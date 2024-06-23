Levi Wright's Mom Posts Heartfelt 'Parenting Advice' 1 Month After His Accident, Thanks Him for 'Teaching Me So Much'

The 3-year-old died on June 2 following several weeks in the hospital in critical condition

Kallie Wright Kallie and Levi Wright

Kallie Wright is sharing her thoughts with fellow parents one month after her son, Levi Wright, was injured in an accident that led to his death.

Levi, the 3-year-old son of Kallie and rodeo star Spencer Wright, died on June 2 after he was removed from life support. He was hospitalized in critical condition weeks earlier on May 21 after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river.

Kallie — who is also mom to daughters Steeley and Brae Milo — began her message, which she shared in a June 21 Facebook post, “One month ago, one month ago our lives changed forever!”

She wrote that she has “a lot still left to say” but, at least for now, wanted to share some "parenting advice/thoughts from someone who has really thought about these things lately!”

Related: Levi Wright's Mom Shares Touching Video Clips of Special Family Moments: 'We Love You Beans!’

For her first message to others, she wrote, “Don't just take your kids to do fun things, do those fun things WITH them! Get in the pool, get on the swing, go down the slide, run through the sprinklers, sled down the hill etc. You get the idea!”

"Think back to when you were a kid,” she continued. “What do you remember more, your materialist gifts or your memories and experiences? This is one thing I feel like we have done really good with our kids & I'm more proud of that now more than ever.”

Kallie’s second piece of advice was to get professional family photos taken more often. “Kids grow way too fast and things are always changing,” she wrote. “I wanted to wait until I lost the baby weight & this and that and now the only really good pics I have are from Brae's newborn session and his dad wasn't able to be there. I wish I had done some this spring.”

Facebook Kallie Wright, Spencer Wright and Levi Wright pictured before Levi's May 21 accident.

Related: Levi Wright’s Parents ‘Trying to Navigate’ Life After His Fatal Toy Tractor Accident (Exclusive)

Next, she reflected that, “Everything and I mean everything is fixable and replaceable, so don't make mountains out of molehills,” she wrote.

“I have a throw pillow on my couch with little slits of when Levi got ahold of scissors, little Easter bunny stamps on my wall in the play room,” she continued. “I realize now I definitely over reacted & I could have talked to him about it without being mad and frustrated.”

"Seriously kids will do stuff like that and it doesn't matter,” she added. “Yes they need to learn but we don't need to let it bother us so much or make it a bigger deal than it is because in the grand scheme of things it's not a big deal.”

And finally, Kallie shared something she “used to hate” — until she realized just “how true it is.” “Laundry, dishes, house cleaning it can all wait,” she wrote. “Find balance!”

“I'm still working on this one,” she added, before finishing her post with a sweet message for her late toddler.

“Thanks for being my adventure buddy Levi & for teaching me so much!” she wrote. “I miss & love you!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking out days after Levi’s death on June 6, Kallie shared a post reflecting on the day he sustained critical injuries while riding his toy tractor — which was “what he loved most,” according to his obituary.

"He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house," the mom of three wrote. "That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Kallie also wrote that she "will lose sleep over this for eternity," but added that she knows “3 things to be true."

"1. I am not a perfect mom but I am a good mom,” she said. “2. My little boy loved me with all he had. 3. Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too.”

“I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this," she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.