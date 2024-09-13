Jo Whiley reveals lack of discussion around perimenopause made her feel ‘really lost’

Jo Whiley has laid bare the emotional distress she felt during her menopause because not enough people speak about the topic, meaning she was unprepared for the effects.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ, 58, praised the former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall for starting a conversation about the issue through her programme Davina McCall: Sex, Myths And The Menopause and her support of the Menopause Charity.

Whiley admitted she “cried all the time” and “felt really weak” as her body underwent changes. During the menopause, women experience changes in hormone levels, which can cause low mood and anxiety.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Whiley said: “When I was going through it, I think the conversation wasn’t being had that vocally, like it wasn’t on social media with Davina and her campaign. I really lost myself.”

She continued: “I cried all the time. I mean, I cry a lot anyway but I cried all the time. I just felt very weak, and going to the gym and getting myself strong has played a really, really big part in helping me be the person I am today. It really saved me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Whiley revealed how the anxiety she used to suffer from on stage was “ruining” her life. “It’s taken a lot of personal development to get me on that stage in front of those people,” she said.

“It’s been really hard, I remember doing one gig, and I was just so scared, I thought, I can’t go on like this. This is ridiculous. It’s ruining my life because I’m just such a ball of anxiety.”

Jo Whiley at Glastonbury Festival (Getty)

The presenter explained: “I realised how happy it’s making people when I do these gigs and the audience that I’m playing to is why I do what I’m doing, that was a game changer.”

It comes shortly after Whiley, who is the BBC’s main presenter for coverage of Glastonbury each summer, said she won’t stop going to the Worthy Farm festival each summer no matter how old she is.

Speaking to The Times, the radio host said, “It’s fantastic being on stage, not apologising for the age I am, and seeing loads of women the same age in the audience.”

“I’m not embarrassed at all,” she added. “I still feel 27. The essence of us doesn’t change at all.”

Whiley and Lauren Laverne at Glastonbury Festival (PA Wire)

Whiley added older female musicians had inspired her to continue returning to Worthy Farm year after year.

“You see people like Chrissie Hynde [72], Patti Smith [77] still performing, very, very visible. They’re the role models I look up to and follow,” she said.

“Why should these rock chicks fade away? They still are creative, still love making music and performing. I’m going to love Bauhaus and the Cure until I die and my appetite for new music is as strong as ever.”