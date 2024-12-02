My favourite John Lewis winter coat is on sale for Black Friday

This stylish and practical two-in-one coat is my new favourite item of outerwear.

When the weather gets cold, I typically turn to my trusty puffer coat to keep me warm, but I have to admit, it's often not the chicest look. In a bid to find a smart coat that was thick enough to keep me warm but not overheat on the train to work, I stumbled across this John Lewis ANYDAY Crop Scarf Coat while browsing Instagram back in September, quickly added it to my basket, and have been wearing it almost every day since.

It's a cropped coat with a practical detachable scarf and large front pockets. The button-up design can also be purchased in grey, but I couldn't resist the dark navy. Usually costing £69, it has just entered John Lewis's Black Friday sale, now reduced by 20% to £55.20, which I think is definitely worth the original £69 price tag.

The stylish item of outerwear elevates pretty much anything I put on. I love wearing it with jeans and boots or with a skirt and heels for a smarter look. It has a relaxed silhouette and a slightly cropped style that is super flattering, and best of all, it keeps me warm and cosy.

Firstly, I love the relaxed fit. I'm a UK size 12 and opted for a medium (it's available in sizes XS to XL) which is roomy but not overly baggy and can easily be layered over a chunky jumper without feeling tight. For a more fitted look, I would recommend sizing down.

My favourite feature has to be the wraparound scarf design. One of the reasons I bought it was because of its similarity to the Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket, which became a viral hit last year, but I don’t have anywhere near the budget for the £800+ price tag. Not only does the combo look super chic, but it’s also a practical way to add extra warmth.

I've been wearing this scarf coat almost everyday since I bought it from John Lewis. (Yahoo Life UK)

It's made from recycled polyester with a button fastening and a matching scarf. (Yahoo Life UK)

It keeps me warm, looks stylish and can be worn with almost every outfit. (Yahoo Life UK)

The scarf is attached with a button fastening at the back, which is very discreet, so you can also wear the coat without it if you wish. I think it’ll come in handy when the weather warms up in spring.

The pockets are also bigger than most coat pockets, so I can fit my iPhone in one, along with my AirPods case. On a windy day, I'll often opt for a cross-body bag, which keeps the scarf comfortably secure.

It's not only me who it's a hit with - it's proving popular on the John Lewis website too, with a number of five-star reviews. One shopper even said: "A stranger in the street complimented it the first time I wore it!"

I love this coat and feel the price is justified for how well it fits, its effectiveness at keeping me warm and how lovely it looks.

If you prefer a longer coat, John Lewis also has the same style of coat in a longer length. Equally as trendy, it comes in a choice of three easy-to-wear colours (camel, khaki and black), and is a lot more dramatic in shape.

I've yet to be caught in a downpour while wearing it, so I can't speak to how it holds up in the rain just yet.

iIf you're looking for a winter coat that costs less, I'd highly recommend browsing the Tu Clothing at Sainsbury's range which has a number of great budget-friendly options, including the Wool-Look Trench Coat, which has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team.

But for me, this coat is worth every penny considering how luxurious it looks and how much I've got out of it. It's also cheaper than many other versions on the high street, for example Marks & Spencer's similar version is £75.

