Kansas City Zoo welcomes spotty new addition to giraffe herd in social media post

It’s a party of five at the Kansas City Zoo giraffe exhibit after 12-year-old Makali gave birth to a baby girl Sunday.

The baby Masai giraffe weighed in at 125 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall, according to an Instagram post from the Kansas City Zoo.

The rest of the herd includes first-time father, 4-year-old Aidan, according to the social media post. The herd also includes 4-year-old Chandy and 2-year-old Alika.

Masai giraffes are native to the grassland plains and savannahs of Africa and can grow up to 19 feet tall, according to a description on the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium website.

Each giraffe has a unique pattern of spots, making each giraffe unique from one another, according to the website.

The Kansas City Zoo has partnered with the nonprofit organization Save Giraffes Now to “ensure a safe future” for the giraffes, according to the Instagram Post. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists Masai giraffes as an endangered species that is rapidly decreasing in its natural habitat, according to the Save Giraffes Now website.

A name has not been released for the new baby, according to the social media post. The newest addition will meet the rest of the herd one-by-one first, before being introduced to the public.