Last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts that will arrive by December 24
Stressing about what to buy? We're here to help.
The clock is ticking for Christmas, and if you're anything like us, then you've probably got some last-minute gift shopping to do. Thankfully, Amazon's Last Minute Christmas Deals is bursting with a range of great stocking fillers, thoughtful gifts under £50 and Christmas Day essentials.
Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L£13£22Save £9
Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Bulk Share Box 2kg£21£25Save £4
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Box£5£8Save £3
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets Bulk£17£31Save £14
Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 Rolls£8£10Save £2
DOQAUS Digital Meat Thermometer£8£13Save £5
Ferrero Rocher Pralines Gift Box£13£17Save £4
Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Rolls - 45 Toilet Roll Pack£18£22Save £4
Celebrations Bulk Chocolate Box 2.4kg£22£28Save £6
Men's Versace Miniature Set£43
The Christmas Delights Hamper£34£38Save £4
Swarovski Constella Pendant£59£79Save £20
Seiko Solar Men's Watch£210£220Save £10
Sony WH-CH720 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote£64£99Save £35
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds£179£229Save £50
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K£35£60Save £25
Cadbury Dairy Milk Big Night In Deluxe Christmas Hamper£15£16Save £1
What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci£14£20Save £6
Burt's Bees Gift Set£8£19Save £11
Blukar Head Torch Rechargeable£10£17Save £7
Gnaw Choc Shot Hot Chocolate Gift Set£12
SockShop Gentle Grip Ladies Cotton Christmas Socks Pack of 3 Noel 4-8£12
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Gift Box£15£18Save £3
Idyllicomfort Led Lighted Beanie Hat£11
Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Chocolate Bar, 850g£8£11Save £3
Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket£16£30Save £14
Teddy Bear Cuddle Cushion£40£45Save £5
Winter Warm Tartan Scarf£12£20Save £8
HappyGoo Hair Dryer£60
Dreamcatcher Black Heated Throw Electric Blanket£38£60Save £22
NIVEA MEN Keep It Calm Gift Set£7£14Save £7
Calvin Klein Men's Trunk (Pack of 3)£28£42Save £14
Philips Shaver Series 5000, Wet and Dry Electric Shaver£92£150Save £58
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs£20£25Save £5
Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Fleece Mock Neck Sweatshirt£16£22Save £6
Heritage Traditions 100% Pure Wool Tartan Scarf£20£23Save £3
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker£19£32Save £13
Binoculars for Adults£30£50Save £20
Bosch 70-Pieces X-Line Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set£23£32Save £9
Personalised Engraved Parker Jotter Ballpoint Pen£25
ManCave Complete Routine Wash Bag Set£22£26Save £4
The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky£36£40Save £4
There's some generous savings to snap up, including 39% off a litre of everyone's favourite festive tipple: Baileys, and 25% off this Swarovski Constella Necklace. Plus, plenty of picks for hosting guests in style and ensuring you don't run out of the essentials, such as booze, toilet roll and chocolate.
Better yet, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also get free next day delivery, which means you don't need to fret about your gift not getting there in time. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.
While at the time of publish, all items below state that they will get there in time for Christmas, we recommend double checking before you checkout.
Keep an eye out for the green 'arrives before Christmas' emblem which will show just above the 'add to basket' button on each product page. If the postage times are longer, the product page will display a red 'arrives after Christmas' emblem.
Whether you're buying for your partner, parents, kids or a friend, you'll find something for everyone. And if you're really not sure, there's always the option of simply buying a gift card so the recipient can purchase whatever their heart desires.
Below are all the best Christmas deals we could find, alongside some full-price bestsellers that we think you should be on your radar.
🛒 Christmas hosting essentials to shop 🛒
The ultimate festive tipple, get your hands on a litre-sized bottle of Baileys for less on Amazon.
Featuring favourites like Twirl, Wispa, Crunchie and Fudge, this chocolate deal won't be around for long.
Christmas isn't complete without Lindor truffles and this box has 16 of the delicious treats inside.
Your dishwasher will be working overtime during the festive period, so stocking up on Finish tablets is a smart move.
Stock up on luxuriously soft toilet roll ahead of a busy household this Christmas.
Ensure every component in your Christmas dinner is cooked to perfection with this handy meat thermometer.
This Ferrero Rocher gift set is perfect for last-minute Christmas gifts.
Keep your toilet roll stash stocked up with this best-selling bulk buy from Amazon.
Get ready for Christmas with this Celebrations bulk box. Filled with family favourites including Maltesers, Galaxy, Snickers and more, these chocolates won't be around for long.
🎁 Premium gifts to purchase 🎁
Can't decide what scent to gift this Christmas? This set of four minis is the perfect solution and gives him plenty of choice for his daily cologne.
A festive hamper is always a crowd pleaser and this is filled with both sweet and savoury treats. It includes: Anna's Ginger Thins, Strawberry Jam, Luxury Mince Pies, New English Tea, Apple and Cinnamon Milk Chocolate Bar, Chocolate Truffles, Festive Chocolate Flapjack and a Decadent Christmas Pudding.
This simple yet stunning pendant necklace could be the perfect present for someone special this Christmas.
While this watch is undeniably stylish, it's practical, too, with a waterproof design and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.
These are a great purchase for someone who is new to wireless on-ear headphones. They may be one of the more affordable options, but still manage to pack in the punch when it comes to features and all-day comfort.
This item has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading your headphones or earphones, now's the right time to do it, with Amazon slashing the price of these best-selling Apple Airpods.
Stream your favourite movies and TV shows across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more with Amazon's own-brand Fire Stick.
🎁 Best gifts £15 and under 🎁
Unbox 10 assorted bags and bars of Cadbury chocolate, including fan-favourites like Dairy Milk and Fruit & Nut, as well as specials like Dairy Milk Oreo and Orange Giant Buttons.
This is currently Amazon's most gifted book. Stanley Tucci's book chronicles twelve months of his eating habits, from stracciatella soup served in the shadow of the Pantheon to marinara sauce cooked between rehearsals and costume fittings.
Say goodbye to dry lips with this three-pack from Burt's Bees, complete with three shades that soften and moisturise.
This head torch is designed to cater to a wide range of needs, from power outages to DIY and outdoor adventures.
This hot chocolate set will go down a treat with anyone with a sweet tooth. Inside is three flavours; Milk Hot Chocolate, Caramel, & Fudgy Rocky Road.
Socks are a classic Christmas present and this fun, festive patterned three pack is perfect for any winter wardrobe.
Planning to visit family over Christmas? This Lindt truffle gift box is sure to go down a treat.