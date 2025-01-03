Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kate Middleton has owned these Sorel winter boots since 2018 — and they're $40 off right now

The Princess of Wales has owned Sorel's Tivoli Boots since 2018 — and right now, they're under $200.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Kate Middleton's Sorel boots, kate middleton wearing black winter boots
Kate Middleton's Sorel boots are on sale — get them before they're gone (Photos via Getty).

As someone who has written about the royal family for most of her career, I have acquired a weird party trick of remembering, in detail, everything Kate Middleton has worn in the past five years (an enviable skill, I know!). While the benefit of storing this information is debatable, it does occasionally come in handy. For example, I can tell you The Princess of Wales was photographed in Sorel's Tivoli Boots on a trip to Stockholm in 2018. Why is this relevant? Well, while her original boots are sold out, a near-identical pair — the Tivoli V Waterproof Boots — are in stock and $40 off during Sorel's end-of-season sale.

Sorel

TIVOLI V Women's Waterproof Boot

$160$200Save $40

Shop the boots on sale in four colours.

$160 at Sorel

Sorel's Tivoli V Boots are near-identical to those Kate Middleton wore back in 2018. The Princess of Wales' original Sorels — the Tivoli III Boots — are a different colour than the brand's V model but otherwise share the style's lace-up front and waterproof construction.

kate middleton wearing sorel WOMEN'S TIVOLI™ IV BOOT, Kate Middleton was all smiles on a Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton was all smiles on a Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A royal-approved winter staple, Sorel's Tivoli V Slope Boots feature premium winterproof details, like 200g of insulation, a faux fur collar with microfleece lining and a moulded rubber outsole — ideal for slippery sidewalks and snow days.

Sorel

TIVOLI V Women's Waterproof Boot

$160$200Save $40

Shop the winter boots on sale in velvet tan and tobacco. 

$160 at Sorel

To kick off the new year, shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on nearly 200 Sorel styles for men, women and children. To shop the best deals, scroll below.

Sorel

Women's Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Sneaker Boot

$80$200Save $120

These sporty hikers feature waterproof suede, microfleece lining and warm 100g insulation to keep you cozy. Reviewers call the shoes "comfortable and stylish" and describe them as feeling like "winter tennis shoes."

$80 at Sorel
Sorel

TIVOLI V Parc Women's Waterproof Boot

$200$250Save $50

When the temperatures drop, you're going to want to pull out these insulated TIVOLI V Parc Boots. Shoppers say they're "warm" and "very comfortable."

$200 at Sorel
Sorel

Joan of Arctic Women's Waterproof Boot

$135$270Save $135

These waterproof and insulated boots are perfect for snow days. One shopper says they're "warm every time [they] wear them."

$135 at Sorel
Sorel

Out N About III Classic Waterproof Boot

$90$150Save $60

These best-selling Sorel boots feature waterproof construction and an all-day comfort footbed. The shoes are backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and top marks for comfort and quality. The "best footwear I've ever owned," raves one shopper.

$90 at Sorel
Sorel

Women's Out N About III Conquest Boot

$88$175Save $87

These cute sneaker-like boots are waterproof with faux shearling details for added warmth. According to shoppers, they're "great walking boots for winter."

$88 at Sorel
Sorel

Explorer Next Carnival Boot

$93$185Save $92

These waterproof and insulated boots are reading to take on winter. They feature 100g of insulation and a high-traction, lightweight sole for the slipperiest of sidewalks.

$93 at Sorel

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • A flag authorities said represents ISIS is seen rolled up on the ground behind a pickup truck that a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Wednesday. The deadly attack has sparked questions about the extent of the attacker's affiliation with the militant group.

    The deadly vehicle attack in New Orleans launched by a man&nbsp;the FBI claims was&nbsp;"100 per cent inspired by ISIS" has&nbsp;sparked questions about the extent of his affiliation with the militant group and adherence&nbsp;to its ideology.The FBI has said they recovered a&nbsp;flag representing the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from the rental vehicle the man&nbsp;used to ram into the New Year's Day crowd, killing 14 people. They said he had also posted videos to his Facebook account professing&nbsp;his allegiance to the militant group.&nbsp;"To go to such lengths, to get an ISIS flag, to post these [ISIS related] videos,&nbsp;my sense is that he was actually imbibing ISIS propaganda," said&nbsp;Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a New York-based security consulting firm.Clarke says the attacker&nbsp;may also have been&nbsp;going through financial or marital&nbsp;difficulties that could have created cognitive openings for him to become vulnerable to the ISIS ideology."And then, at what point is it more about the ideology than the personal grievances?"WATCH | New Orleans attack leads to fears that&nbsp;ISIS is making a comeback:&nbsp;Investigators are looking into&nbsp;any support or inspiration he&nbsp;may have drawn from ISIS. But the incident bore similarities to&nbsp;past ISIS-inspired attacks where&nbsp;individuals used vehicles to plow into crowds."When this first went down, without knowing anything about the person responsible … the first thing I thought of was there was a spate of similar attacks in 2016 and 2017 that had various degrees of ISIS inspiration or connection," said Tom Joscelyn,&nbsp;a senior fellow at Just Security, an online security analysis forum that's part of the Reiss Center on Law and Security at the New York University's School of Law.Local SWAT teams patrol outside the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game on Thursday in New Orleans. The game was postponed for 24 hours after the New Year's Day attack. (Butch Dill/The Associated Press)Though the FBI initially said they were seeking any accomplices the attacker may have had, on Thursday, they said they believed that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S.-born citizen from Texas, was the sole person&nbsp;responsible.Jabbar had posted five videos to&nbsp;his Facebook account in the hours before the attack, the FBI said, including one in which he said he had joined ISIS before this summer.&nbsp;&nbsp;The agency also&nbsp;said&nbsp;Jabbar had originally planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned that news headlines would not focus on the "war between the believers and the disbelievers."WATCH |&nbsp;ISIS will get 'propaganda value' from New Orleans attack, expert says:&nbsp;Attacker fits definition of 'homegrown violent extremist'Austin Doctor, the director of counterterrorism research initiatives at the&nbsp;National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education&nbsp;Center&nbsp;(NCITE), says&nbsp;Jabbar fits&nbsp;law enforcement's definition&nbsp;of a "homegrown violent extremist."He says that definition includes people who may not be card-carrying members of a terrorist organization, but who might provide support to them or take inspiration from&nbsp;their ideology.In the&nbsp;case of the New Orleans attack, Doctor says law enforcement seems confident that the attacker was inspired specifically by the Islamic State and conducted the attack believing it to be in support of the group, its mission and its cause."What I think is not clear yet from the information that's currently available is exactly when Jabbar was radicalized to the Islamic State's ideology," he said.&nbsp;Vehicle attack follows&nbsp;ISIS patternThe New Orleans attacker's method of using a vehicle does fit a similar pattern of past ISIS-related incidents where individuals have used cars or trucks&nbsp;to kill as many people as possible.Analysts note that ISIS has called on its followers to use vehicles as weapons,&nbsp;which&nbsp;inspired a series of&nbsp;attacks in a number of cities including Berlin, London, New York and Barcelona, between&nbsp;2016 and 2017.French forensic officers stand near a truck with a windscreen riddled with bullet holes in July 2016. The driver used it to plow through a crowd of Bastille Day revellers who'd gathered to watch fireworks in the French resort city of Nice. The driver killed 86 people. (Claude Paris/The Associated Press)One of the deadliest attacks occurred on July 14, 2016, when 86 people&nbsp;were killed by&nbsp;a man who drove a cargo truck at high speed into a crowd gathered to watch&nbsp;Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of Nice.Two days later, ISIS claimed the attacker, a 31-year-old Tunisian man named&nbsp;Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was one of its "soldiers."Analysts like&nbsp;Nathan Sales, a former counterterrorism co-ordinator for the U.S. State Department, say&nbsp;attacks like these are an indication that joining ISIS doesn't always mean going overseas to fight, something the militant group uses to its advantage when recruiting.&nbsp;&nbsp; "They said&nbsp;'We understand you want to come to Syria and Iraq to fight in the desert and create the caliphate. But you're valuable at home as well. Carry on jihad, carry out acts of violence at home,'&nbsp;" he told&nbsp;CBC News Network.LISTEN | After series of foiled plots, worry grows about ISIS resurgence:&nbsp;Unclear if&nbsp;attacker had direct contact with ISISAccording&nbsp;to&nbsp;NCITE,&nbsp;the number of ISIS supporters in the U.S. is statistically small. But over the last decade, the FBI has consistently said in public remarks that it has more than 1,000 active ISIS investigations in all 50 states.Typically, in America, there will be about a dozen ISIS-related federal arrests a year, wrote Seamus Hughes, a senior research faculty and policy associate with NCITE. But from&nbsp;2014 to 2016, at the height of ISIS, he noted that there were more than 60 arrests a year.So far, it's&nbsp;unclear what, if any, direct contact the attacker in New Orleans&nbsp;may have had with ISIS.&nbsp;But Joscelyn&nbsp;with Just Security noted there doesn't need&nbsp;to be a physical connection for a person to be inspired by ISIS.&nbsp;"He may not have been in contact with anybody," Joscelyn said, noting the New Orleans attack may have been "inspired by the calls of ISIS to do this kind of thing."Online recruiters encourage&nbsp;attacksHowever, in some&nbsp;past cases, the person responsible&nbsp;has been in touch with a so-called virtual planner of ISIS, Joscelyn said."ISIS had these guys who were basically online recruiters who were in contact with aspiring recruits and would-be jihadists, and encourage them to do acts of terrorism in their own home country," he said.WATCH | How&nbsp;ISIS inspires people in Western countries to commit attacks:&nbsp;Sales says&nbsp;the attack is a wake-up call about&nbsp;the threat ISIS still poses domestically.He says that&nbsp;during the&nbsp;rise of ISIS a decade ago, thousands of Westerners from North America, South America and Europe travelled into Syria to fight for ISIS."We shouldn't make the mistake of thinking that's all ancient history. It's&nbsp;not," he said. "ISIS is still targeting our youth online. They're still radicalizing, they're still recruiting. And we need to stay on top of this."&nbsp;

  • Millie Bobby Brown shows off tattoos in latest glamourpuss look

    The Stranger Things actress gave us a sneak peek at her dainty tattoo - see pics

  • Musk is 'misjudged and certainly misinformed' over UK grooming attacks, says senior minister

    LONDON (AP) — A senior British politician pushed back Friday on Elon Musk's criticism of the government's handling of a historic child grooming scandal.

  • Woman and Fiancé Found Dead in Separate Rooms in Villa in Vietnam: Reports

    Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36, were discovered on Dec. 26, at a resort in Hội An

  • Justin Bieber Gushes He's 'Going Anywhere' with Wife Hailey as She Rocks Sultry Bikini for New Year's Eve

    The Rhode founder rang in the new year with caviar-topped In-N-Out burgers

  • Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, Wife Tavia and Their 3 Lookalike Kids Ditch the Red for Beachy New Year's Eve Looks

    Gracie Hunt, the eldest of the Hunt siblings, shared new photos of the family’s New Year’s Eve vacation

  • Jennifer Aniston Shares the Workout that Has 'Transformed My Body' — Plus the Drink She Has Every Morning (Exclusive)

    The actress prioritizes her health by working out consistently and sipping on a special drink "first thing in the morning"

  • Lauren Sánchez Debuts Sexy Blonde Highlights with Yellow Minidress and Big Hoops: 'New Hair Who Dis?'

    Sánchez stepped into 2025 with a completely new look

  • The 38 Most Brutal Things People Said "Boomers Love" In 2024 That Are Funny Because They're True

    And that's why we love 'yall...sometimes.

  • Donny Osmond Shares the Best Piece of Advice Elvis Presley Gave Him: 'Came from the King' (Exclusive)

    The performer tells PEOPLE that Presley once told him what he'd do differently if he could "do it all over again"

  • Older Adults Share Common Items And Practices That They're Happy Went Out Of Style, And I Can't Disagree

    Technology certainly has its perks.

  • John Travolta Poses Alongside Kids Ella and Ben as They Kick off 2025: 'Happy New Year'

    The actor shares his kids with late wife Kelly Preston

  • Brenda Blethyn reveals real reason for leaving Vera after 14 years

    Brenda Blethyn revealed the reason behind her departure from Vera after 14 years. The actress spoke about stepping down from playing DI Vera Stanhope ahead of the final episodes…

  • 'I Was Shaking': Ariana Grande Confirms 1 Thing She Refused To Do In Wicked

    “I wanted to lovingly and respectfully say, ‘Absolutely not!’."

  • JoJo Siwa Battles 6 'Exes' at Once in New Music Video — and Celebrates Victory with Viral 'Karma' Dance Move

    The 'Dance Moms' alum survives a video game-style showdown in her "Choose Ur Fighter" music video

  • Gwen Stefani Spends New Year's Eve on Her and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Ranch

    Last year, Stefani and Shelton booked separate gigs and spent the holiday apart

  • Sam Asghari Celebrates the New Year with Girlfriend Brooke Irvine After Finalizing Divorce from Britney Spears

    Asghari settled his divorce from Spears in early May

  • 21 Industry Secrets That They Don't Tell You

    "Your call isn’t really important to us."

  • Pregnant Kylie Kelce Embraces Minivan Life Ahead of Baby No. 4: 'We're Gonna Pretend It Never Happened'

    "For the people, my friends, who are hearing this, I don't need a wellness check," the podcast host joked

  • Elsa Hosk pairs flawless sheer dress with £11,000 Saint Laurent coat

    The supermodel has kicked off the year with the most jaw-dropping outfit - see photos