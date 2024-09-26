Kylie Jenner launches size inclusive capsulre with Atlein

Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Antonin Tron on a new size-inclusive capsule.

The reality star turned fashionista's affordable label Khy has collaborated with Tron's ocean-inspired Atlein label on a fresh collection of sultry tops, bottoms and dresses in the latter's signature style, with colours including shell, golden, dark citron, black cherry, black and surf spray.

Tron said: "It’s a message of freedom, an embrace of who you are, a discovery of connection within oneself."

Kylie has been a fan of Atlein since the brand repositioned itself to focus more on sensual and sculptural dresses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She insisted she is always "so confident" in their items, and she is "so proud" of the work they've done together.

She added: "I always feel so confident when I wear Atlein, and I don’t want to take the pieces off.

“When collaborating with Tron for Khy, we wanted to make sure every piece evoked that same feeling for the wearer.

"I’m so proud of this assortment, where each piece feels elegant and feminine while hugging your body perfectly."

Kylie recently insisted she's finally having "fun" with fashion after spending most of her twenties raising her two young children.

She told British Vogue: "I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son …

"I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world."

Kylie added of her business ventures: "There is nothing more fun in this world than cosmetics and fashion. The Lip Kits have been around for so long.

"Ten years now, so fashion is my new baby and I am having the most fun. But they go hand in hand. Every fashion look I wear has so much to do with the glam."