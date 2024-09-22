What I Learned From 5 Days at a Remote Wellness Resort in the Alps With My Mom

Nestled between two mountains in Northern Italy lies Preidlhof, a Luxury Dolce Vita Resort in the region of South Tyrol. It had been nearly 10 years since I’d been to the boot-shaped country, and I had yet to make it to Northern Italy. The Dolomites sat uncrossed off my list of places to travel for years, the opportunity never seeming within reach. So when the resort reached out with the chance to experience a retreat first-hand, I enthusiastically agreed, bringing my 68-year-old mother along for the ride.



In a valley of sorts, the expansive hotel (one of a few in the area) was not easy to get to from the U.S.—the nearest big cities being two hours north, Innisbrook in Austria, or four hours south, Milan in Italy. As anxious fliers coming from New York, we opted to fly directly to Milan, after which we wove our way through the landscape, settling in for a four-hour drive.

Clear blue skies peeked out between peaks as we ascended, with miles of green interrupted only by apple orchards or vineyards and their accompanying homes. Words do not do the area justice.

Sitting atop a little over an acre of land in the Ötztal Alps, the resort’s remote-ish location in South Tyrol (Naturno, to be exact) lends itself to tourists from Austria and Germany. As governments reshaped borders over the years, locals speak a mix of Italian and German. Signs are in the two languages, with little English spoken outside the resort.



Emily Goldman

The accommodations

One of the most welcoming places I’ve traveled, the hotel staff greeted us with sparkling apple cider (apples are a local specialty!) and a snack of pretzel sticks and ham (also local). The hotel expanded some years ago, adding more rooms (with a totally different design than the tower I stayed in) and building into the climbing landscape so as not to interrupt the land.

My room (one of 75 and five penthouse suites) featured a king-sized bed, a glass shower, an outdoor double bed (sleep under the stars, anyone?), two chairs, a desk, and a large T.V. The bathroom consisted of three sinks—one in the bathroom, one as a part of a vanity, and a third for, well, whoever you’re sharing the room with. A bidet, heated floors, and a heated towel rack added a luxe touch.

Emily Goldman

As a wellness resort, the emphasis on holistic health penetrated every aspect of the trip. From offering a concierge pillow service (you read that right! Swap your pillow for one on a menu full of options based on your needs) to providing each room with a backpack and fanny pack for excursions (which I used for a “forest bath”—more on that later) to an outside bed so you can sleep under the bright, flickering stars, they thought of everything. A robe, pool towel, pool blanket, and slippers waited in the room as well.

Emily Goldman

In fact, the hotel encouraged guests to lounge in their robes when poolside or in the sauna tower, which was (nearly) the unsung hero of the trip. An entire wing dedicated to getting your sweat on (and detoxing), the tower consisted of 16 sauna, steam, and relaxation experiences, each with its own theme. It even offered a deep-sea relaxation room (for a small additional fee) for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that helps you tap into unparalleled relaxation.

The retreat

In a fairly remote area, one of the hotel’s main attractions was its spa, where guests can opt for an array of treatments, from a classic rub down to treatments focused on the mind and body, like a Shiatsu. Guests can choose a “retreat” for a curated experience. I chose the five-day Traditional Wellness Retreat , which consisted of:

Foot reflexology and deep back massage combined

Personalized aroma body massage and thermal aroma bath with essential oils

Personalized Ayurveda body massage

Tuina (a massage that focuses on balancing energy)

Shiatsu (note: this is not a massage, but rather a treatment)

The highlights, for me, included the foot reflexology and deep back massage combined (I had this as my first treatment, and after many hours traveling, it was incredible). The personal aroma body massage was next level, getting out all of the knots and tension left. The most unique aspect was the Shiatsu treatment, which was not a massage but rather works on pressure points to bring balance to the body and help clear the mind.

Worth noting, the hotel features a separate med spa, with offerings like acupuncture, infusions, and even a heart rate variability measuring.

The food

As a self-proclaimed foodie, who is also a type 1 diabetic, eating nutritious, balanced meals that are tasty is a big part of how I view the success of a vacation. And my mother is a trained chef, so her palate is quite discerning. Each evening we enjoyed six delectable courses made from the incredible local produce. Each dish was more delicious than the next; dinner soon became a favorite part of our day. The setting (all of those who booked a wellness retreat sat in a VIP area) rivaled the taste of the food. Glass doors opened up to the mountains and surrounding village while we dined inside with white tablecloths and top-notch service.

For breakfast and lunch, there was an expansive buffet, which featured homemade jams, fresh meats, yogurts, eggs, salad accouterments, and more all from the area.



Emily Goldman

The activities

A beacon for outdoor lovers, the area attracted people from nearby countries (like Austria and Germany) as well as Southern Italy who want to balance fresh air exercise with spa time. A two-minute walk outside of the hotel offered multiple trails to follow for biking and hiking so people of all ages and activity levels can enjoy.

The hotel itself did an incredible job of coordinating excursions to nearby attractions and outdoor experiences. In fact, they planned daily heart-pumping activities, often providing transportation to and from trail starting points. For those looking for less exercise and more thrill, you could even rent a Vespa for a day and live your best life as a local. While my mother and I were not brave enough (read: She had safety concerns) to do this ourselves, we did opt for a Forrest bath, which, spoiler alert, did not involve bathing in the forest.

The hotel facilitated a local guide (who we *loved*) to hike about 2.5 miles, taking in the incredible views and cleansing our minds and bodies once we reached our peak (note: not the actual mountain peak, we didn’t hike for more than 45 minutes each way). Once we got to our stopping point (which was a breathtaking spot that opened to views of Naturno), we settled onto a picnic table and used herbs from the guide’s (a 78-year-old woman who lived in the area for decades) garden and plants we picked up along the trail to create a sort of sage-burning moment (pictured below). This was truly a highlight of our time at Preidlhof. We breathed in the burning scents and took in the fresh air around us. Three women, with a 10-to-40-year age difference, all breathed in the same scents born from the earth. A unique moment that I’ll never forget. And getting to do it with my mom was priceless.

Emily Goldman

For those looking for less of a spiritual experience, or even less exertion, don’t fret. A fully equipped gym that opens up onto the main pool area meant you could quickly go from a sweat sesh to a dip within seconds (pictured below).

Emily Goldman

The final verdict

I viewed this as a once-in-a-lifetime trip (I mean, how many times does someone get to stay in a luxury five-star resort in the mountains in Italy?), and it truly gave me a taste of the good life. 10/10 would recommend. In fact, we had such a great time that my mom wants to return with my dad. The commute did pose a challenge, but for those who are down for a connecting flight or driving themselves with some stops in between (Verona is on the way from Milan!), it’s a great adventure with total relaxation waiting at the end.

You Might Also Like