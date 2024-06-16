King Charles made balcony change at Trooping the Colour that affected Princess Kate - and you may not have noticed

The royal family were out in full force as they celebrated the King's birthday parade on Saturday.

Known as Trooping the Colour, the annual military parade was a spectacular affair, brimming with all the usual pomp and pageantry you'd expect.

Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne perform on Horse Guards Parade (Getty Images)

The occasion was made all the more special thanks to the triumphant return of the Princess of Wales who made her first official public appearance since Christmas Day following her cancer diagnosis. Take a look at her arrival in the video below...

She was joined by her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following the ceremony, the royals gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacular flypast from the Royal Air Force. In honour of Kate's majestic return to public duties, it seems the monarch, 75, made a key adjustment to the royal balcony.

Princess Kate beamed next to King Charles (Getty Images)

While last year, King Charles stood next to Prince William, this time, the monarch proudly stood next to a beaming Princess Kate. The royal duo, who are both currently receiving treatment for cancer, appeared more united than ever as they marvelled at the huge crowds trickling down the Mall.

You may also like

For the special occasion, Kate, 42, looked regal in a structured white dress crafted by Jenny Packham. Her frock featured black piping around the neckline, long sleeves and a whimsical statement beck bow.

King Charles stood next to Prince William and Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour in 2023 (Getty Images)

She accessorised with a Philip Treacy hat, a pair of pearl earrings and her Irish Guards Regimental brooch - a nod to her role as colonel. Charles, meanwhile, looked smart in his red tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Irish Guards.

Joining them on the royal balcony were Queen Camilla, George, Charlotte and Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise.

Princess Kate only confirmed she would be attending King Charles' official birthday parade on the eve of the event, via a personal message sent out by Kensington Palace. This was also accompanied by a beautiful image of the mother-of-three posing under a tree in the grounds of the Windsor estate.

The Princess of Wales wore an elegant Jenny Packham dress as she returned to the spotlight (Getty Images)

Her message read in part: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

Princess Kate has been keeping a low profile in recent months (Getty Images)

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."