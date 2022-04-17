Kate Middleton and Nordstrom shoppers love these practical spring boots (Photos via Getty)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You may have noticed that over here at Yahoo Canada, we have a slight (and by slight, I mean major) obsession with Kate Middleton. And really, can you blame us?

While we could pen a dissertation on the hundreds of reasons why the Duchess of Cambridge is our forever it-girl, we'll dive into one right now: her style.

Because while Kate is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of the British monarchy, she's also refreshingly relatable. Take her go-to pair of sneakers, for example. Brand: Superga, price: $83. Her jacket? Barbour, $255.

The mother-of-three further proved our point when she stepped out in this spring's must-have pair of shoes: Blundstone Chelsea Boots.

Kate Middleton is all smiles in her $200 USD/$240 CAD Blundstone Chelsea Boots during a solo trip to Denmark. (Photo via Getty Images)

The Duchess first stepped out in the brand's $200 USD/$240 CAD leather Chelsea boots (shop here in the U.S., here in Canada) while visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Feb. 23 and then again in early March during an outing to a Welsh goat farm with her husband, Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to a goat farm near Abergavenny, south Wales on March 1, 2022. (Photos via Getty)

On both occasions, the 40-year-old paired her practical spring boots with a dark olive green Seeland Woodcock Jacket (shop a similar style from L.L.Bean here).

While Kate may be one of the brand's most famous fans, she's far from the only one. Racking up an average rating of 4.7 stars from Nordstrom shoppers, reviewers say the water-resistant shoes are "perfect" for just about anything.

Blundstone Stout Water Resistant Chelsea Boot in Stout Brown Leather (Photo via Nordstrom)

$240 CAD at Altitude Sports$200 USD at Nordstrom

The details

Crafted using premium leather, the Blundstone Chelsea Boots come engineered with impact-protection technology to provide wearers with shock protection and support in the heel.

The boot's cushioned footbeds can be removed and washed whenever you feel the need to freshen up, and their low, stable heels provide excellent traction on wet and icy surfaces.

Story continues

Plus, the unisex boots are designed with extra-thick soles to insulate against cold underfoot temperatures, making them perfect for spring transitional weather.

What people are saying

Racking up an average rating of 4.7 stars, the Kate Middleton-approved boots have become a wardrobe favourite among Nordstrom shoppers.

"How did I live without these?" asks one reviewer. "They're perfect for just about any condition: cold, wet, dry. I'm not sure how I got by without them."

"Can't beat Blunies for comfort, waterproof and great tread in snow or rain," writes another shopper. "They look great with jeans, pants or skirts."

"I wear these boots literally every day," adds another shopper, noting that they're "so comfy and cute and the perfect height to wear with any jeans."

While reviews for the boots largely lean positive, some Nordstrom shoppers warn that Blundstone sizing can be tricky, and that breaking them in can be "hard."

Blundstone Stout Water Resistant Chelsea Boot in Stout Brown Leather (Photo via Nordstrom)

$240 CAD at Altitude Sports$200 USD at Nordstrom

I "can't wear them for too long," writes one reviewer. "The break-in period is hard." However, the shopper added that "these boots are beautiful, and the versatility makes the break-in period worth it."

Want to check out more Blundstone boots? Scroll below or shop the brand here in Canada and here in the U.S. for more royal-approved spring fashion.

Blundstone Water Resistant Chelsea Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$260 CAD at Altitude Sports

$225 USD at Nordstrom

Blundstone 1671 Chelsea Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$250 CAD at Little Burgundy Shoes

$215 USD at Nordstrom

558 Classic Chelsea Boots in Black (Photo via Little Burgundy Shoes)

$240 CAD at Little Burgundy Shoes

$210 USD at Zappos

Blundstone 150th Anniversary Chelsea Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

$250 CAD at Little Burgundy Shoes

$215 USD at Nordstrom

Blundstone 1604 Classic Chelsea Boots in Blueberry (Photo via Little Burgundy Shoes)

$250 CAD at Little Burgundy Shoes

Blundstone 2064 Series Heel Boots in Rustic Black (Photo via Little Burgundy Shoes)

$250 CAD at Little Burgundy Shoes

Blundstone 1351 Series Chelsea Boot in Brown (Photo via Little Burgundy Shoes)

$260 CAD at Little Burgundy Shoes

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.