Kate Spade Outlet is selling an 'elegant' $360 tote for just $73 (80% off!)

Start the new year in style! This timeless leather bag is just the right size to carry all the essentials.

Leather totes are experiencing a resurgence for 2025: It seems like everyone has been obsessed with finding the perfect "work bag," so expect to see a lot of them this coming year. What makes the ideal tote? Well, it has to be durable, easily hold all the essentials and look good doing it, of course. Finding a real leather bag like this under $100 isn't easy, but right now, one of our favorites, the Jana Tote, is currently an eye-popping 80% off — just $73. Thank you, Kate Spade Outlet!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

To state the obvious, this is a fancy bag that's worthy of a fancy price tag, but it's on major sale. While it was already marked down from $359 to $97, the extra 25% off clearance (applied automatically) brings it down to just $73. Um, that's close to $300 in savings.

Why do I need this? 🤔

A good tote bag can make or break your life (overdramatic, maybe, but you get our point). The Jana is the best in its class. Elegant and classic, it's right at home alongside everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. You can even match it up with the marshmallowiest of winter puffer coats and it'd still be cute.

The bag is made with saffiano leather and a two-way jacquard lining. Inside, there's a sneaky slip pocket with a zipper and two other pockets to keep things organized. There's also a zipper at the top so nothing slips out — great when it's stuffed to the brim with your wallet, water bottle, keys, gum and a zillion crumpled receipts.

The totes are adorbs, of course, but the crossbodies and wallets are a wonder to behold too. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, the Jana has been a huge hit with Kate Spade fans. They especially love how "elegant" it looks.

Pros 👍

"This tote is just the right size, not too big and not too small," declared a happy shopper. "I love that it has a zipper so things won't fall out if tipped over. I also like how it fits under my arm, since it isn't as wide as a bigger tote."

"I bought this for my mom for Christmas and it hasn't left her side," shared another fan. "She loves the sleek style and it has just enough space to carry the extra things that don't typically fit in her purse. The quality is great, and I'm sure she'll be using it for many, many years."

"Great go-to purse," echoed this fashionista. "The color is perfect for anything I wear, and it's not so deep that things get lost in the bottom."

"I usually carry a smaller handbag but needed something larger for work to bring my water bottle, snacks, and other necessities," explained a fourth reviewer. "This purse holds everything. I also love when I go shopping and I buy something small, I don't need to get a bag." They added: "I received half a dozen compliments in the first week."

Cons 👎

Cautioned a thoughtful shopper: "The straps are very firm, so when I go to open the bag, the straps don't fall to the side, which makes it nearly impossible to get into this bag if you are sitting down and trying to get something out of it one-handed. I wish they would put the buckles on this one like on several other bags so that they fall to the side when the bag is sitting down."

"Beautiful tote. The strap drop length is perfect," said another buyer. "I do wish that there was an outside pocket for a phone."

Looking for something more compact? Among Kate Spade Outlet's many other deals is this practical little bag.

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Kayla Convertible Wristlet $69 $189 Save $120 Is it a wristlet? A shoulder bag? How about both? A removable strap lends this gorgeous little bag a ton of versatility. It also comes in green, brown, black and gray. "Love the quality texture and look of this bag," said a fan. "And so in love that it doubles as a wristlet too. It is everything and can hold my phone, small wallet, compact, mirror, lipstick and keys! Love it!" $69 at Kate Spade Outlet

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.