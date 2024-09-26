Kate Moss on her beauty routine: from red light therapy and eyelash curlers to dancing in the kitchen

Keeping my body celestial

My skincare routine includes the Dermalux Flex, and I can really see the benefits of using red light therapy. I prefer a foaming cleanser for washing my face, and my choice is naturally Cosmoss face cleanser, followed by the moisturiser and a few drops of Golden Nectar for added hydration. I always use SPF — I find La Roche-Posay Invisible Fluid lovely and lightweight, so it works well under make-up.

On body care, I really like Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza oil. I apply it after having a shower in the morning, and it smells like summer.

Kevyn Aucoin introduced me to his eyelash curlers, and I’ve been using them ever since. They really help to open my eyes.

I get more make-up tips from my daughter, Lila, now than she does from me. She is so good at doing her make-up, though I’ve always been less is more when it comes to make-up and I think that has maybe influenced her.

If I’ve only got five minutes to do my make-up, I use Beautiful Skin Concealer by Charlotte Tilbury to even out my skin tone, a little black mascara, and then Charlotte’s Icon Baby warm nude rose, which is the perfect natural tone for me and is my favourite lip shade at the moment.

Heaven scent

I love to layer my fragrances, and doing so inspired the notes used in Sacred Mist. Victoria Young and I blended some of my favourite essential oils, which I had often mixed together to create a bespoke scent. I always use Sacred Mist as the base, often wearing it on its own in the day, and then add Guerlain L’Heure Bleue or Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger for something a bit a richer.

All in the mind

For my 50th I didn’t want a big party, I just wanted to see the people most important to me; I love being with my girlfriends and dancing. I’m not usually an early riser, but when I’m up, I have a Dawn Tea to cleanse and wake up my system. I’ll do some meditation and some yoga, and if I have time I’ll go under my red light. Every day there is something going on, so when I get a moment, I will light a candle and some Cosmoss incense and do a meditation. I usually use the Insight Timer or Calm apps.

For me, life is all about balance, and wellness is about taking some time for myself every day, and following rituals which help find that balance that’s at the heart of Cosmoss. This for me includes manifesting, and Deepak Chopra has the best advice to always say positive affirmations with this intention: “Now is the time to trust myself, I can trust my instincts and listen to my heart.”

To rebalance after letting my hair down, I love being in the country more and more; I like to get out for a walk with my dogs. I also love to dance, and I’ve always got music on in the house. If I’ve had a rubbish day and need to forget it, I have a hot shower, put on my PJs, and watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit… I’m obsessed!