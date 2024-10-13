King Arthur Has 4 New Game-Changing Products Every Baker Needs To Try

Here's my honest review.

If there's one food I can't live without, it's bread. Tangy sourdough, crispy, chewy baguette, pillowy challah; bread is undeniably my favorite food, and I can barely go a day without a slice or two. And while it tastes great from a bakery, there is nothing—and I mean nothing—better than bread that's fresh out of the oven. But baking bread at home takes time, effort, and often monetary investment in tools, and can be a daunting task for even the most experienced bakers.

Thankfully, King Arthur Baking Company—the brand behind some of our favorite pantry staples—recently introduced four new bread baking mixes that are changing the game.

King Arthur Introduces 4 New Bread Baking Mixes

King Arthur launched a new line of four bread mix kits that cover the gamut of savory breads: Pull-Apart Garlic Bread, Crisp & Airy Focaccia, Soft & Chewy Pretzel Bites, and Perfectly Tender Flatbread.

All of the mixes are designed to be accessible to bakers of all skill levels and ready in just one hour. Each kit comes with the bread mix plus a seasoning kit, and requires just water and either oil or butter to be added. Of course, you can make the designated recipe, but King Arthur also provides several variations and recipe remixes for each kit on the box, encouraging you to get creative with them.

I got to try all four recently, and even bake with them at home. Here's my honest review of King Arthur's new bread mix kits.

My Review of King Arthur's New Bread Baking Mixes

I started with the Perfectly Tender Flatbread, which I was probably the least excited about. My assumptions were quickly proven wrong. The flatbreads came out somewhere between a naan and fluffier pita bread. It was super soft and tender, with little charred bites from browning them in a cast iron skillet. This was the one I kept coming back to for bite after bite of melt-in-your-mouth goodness.

The Crisp & Airy Focaccia was another standout. While I have made a lot of homemade focaccia in my days, I would put this mix up against any recipe. The trick is to use more olive oil than you think you need (and that the box instructions call for) so that the bottom and edges get almost fried in olive oil and unbelievably crisp. It got such a beautiful rise in just an hour, I was shocked. It's a neutral dough, which means you can take this focaccia mix in any sweet or savory direction you desire.

Now I have a soft spot in my heart for soft pretzels (I grew up with SuperPretzels in the freezer at all times for movie nights at home). King Arthur's Soft & Chewy Pretzel Bites mix definitely hits the spot, though they can get a bit dry without a dip (or a toss in some melted butter). But the flavor was great, and as someone who would otherwise never dare to make pretzels at home from scratch, I found them so easy.

Last but not least was the Pull-Apart Garlic Bread. If you try one mix, let it be this one. Oh my goodness was this one tasty. Could you make a similar garlic bread using store-bought dough? Yes. Will it taste this good? I'm not so sure. This is the only mix that calls for butter instead of oil, and it's worth every last drop. If you're searching for a wow-worthy centerpiece for your tailgate spread or holiday table, look no further. I would bet it disappears by the time you come back from the kitchen with extra napkins.

You can find all four mixes on King Arthur's online store, Amazon, and in major grocery retailers now.



