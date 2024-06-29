What links Pripyat, Wittenoom and Fordlândia? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which guide featured illustrations of Charles and Edeltraud Raymond?

2 Which bird sings while flying up vertically above its nest?

3 Who is the UK’s first billionaire musician?

4 Which empire was named after an Arabic word for slave?

5 What type of drink is pét-nat?

6 What New York store has the slogan “18 miles of books”?

7 Members of what would wear a 1% patch?

8 Which capital city is home to the world’s largest bullring?

What links:

9 Minehead, Somerset and Poole Harbour, Dorset?

10 Booker; Torv; Deng; Hall; Zhukova?

11 Alabama (13); California (20); Colorado (27); Florida (114); Louisiana (57)?

12 Beneath; Escape; Conquest; Battle; Rise; Dawn; War; Kingdom?

13 Bellingham, Bale and McManaman; Hargreaves; Lambert?

14 Fire Over England; Jubilee; Orlando; Shakespeare in Love; The Sea Hawk?

15 Fordlândia, Brazil; Gilman, US; Pripyat, Ukraine; Wittenoom, Australia?

The answers

1 The Joy of Sex.

2 Skylark.

3 Paul McCartney.

4 Mamluk empire/sultanate (medieval Egypt).

5 Sparkling wine (pétillant naturel).

6 Strand Bookstore.

7 Outlaw motorcycle clubs.

8 Mexico City.

9 South West Coast Path.

10 Married to Rupert Murdoch (original surnames).

11 Shared chemical symbols/US state abbreviations (atomic number): Aluminium, Al; Calcium, Ca; Cobalt, Co; Flerovium, Fl; Lanthanum, La.

12 Keywords of films in the Planet of the Apes series.

13 British footballers who won European Cup with overseas clubs: Real Madrid; Bayern Munich; Borussia Dortmund.

14 Films featuring Elizabeth I.

15 Places abandoned after industrial accident/decline: rubber; mining; nuclear accident; asbestos.