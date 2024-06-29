What links Pripyat, Wittenoom and Fordlândia? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which guide featured illustrations of Charles and Edeltraud Raymond?
2 Which bird sings while flying up vertically above its nest?
3 Who is the UK’s first billionaire musician?
4 Which empire was named after an Arabic word for slave?
5 What type of drink is pét-nat?
6 What New York store has the slogan “18 miles of books”?
7 Members of what would wear a 1% patch?
8 Which capital city is home to the world’s largest bullring?
What links:
9 Minehead, Somerset and Poole Harbour, Dorset?
10 Booker; Torv; Deng; Hall; Zhukova?
11 Alabama (13); California (20); Colorado (27); Florida (114); Louisiana (57)?
12 Beneath; Escape; Conquest; Battle; Rise; Dawn; War; Kingdom?
13 Bellingham, Bale and McManaman; Hargreaves; Lambert?
14 Fire Over England; Jubilee; Orlando; Shakespeare in Love; The Sea Hawk?
15 Fordlândia, Brazil; Gilman, US; Pripyat, Ukraine; Wittenoom, Australia?
The answers
1 The Joy of Sex.
2 Skylark.
3 Paul McCartney.
4 Mamluk empire/sultanate (medieval Egypt).
5 Sparkling wine (pétillant naturel).
6 Strand Bookstore.
7 Outlaw motorcycle clubs.
8 Mexico City.
9 South West Coast Path.
10 Married to Rupert Murdoch (original surnames).
11 Shared chemical symbols/US state abbreviations (atomic number): Aluminium, Al; Calcium, Ca; Cobalt, Co; Flerovium, Fl; Lanthanum, La.
12 Keywords of films in the Planet of the Apes series.
13 British footballers who won European Cup with overseas clubs: Real Madrid; Bayern Munich; Borussia Dortmund.
14 Films featuring Elizabeth I.
15 Places abandoned after industrial accident/decline: rubber; mining; nuclear accident; asbestos.