KidSuper, Bape to Partner on First Elevated Bape Collective Collection

It’s a full-circle moment for Colm Dillane.

The KidSuper designer’s history with Bape dates back to his early days when he would try to sell his T-shirts to the crowds standing in line to buy the latest Bape drop. “I thought if they’re waiting there in line, they’ve got some extra cash, they’ll probably want to spend some,” he said with a shrug.

More from WWD

But his obsession with the brand went even further. “Probably seven years ago I bootlegged Bape, where I was making my own fake Bape stuff,” he admitted. “Then I would DM the Bape account and say, ‘Hey, we should do something.’”

BAPE by KidSuper Debuts during Paris Fashion Week

It may have taken a while, but they’re finally doing something, partnering on a Bape by KidSuper collection, pieces of which will make their debut in the KidSuper show in Paris on Saturday.

The line of outerwear, tops, bottoms, hats, sneakers, clogs, accessories and more marks the first in a new collaboration strategy for the Harajuku, Japan-based company: the Bape Collective.

“For 31 years, we’ve pioneered the whole idea of double brands, collaborations with other brands to really cross-pollinate and show their best expression,” said Mahmoud el Salahy, Bape’s chief executive officer. “And we believe strongly that this is the time to really elevate this and bring it to higher standards. Colm and KidSuper will be the very first.”

BAPE by KidSuper Debuts during Paris Fashion Week

El Salahy said the company just “loved his story,” which is why Dillane was selected to kick off the new initiative, which he described as the “pinnacle expression of double brands.”

“When we see someone like him who is fearlessly expressing his artistic side in such a creative way, either from the idea of just selling his own T-shirts or creating his own brand, or the art that he creates, we couldn’t find someone that could really exemplify our brand DNA and identity more than him,” el Salahy said.

“It goes deeper than just normal collaboration. It’s not just about products and two logos coming together, it’s the whole journey. It’s the learning, it’s the cross-pollination that has happened between the teams throughout the process. We’re very selective with who we work with on Bape Collective, because it has to be authentic.”

Because of Dillane’s “authenticity and his deep thinking about the brand,” Bape felt comfortable turning over its most iconic designs to be reimagined through the KidSuper lens to create A Super Ape, el Salahy added.

“We gave him the accessibility and permission to really help us elevate and bring us to the next level. This is how organically Bape will move forward.”

Dillane was given free rein to put his stamp on signature Bape pieces. “I was always inspired by Bape and even the Bape camo, which is super, super iconic,” he said. “I had made my slight version with eyes and faces. So when we got the chance to literally blend them together, it was really cool, because it looks like a perfect blend of our designs.”

BAPE by KidSuper Debuts during Paris Fashion Week

Dillane said that other streetwear brands such as Supreme may have had their time in the sun, but never actually developed staples like Bape did, such as its hoodies, STA sneakers and the ape print, which he tweaked to make his own. He even created a Bape Super 8 camera as well as a travel kit — complete with a Bape-inspired eye shade — items he said came as a result of being “a true streetwear or fashion nerd and loving all those pieces Bape did in the past and being open minded to try new things.”

Dillane said that in recent years luxury brands have been dominating the streetwear sector, seeking to make their mark. As a result, the market became “oversaturated with stuff.” But he hopes that the Bape by KidSuper offering will hearken back to a time when streetwear was more organic.

“I think there are a couple pieces here that emphasize how much work went into it and how many ideas went into it. That’s one of our goals here.”

Dillane said that rather than showing a complete Bape by KidSuper look at his show, the pieces will be integrated throughout. “We made Baby Milo furry hands and feet,” he said. “I don’t know how those are going to hit the runway but we’re trying to figure it out.”

BAPE by KidSuper Debuts during Paris Fashion Week

The KidSuper show is titled “From a Place I Have Never Been” and Dillane worked with artist Daniel Wurtzel to create a show that will blend fashion and performance art. It will be held at 8 p.m. Paris time.

The Bape by KidSuper collection will be available this spring at Bape stores globally and online. Prices will range from $150 to $600.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.