Less Than A Week After It Debuted On The Catwalk, Zendaya Is Already In SS25 Burberry

Zendaya waits for no man, or should we say fashion drop. The actor is already wearing the Burberry collection that debuted last than a week ago at London's National Theatre. Besides the fact the look was intended for the SS25 season, the 28-year-old proved its off-catwalk appeal with ease as she stepped out in New York City last night.

The eager-eyed among us will know that this no surprise. Law Roach, Zendaya's long-time stylist and image architect, was sat front row for the London Fashion Week show and clearly must have bookmarked the look for his loyal client immediately.

SEE MORE AT ELLE COLLECTIVE

The look itself is definitive of Daniel Lee's tenure at Burberry, boasting a silhouette of a structured jacket and floaty maxi skirt that the creative director has often revisited. Zendaya wore a military-inspired crisp white jacket with signature logo detail buttons, which she paired with a floaty diaphanous black skirt and lace-up heeled sandals. By contrast, it was worn with a large tote bag and clog-like mules on the catwalk.

Those looking to Zendaya for style notes should pay close attention to the belt that fell from her waist, as per the catwalk look: a co-sign for the return of Burberry's famous check. Sure, it was subtle but it was there.

But if we've one final note on this: it's a congratulations to the teams that got the look safely from London and to New York in no time at all. An impressive feat of international postal services, fashion teams and styling assistants. Many hands make great outfits work.



ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like