Liposuction or mastectomy can correct breast enlargement in young males

Q: Dr. Wolf, my son is 16 years old and appears to have an enlargement of his breast. He is embarrassed by it and would like to get it fixed. What is your recommendation and what exactly is it?

A: Gynecomastia, or the enlargement of male breast tissue, is relatively common during adolescence due to hormonal changes. In many cases, it resolves on its own within a couple of years as hormone levels stabilize. However, if the condition persists beyond 18 years of age, or if it’s causing significant physical discomfort or psychological distress, surgical intervention might be considered.

The best time for surgery is typically after puberty, around 17-18 years old, when hormonal levels have stabilized and there is little chance of recurrence. Since your son is 16, it may be advisable to wait a bit longer unless the gynecomastia is causing severe issues.

Surgical options include liposuction to remove excess fatty tissue or a mastectomy to remove glandular tissue. The specific approach depends on the extent of the gynecomastia and your surgeon’s experience.

Risks and complications of gynecomastia surgery are generally low but can include infection, scarring, changes in nipple sensation, asymmetry or the need for revision surgery. There’s also a recovery period during which strenuous activities should be limited.

Consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon experienced in treating gynecomastia is essential. They can assess your son’s specific situation and help determine the best course of action and timing.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com