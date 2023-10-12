Advertisement
Kate Middleton just re-wore these $190 Veja sneakers — and they're perfect for fall

Kate Middleton always wears Veja sneakers. Here's where to buy them in Canada.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
kate middleton wearing blue zara blazer, white t-shirt, mother jeans, white veja sneakers atop background of veja sneakers, Kate Middleton always wears Veja sneakers. Here's where to buy them in Canada (photos via Getty Images & Holt Renfrew)
As a member of the royal family, Kate Middleton is no stranger to the glitz and glamour her title affords. However, when keeping things casual, the Princess of Wales often turns to a surprisingly affordable pair of shoes — Veja's Esplar Leather Sneakers.

The Princess of Wales was spotted in her go-to pair of casual sneakers this morning during a visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day in Marlow, England. The Princess was joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, to highlight the importance of mental health, particularly in young people.

kate middleton wearing cobalt blue blazer, white t-shirt, jeans and veja sneakers, The Prince and Princess of Wales together to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
To mark the occasion, the royal mom paired her $190 Veja shoes with a cobalt blue blazer from Zara, a white T-shirt and Mother's The Dazzler jeans. For his part, Prince William wore a pair of dark navy blue trousers, brown lace-up sneakers, and a navy blue sweater layered atop a collared blue shirt.

A Kate Middleton closet staple

Just last month, Princess Kate was spotted wearing her trusty Veja Esplar Leather Sneakers during an outing to a seaweed farm following the one-year anniversary service of Queen Elizabeth's death.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing her trusty Veja sneakers on September 8, 2023 (Getty Images).
Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is also a fan of Veja, having first been spotted wearing the sustainable sneakers in 2018.

Meghan Markle in Veja V-10 sneakers

Meghan Markle wears Veja's sustainable V-10 sneakers (Photos via Getty & Anthropologie)
While the royal-approved sneakers are known to sell out, there are a handful of retailers that sell the shoes, so the odds are in your favour to find your size. To shop the shoes ahead of fall, scroll below.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.