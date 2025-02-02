Lion dance helps roar in Lunar New Year

People gathered in Sheffield city centre to celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend [Mick Lunney/BBC]

A lion dance and acrobatic display formed part of Chinese New Year festivities in Sheffield this weekend.

Crowds watched as symbolic red dots were placed on the lion's eyes, 'awakening' it for the year ahead, before it was paraded through the city centre.

It was the second year the Lunar Chinese New Year Festival had been held in the city and was organised by Sheffield BID and events company Cultural Inclusive CIC.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID's head of business operations Diane Jarvis, said: "We are committed to helping the festival grow and achieve the same recognition as Lunar New Year celebrations in other major cities."

The parade was attended by Mayor Oliver Coppard and Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn. [Mick Lunney/BBC]

Ms Jarvis said the festival was also an opportunity to bring people into the city centre and boost trade during a quieter time of year.

The celebrations for the Year of the Snake also featured live music and dance performatives.

It was attended by Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

It is the second year the festival has been held in Sheffield [Mick Lunney/BBC]

