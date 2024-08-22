Jennifer Lopez uses Amazon's No. 1 selling hair spray for glass-like smoothness

When temperatures rise or rain falls, humidity often follows — not the best news for our hair. But there's a product Amazon shoppers and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez use to prevent frizz and create a shimmery shine: Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Beauty lovers just can't stop buying it — according to the brand's Instagram, someone buys a bottle every five seconds.

Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Creative Director Chris Appleton achieves a sleek look he calls "glass hair" on clients including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez using the hero product. He even used it to create J.Lo's stunning 2020 Super Bowl style. But anyone can spritz it on at home to get silky, frizz-free hair that lasts for three to four shampoos.

"It's an amazing anti-humidity spray that is the key to my glass hair looks, which really weren't possible before this new technology," Appleton tells Yahoo Life. "It literally transforms texture and gives the most incredible shine to hair."

"The key to fighting frizz is all about controlling moisture levels and locking the cuticle down as tight and smooth as possible," Color Wow chemist Joe Cincotta tells Yahoo Life. "Unlike typical serum or oil-based, humidity-fighting formulas that lay down a heavy coat on hair's surface — which deflate volume and leave the hair greasy — Dream Coat uses a groundbreaking, heat-activated polymer technology that is lighter than a feather."

According to the directions, you'll want to use Dream Coat after washing your hair once it's just damp, not wet. Appleton recommends dividing towel-dried hair into sections and spraying liberally before drying. "Blow-dry each section using tension with your brush," he adds. The heat-activated polymer is designed to protect strands while delivering a silky-smooth texture that doesn't weigh down hair.

Imagine that kind of sleek shine in the heat of late summer. (Getty Images)

More than 54,000 Amazon shoppers have given Dream Coat a five-star rating, and over 60,000 bottles have been sold in the last month alone.

One reviewer raved that Dream Coat is "a miracle in a bottle," continuing, "I live in South Florida where humidity is a constant issue ... After using it just once, I'm already hooked."

Another shopper echoed that sentiment: "This is a miracle product that I now can't live without! I put it in my hair when it's wet and then blow dry it. My hair is so smooth, frizz-free and helps with humidity! I've never been able to find anything that helps with my thick hair and this is finally it!"

A third fan shared tips on how to use the product after not loving it right away: "I bought this back in February and tried it a few times with rather disappointing results ... A few weeks ago, I tried it again because my hair was just a frizzy dry mess ... I sectioned my towel-dried hair that was still pretty wet. I sprayed each section liberally, more than I thought I ever should, and combed each section through before moving onto the next. I let it air dry a bit before blow drying with my giant airbrush, again, going in sections and using tension and high heat. I was literally floored by the results! My hair was soft, felt like silk, was super smooth and insanely shiny!"

However, some shoppers didn't love the fact that you have to use heat for this product to work.

One customer wrote: "My hair is naturally very shiny, bouncy and healthy because I almost never use heat or harsh products on it. ... I won't be using it again, but it might help someone who isn't normally as careful with their hair."

"It is only activated by heat, it is not a shine spray you can just spray on damp or dry hair and leave it be," shared another. "You must have a blow dryer which I do not. I never use heat on my long hair."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.