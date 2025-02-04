Jeremy Clarkson reveals he’s trying Pilates for the first time

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about his efforts to get healthier following a heart surgery last year. (Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson has gone into detail about his experience with Pilates, which he has started for the first time in a bid to improve his fitness.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 64, underwent heart surgery last year after suffering from blocked arteries. In an effort to prolong his life, Clarkson is aiming to improve his diet and exercise more, but said he is having trouble finding an activity he enjoys.

Writing in his Sunday Times column, the presenter said he is doing "everything in my power to not die" in order to be in his grandchildren’s lives for as long as possible. But he admitted that he finds "gyms and everyone in them weird"; "[loathes] bicycling]"; doesn’t "get on" with aerobic exercises and had an "even worse" experience with yoga; and walks too slowly to see any health benefits.

However, Clarkson appears to be enjoying Pilates, after a friend bought him a Reformer. Reformer Pilates involves using specialised equipment to work out the entire body, using resistance to improve strength and flexibility.

Jeremy Clarkson says he doesn't "get on" with exercise, but is giving Pilates a go. (Getty Images)

He hired a Pilates instructor, who taught him breathing techniques and how to use particular muscles. "I had to do the breathing again, but this time when I exhaled I had to pull my tummy button towards my spine. And clench my buttocks. Which she called abs. Or was it glutes? I don’t know anything about muscles, as mine all turned to fat in about 1993.

"Anyway this wasn’t difficult either so I’ve persevered. And whisper this, I’m not unenjoying it," Clarkson admitted.

He added that he was "always surprise" to find that his legs felt stiff the day after a Pilates session, as it "doesn’t really feel like I’ve done very much at all".

"My instructor assures me, though, that I really have. And that makes me happy because so far I’ve relied on luck to keep me alive."

Pilates dates back to the 1920s thanks to German physical trainer Joseph Hubertus Pilates, who developed the system of exercises during World War I. He was arrested and put in an internment camp on the Isle of Man during this time, where he created Pilates as a way to help himself and other prisoners exercise and keep fit.

Reformer Pilates involves using specialised equipment to work out the whole body. (Getty Images)

The dynamic exercise has gained popularity in recent years, with the "pilates princess" trend taking over social media last year. Despite the perception that pilates is dominated by women, men like Clarkson are starting to take it up in greater numbers.

David Beckham, Glen Powell, Cristiano Ronaldo, and LeBron James have spoken out about how Pilates has benefited them. Beckham reportedly said Pilates has given him the best body of his life, and both he and Victoria Beckham practise it regularly.

