Kylie Kelce Says Her Elf on the Shelf Is a 'Deadbeat,' and Dreads Her Kids 'Comparing Notes' with Their Friends

Kylie and Jason Kelce are parents to daughters Bennett, 19 months, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5, with a fourth on the way

Kylie Kelce is fully aware that her Elf on the Shelf game is not strong.

On the Thursday, Dec. 19 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the pregnant mom of three, 32, confessed that she and husband Jason Kelce are "the most low maintenance" when it comes to sending their daughters' — Bennett, 19 months, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5 — elf on adventures.

Kylie explained that Wyatt named their elf "Emmy-Nemmy," before sharing that "Emmy-Nemmy" moves spots most nights.

"That's it," she said, adding, "Emmy-Nemmy is not leaving notes. She's not bringing gifts. She's not requiring any additional work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Kylie Kelce Reveals the Holiday Gifts She Does Not Want People Buying for Her Kids: 'Not In My House!'

"I love the idea of drawing on their face and then leaving Emmy Nemmy with a marker," Kylie continued. "But the idea of waiting until my kids are in a deep enough sleep and then scheming to get in their room and hoping they don't wake up, that's just a commitment I'm not willing to make."



While the podcast host stands by her choice of using a "deadbeat elf," she does share her singular concern with the low-effort experience.

"The one problem that I have not yet run into is how nervous I am that the kids are going to start comparing notes at school," she shared. "I know that there are other families out there that Elf on the Shelf hard — that their elf is mischievous, that their elf is cooler, that their elf does more, that their elf doesn't accidentally end up on the same shelf two days in a row."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Related: Jason Kelce Jokes He’s ‘Screwed’ Ahead of Fourth Daughter's Birth: ‘We’re Still Figuring Out 3’

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason (left) and Kylie Kelce with their daughters

Kylie then admitted that she actually has left Emmy-Nemmy on the same shelf for two days, not once, but twice.

"To be fair, the two times that that has happened, it just so happened that it was raining that morning," she recalled. "And I said, 'Wyatt, look outside. The ground is wet. I bet you it was raining last night, and Emmy-Nemmy didn't wanna get her wings wet.' "

While she "did feel a little guilty" about lying, Kylie said, "I lied through my teeth and I'd do it again, because she bought every second of it."

"I am nervous for the time where my girls compare notes at school because I'm nervous about the families whose elves bring gifts or other treats and fun things," she continued, before joking that they'll come home and ask her "why Emmy-Nemmy is such a deadbeat elf?"

Soon, Kylie and Jason, 37, will have a fourth daughter who will be monitoring Emmy-Nemmy's lack of elfish hijinks. The couple announced in November that they're expecting their fourth child, another girl, in 2025.



Read the original article on People