Lexington’s Bluegrass BBQ Fest: Here are details on pitmasters, food trucks & bands

Fans of barbecue will eat it anytime, and practically anywhere. But there’s one time of the year in Lexington where you can eat lots of it, and it’s all great.

Bluegrass BBQ Fest returns May 17-18 at Moondance Amphitheater in the Beaumont subdivision off Harrodsburg Road. The familyfriendly event features local pitmasters, ice cream and dessert vendors, and live music.

“At Bluegrass BBQ Fest, we bring together the best of Kentucky’s BBQ tradition with incredible live music, creating an unforgettable weekend of food, fun and entertainment” said Amy Eddie, director of the festival, in a release. “It’s the perfect celebration of our local culture, where families and friends can come together. Whether you’re a BBQ enthusiast or a music lover, there’s something for everyone at Bluegrass BBQ Fest.”

Admission is $10 for a single-day ticket, $15 for a two-day ticket, while children 10 and under get in free. The festival runs 4-10 p.m. Friday, May 17, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Parking is free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at bluegrassbbqfest.com. Buy online in advance for a discount.

The festival is produced by Smiley Pete.

Food, beverages and goods from vendors are sold separately and individually priced. No outside food or drink. Lawn chairs encouraged.

Pitmasters for BBQ Fest

This year’s participating pitmasters will include:

Kentucky Q, a Lexington food truck

My Hammy Vice, a Lexington-based charity barbecue team

Lillie Mae’s BBQ, a Georgetown caterer

Piggin’ Out, a Lexington food truck

D’Vine Swine, a traveling barbecue competition team from Cincinnati

Kirk’s Blue Smoke BBQ, a food stand based in Lacaster and Nicholasville

Shon’s BBQ, a local caterer

Kentucky Strong, a Lexington food truck that also has a cafe in Paul Miller Ford

HogTown Barbecue Social Eatery BBQ, a Harrodsburg professional barbecue competition team

Besides barbecue, other food vendors on site will include Jasmine Rice Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine, Copper Kitchen, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Eddie’s Roasted Corn, Inebriated Baker, Little Donut Trailer, Sav’s Chill, Kona Ice and Old Kentucky Kettle Corn.

Craft beers, Delicato Family wines and cocktails will also be available for purchase.

Live music performers, bands

Lexington guitar and blues legend Tee Dee Young will headline at the Bluegrasss BBQ Fest on Saturday May 18 at Moondance Amphitheatre. Provided

The Bluegrass BBQ Fest also features a wide range of music, from southern rock to bluegrass. Performers this year will include local artists Dead Air Dennis and Bryan Himes, DeBraun Thomas, Club Dub, Mojo Tones, Bedford and Maggie Lander.

Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Second Hand News, and blues performer The Trevyon King Band also will be there. King’s father, Lexington blues legend TeeDee Young, will headline on Saturday night. Visit bluegrassbbqfest.com/the-bands for the full lineup and schedule.

Lexington blues guitarist Tee Dee Young will again play the Bluegrass BBQ Fest at Moondance. No word on whether the Elvises will be in attendance. Provided

Bluegrass BBQ Fest

When: May 17, 4-10 p.m. and May 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch St.

Tickets: Admission is $10 for a single-day ticket, $15 for a two-day ticket, with children 10 and under admitted free. bluegrassbbqfest.com. Buy online in advance for a discount. Parking is free.