Kate Middleton's 'impressively warm' Sorel winter boots are 40% off — shop for $120

Kate Middleton's Sorel boots are on sale — get them before they're gone (Photos via Getty).

As someone who has written about the royal family for most of her career, I have acquired a weird party trick of remembering, in detail, everything Kate Middleton has worn in the past five years (an enviable skill, I know!). While the benefit of storing this information is debatable, it does occasionally come in handy. For example, I can tell you The Princess of Wales was photographed in Sorel's Tivoli Boots on a trip to Stockholm in 2018 — the same model of which is included in Sorel's end-of-season sale.

Sorel's Tivoli IV Boots are near-identical to those Kate Middleton wore back in 2018. The Princess of Wales' original Sorels — the Tivoli III Boots — had a different lining colour than the brand's IV model, but otherwise share the style's lace-up front and waterproof construction.

Kate Middleton was all smiles on a Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A royal-approved winter staple, Sorel's Tivoli Boots feature a water-and-wind-proof construction with 100g of insulation for winter-long warmth. They're available in waterproof suede and coated leather and have a microfleece top cover and flexible rubber outsole — ideal for slippery sidewalks and snow days.

Kate Middleton aside, the boots have over 1,100 five-star reviews from shoppers, with top marks for comfort and quality.

Sorel's Tivoli IV Boots are "impressively warm, supportive, and surprisingly comfortable," writes one reviewer. They're "my go-to" for cold days.

These boots are "the best I've ever had," writes another. They keep your feet "nice and toasty" and are "easy to walk in all day."

Dubbed the "best winter boots" by shoppers, Sorel's Tivoli IV shoes come in four colours, including Kate Middleton's black pair.

They're the "best for travel and hiking," writes one Sorel reviewer. Despite hundreds of rave reviews, some shoppers warn the boots are too short for tall snow and recommend the taller Tivoli boot if your city is heavy on the white stuff.

To see what else is included in Sorel's end-of-season sale, scroll below.

Best Sorel end-of-season deals for women

