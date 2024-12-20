Last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts that will arrive by December 24

Stressing about what to buy? We're here to help.

The clock is ticking for Christmas, and if you're anything like us, then you've probably got some last-minute gift shopping to do. Thankfully, Amazon's Last Minute Christmas Deals is bursting with a range of great stocking fillers, thoughtful gifts under £50 and Christmas Day essentials.

There's some generous savings to snap up, including 39% off a litre of everyone's favourite festive tipple: Baileys, and 25% off this Swarovski Constella Necklace. Plus, plenty of picks for hosting guests in style and ensuring you don't run out of the essentials, such as booze, toilet roll and chocolate.

Better yet, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also get free next day delivery, which means you don't need to fret about your gift not getting there in time. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

While at the time of publish, all items below state that they will get there in time for Christmas, we recommend double checking before you checkout.

Keep an eye out for the green 'arrives before Christmas' emblem which will show just above the 'add to basket' button on each product page. If the postage times are longer, the product page will display a red 'arrives after Christmas' emblem.

Whether you're buying for your partner, parents, kids or a friend, you'll find something for everyone. And if you're really not sure, there's always the option of simply buying a gift card so the recipient can purchase whatever their heart desires.

Below are all the best Christmas deals we could find, alongside some full-price bestsellers that we think you should be on your radar.

Versace Men's Versace Miniature Set £43 Can't decide what scent to gift this Christmas? This set of four minis is the perfect solution and gives him plenty of choice for his daily cologne. £43 at Amazon

Clearwater Hampers The Christmas Delights Hamper £34 £38 Save £4 A festive hamper is always a crowd pleaser and this is filled with both sweet and savoury treats. It includes: Anna's Ginger Thins, Strawberry Jam, Luxury Mince Pies, New English Tea, Apple and Cinnamon Milk Chocolate Bar, Chocolate Truffles, Festive Chocolate Flapjack and a Decadent Christmas Pudding. £34 at Amazon

