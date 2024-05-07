Kendall Jenner flashes her bum in never-worn vintage dress at the 2024 Met Gala

Worried Kendall Jenner wouldn’t be able to top her no-pants look from last year’s Met Gala? Fear not, she delivered for Met Gala 2024. The model and 818 Tequila founder showed up to the 2024 red carpet wearing a stunning 1999 Givenchy Couture dress with what can only be described as bum crack cutouts (she makes it work!), with fringe on the shoulders.

Ahead of fashion's biggest night, Kendall told Vogue, “I made a dream list of who I would ideally want to go with, and I would have died to wear something by Alexander McQueen.” Luckily, she got to dive into the Givenchy archive, where the late designer serves as Creative Director from 1996 until 2001.

“The House of Givenchy is in a unique transition of creative directors, and the house is opening its privately protected archives for Kendall at the Met,” explains Kenny's stylist, Dani Michelle. “We did a tonne of research, specifically on the work of the talented and remembered Alexander McQueen, and Kendall and I both fell in love with this dress. Shockingly, they had it.”

The dress in question is from the Givenchy Haute Couture autumn/winter 1999 collection that was presented on mannequins and never shown on the runway. It's been preserved in the Givenchy archives ever since, making Kendall the first person to ever wear it. Talk about iconic! “It’s been sleeping for the last 25 years. It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty’,” Kendall said. “It’s such a special moment. I feel extremely honoured that they’re allowing me to wear it.”

Adding extra drama, tailoring was forbidden on the dress. “So the big moment of truth was, does it fit me? and it literally fits me like a glove,” Kendall further explained. “The rest is history, and it really feels meant to be in a way.”

