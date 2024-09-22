Salma Hayek shares sentimental video of daughter ahead of big life change

Salma Hayek has revealed her teenage daughter will soon be moving out as the 17-year-old celebrates her birthday.

Salma's daughter Valentina was the star of a new Instagram post by the actress on September 21, which featured a carousel of pictures and videos over the years.

Valentina, as a young girl, sits on her father's lap (Instagram)

"My baby last birthday at home (for now)," Salma wrote, adding: "I''m already having separation anxiety she makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale."

Valentina sits in the backseat of their car

The pictures showed childhood memories of Valentina with her mom and dad, French businessman François-Henri Pinault including one of her made up with face paint to look like a cat, and another where her father kisses her on the cheek.

The final pic shows Valentina as a teen in short denim shorts and a white bandeau top posing in front of huge silver balloons that spell out "birthday".

Salma's daughter Valentina is now 17

Salma has been raising Valentina in London for 10 years after the family relocated. It is believed they still live in the rented home in London – a 17-bedroom mansion that used to belong to Justin Bieber – that they moved into in 2017.

It is spread across three floors, and features its own indoor swimming pool, gym and cinema complex, wine cellar and tennis court.

Francois-Henri and Salma are seen during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Getty)

Salma, 58, is also stepmom to Francois-Henri's three other children: son François, born 1998, and daughter Mathilde, born 2001, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère; and son Augustin James Evangelista, born 2006, with ex-girlfriend Linda Evangelista.

But the actress is often jetting across the world and most recently was in Toronto for the premiere of the upcoming war drama Without Blood, directed, written, and co-produced by her good friend Angelina Jolie.

Salma with Angelina Jolie and Demien Bchir (Monica Schipper/EveryStory2024)

Salma stars in the film alongside Demián Bichir and Juan Minujín, and was joined by her costars and her husband for the glamorous premiere.

The mom-of-one wore a gorgeous wine red sequined gown with strap detailing on her shoulders, and her hair styled into loose waves.

Valentina and Salma attend the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 (Taylor Hill)

She also spoke about her friendship with director and friend Angelina, plus working with Angelina's sons Pax and Maddox, each of whom were assistant directors on the project.

"They work hard," she said, dubbing them "very professional" and saying the same for their mom. "She's demanding. They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place."