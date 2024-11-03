I left Kansas City worried about antisemitism. What I learned in Europe gave me hope | Opinion

On a trip to Hungary, this Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy student learned we have more in common than we might realize.

Before this summer, being a Jewish teenager in Kansas City felt both important and challenging. With the war in Israel and rising antisemitism making headlines, I felt a mission to be proudly Jewish, but it sometimes seemed like the world was closing in with negativity.

Then during the school year, Rabbi Avremi Baron of the Kansas chapter of the Chabad Teen Network invited me to join a summer camp in Hungary. At 17 and a junior at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy, I was eager for a meaningful Jewish experience during my break. Little did I know, this trip would transform my outlook on life.

When I arrived at Lake Balaton, I was immediately struck by the diversity of the camp. Teens from America, Europe, Cyprus, Israel and other places had all gathered together. Everyone brought their own language, customs and traditions. Initially, I wondered how we would all connect. But I quickly realized that despite our differences, we shared something profound: our Judaism.

One evening after Shabbat, we gathered for Havdalah — the ceremony that marks the end of the day of rest and worship. The music started and everyone joined in singing. The songs were amazing and the energy was inspiring. Even though we came from different backgrounds, we all knew the melodies and words. It hit me then: Hebrew was all of our common language, a bridge that connected us all. The excitement and joy were palpable. I felt an overwhelming sense of unity and pride in being Jewish.

Before the trip, It was much easier to be focused on the negative — the conflicts, the antisemitism, the challenges of being openly Jewish. But interacting with peers from around the world who were proudly embracing their identities began to shift my perspective.

One of the moments with the greatest impact was our visit to the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial in Budapest. This site honors the Jews who were tied together and thrown into the river by Hungarian fascists during World War II simply because they were Jewish. Standing there, looking at the iron shoes lining the riverbank, I was deeply moved. It was a stark reminder of the atrocities our ancestors faced.

But then, surrounded by my fellow teenagers, we began to sing and pray. We joined other Jewish visitors from around the world in song and reflection. In that place of darkness, we brought light. We stood together to say, “They tried to destroy us, but we are still here.” Our enemies no longer stand, but the Jewish people remain — spreading and passing on Judaism, and finding hope even in the darkest places.

Another unforgettable experience was visiting a neglected Jewish cemetery in a small Hungarian village. Once a vibrant community, now only a few Jewish residents remain. An elderly man, one of the last Jews there, had been trying to maintain the overgrown cemetery on his own. Our group of nearly 200 teens spent the day cleaning the grounds, clearing weeds and restoring the headstones. As we worked, we listened to his stories. His gratitude was immense, and we realized the importance of honoring those who came before us. We turned a forgotten, somber place into a site of respect and remembrance.

These experiences taught me a powerful lesson: Even in situations that seem terrible, there’s always a positive outlook to take. Visiting these landmarks could have been solely a reminder of pain and loss. Instead, they became opportunities to bring light, to honor our history and to reinforce the resilience of the Jewish people.

The staff on the trip emphasized this message. They taught us that no matter how bleak things may appear, if we look at them with a positive outlook, we can find hope and meaning. Hashem (G-d) is always watching over us. Together, we can bring peace to our land and to our brothers and sisters in Israel.

Before the trip, I felt the weight of negativity surrounding our community. But now, I see the strength and unity that binds us together. I understand that being proudly Jewish isn’t just about standing against antisemitism — it’s about celebrating our heritage, our traditions and the unbreakable bonds we share.

Returning home to Kansas City, I carry this renewed perspective with me. I want others to know that even when things look bad, there’s always a way to find the positive. By embracing our identity and connecting with others, we can bring light to dark places.

I encourage everyone, especially my fellow teens, to seek out experiences that broaden your horizons and challenge your perceptions. Meet people from different backgrounds, learn their stories, and share your own. You’ll find that we’re more connected than you might think.

My trip to Hungary showed me that in the face of adversity, we can choose to be the light. We can find positivity in negative situations and inspire others to do the same. And that gives me immense hope — not just for the Jewish community, but for the world.

Ethan Hobbs is a high school student in Kansas City.