Kate Middleton's 'impressively warm' Sorel winter boots are 40% off — shop for $120
The Princess of Wales has owned Sorel's Tivoli Boots since 2018 — and they're 40 per cent off right now.
As someone who has written about the royal family for most of her career, I have acquired a weird party trick of remembering, in detail, everything Kate Middleton has worn in the past five years (an enviable skill, I know!). While the benefit of storing this information is debatable, it does occasionally come in handy. For example, I can tell you The Princess of Wales was photographed in Sorel's Tivoli Boots on a trip to Stockholm in 2018 — the same model of which is included in Sorel's end-of-season sale.
Tivoli IV Boot$120$200Save $80
Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Sneaker Boot$100$200Save $100
ONA RMX Glacy Boot$108$180Save $72
ONA RMX Chukka Bootie$102$170Save $68
Out N About III Classic Waterproof Boot$90$150Save $60
Kinetic Impact Caribou Boot$114$190Save $76
Explorer Next Carnival Boot$111$185Save $74
Shop the Tivoli IV Boot in four colours.
Sorel's Tivoli IV Boots are near-identical to those Kate Middleton wore back in 2018. The Princess of Wales' original Sorels — the Tivoli III Boots — had a different lining colour than the brand's IV model, but otherwise share the style's lace-up front and waterproof construction.
A royal-approved winter staple, Sorel's Tivoli Boots feature a water-and-wind-proof construction with 100g of insulation for winter-long warmth. They're available in waterproof suede and coated leather and have a microfleece top cover and flexible rubber outsole — ideal for slippery sidewalks and snow days.
Kate Middleton aside, the boots have over 1,100 five-star reviews from shoppers, with top marks for comfort and quality.
Sorel's Tivoli IV Boots are "impressively warm, supportive, and surprisingly comfortable," writes one reviewer. They're "my go-to" for cold days.
These boots are "the best I've ever had," writes another. They keep your feet "nice and toasty" and are "easy to walk in all day."
Dubbed the "best winter boots" by shoppers, Sorel's Tivoli IV shoes come in four colours, including Kate Middleton's black pair.
They're the "best for travel and hiking," writes one Sorel reviewer. Despite hundreds of rave reviews, some shoppers warn the boots are too short for tall snow and recommend the taller Tivoli boot if your city is heavy on the white stuff.
To see what else is included in Sorel's end-of-season sale, scroll below.
Best Sorel end-of-season deals for women
These sporty hikers feature waterproof suede, microfleece lining and warm 100g insulation to keep you cozy. Reviewers call the shoes "comfortable and stylish" and describe them as feeling like "winter tennis shoes."
When the temperatures drop, you're going to want to pull out these insulated ONA RMX Glacy Boots. Shoppers call them "comfortable and warm" and say they're "amazing" for cold days out in the snow.
These waterproof and insulated booties are perfect for snow days. They offer extra cushioning and support for all-day comfort and 100g of insulation.
These best-selling Sorel boots feature waterproof construction and an all-day comfort footbed. The shoes are backed by over 2,100 five-star reviews and top marks for comfort and quality. The "best footwear I've ever owned," raves one shopper.
The cute and colourful sneaker-like boots are waterproof and insulated and have a micro-tread heel and toe wrap for extra support.
These waterproof and insulated boots are reading to take on winter. They feature 100g of insulation and a high-traction, lightweight sole for the slipperiest of sidewalks.
