'Like a hot knife through butter': This mini chain saw is $40 — that's 50% off

Put those bulky power tools away: This handy hewer weighs in at under 3 pounds.

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech

During summer, even trees need a little bit of R&R. That means one thing: Pruning! Not only is pruning a great way to get some refreshing — and productive — outdoor time, it's a good bet that a lot of your plants could use a trim. Amazon has an awesome, efficient, crazy-affordable way to get it done: the Saker Mini Chain Saw, marked way down to $40, from $80 — that's 50% off. This popular yard tool is easy to use and perfect for cutting through thicker branches.

Saker Mini Chain Saw

$40$80Save $40

This chopper has a high-efficiency motor that handles even thick branches with ease, all while weighing under 3 pounds. 

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This is a 50% discount — that's well worth your hard-earned dough, especially when you consider that miniature chain saws from other brands like Craftsman are $90 or more. There's a reason more than 10,000 people have bought one of these in the last month.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you have trees in your yard, they probably need a bit of pruning. Certain varieties even require it to stay healthy throughout the year. Compared with a pair of traditional pruning shears, this little chain saw makes the job practically effortless.

This chain saw is only 4 inches long. There's a safety lock that has to be pressed before the saw activates, and it comes with a handy carrying case, so you can safely store the device when it's not in use. The battery is a 20-volt, 1500mAh rechargeable. It can still get bogged down when cutting particularly thick branches, but it's sufficient for most jobs.

Axe yourself: Wouldn't it be nice to branch out to a new world of (literally) handy power tools with this chain saw? (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This little chain saw has skyrocketed in popularity and currently has over 9,000 five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"I'm so glad I didn't spend a bunch of money buying a lot bigger electric saw," one reviewer said. "All I really need to do is cut small branches and saplings. This little guy did it with ease. I was really surprised at the power, to be honest with you. ... It cuts through small saplings like a hot knife through butter. I would most definitely recommend this for small jobs."

"One of my favorite purchases!" another fan raved. "I love to help with yard work and with 3 acres of oak trees, chain saws are a must! But sometimes I just need a little chain saw for the smaller limbs. This fits the bill perfectly! It is so easy to use, and as an almost 50-year-old woman, I like that it's not huge and bulky."

"My neighbor has a pine tree that constantly rains down seeds in my backyard, causing a LOT of saplings to sprout," said a third shopper. "I was periodically using hedge trimmers to take them down, but the Florida heat meant that I neglected this all summer and then some... I gave this a chance and I am glad I did! I was able to cut down half the saplings in about an hour or less. With trimmers, it would be a miserable, sweaty, all-day affair."

Cons 👎

"I had a palm tree growing in a hard-to-access location so I couldn't use a larger saw," a reviewer said. "It worked as advertised. It did freeze up on me a couple of times, but I was asking a lot of the small blade going through a pretty thick trunk. Because it was lightweight, it helped because I had to stretch to reach it."

Another user warned that the battery wasn't always stable. "The only downside is that the vibration kept causing the battery to fall off, but I simply cupped it in one hand while I sawed and that actually provided more sawing stability."

Saker Mini Chain Saw

$72$100
Save $28 with coupon

Identical to the other version in most respects, this saw comes with two batteries instead of one. PS: It's also available in pink!

Save $28 with coupon
