of fun.”

“Maybe too much fun,” he added cheekily.

The father of four has also done other “fun stuff” in the city, he said, including getting his palm read — an experience he used to try to predict the Super Bowl LIX outcome, he later revealed in an Instagram video.

Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce in 2023

Jason’s try-everything approach to New Orleans eats should come as no surprise to longtime fans and followers of the Kelce brothers, as the former Eagle has always been far less picky with his food than Travis, 35, since they were kids.

In a November 2023 episode of the siblings’ New Heights podcast, Jason called his younger brother “super picky,” and said that their family’s Thanksgiving celebrations “always ended in tears, with Travis at the table and Dad screaming at him.”

But the brothers have both expanded their horizons over the years, including sampling British foods in a July 2024 episode of New Heights. Travis has also said that girlfriend Taylor Swift — who is also in NOLA for the Super Bowl — has encouraged him to “open up” to new foods, including “Indian cuisine.”

“I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason said at the time, to which Travis replied, “She is.”

“She’s introducing new foods to you,” the retired center added of the singer. “It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about."



