Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Live

Amazon Canada's Black Friday 2024 sale starts now — 120+ best deals in Canada (up to 83% off!) | LIVE UPDATES

Amazon launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early. Shop the best deals from Garmin, Beats, Keurig and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale is on now — best deals in Canada (Photos via Amazon).
Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale is on now — best deals in Canada (Photos via Amazon).

Amazon Canada's 2024 Black Friday sale has arrived, and with it, the opportunity to save on tens of thousands of deals. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are some of the retailer's best — and steepest — of the year. And if you can't wait until Nov. 29, you're in luck. This year, Amazon dropped their epic Black Friday deals eight days early. Canadians can shop thousands of rarely-seen deals on tech, holiday essentials, home & living and more.

Similar to Prime Day, popular items from brands like Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling for live coverage of Amazon's Black Friday 2024 sale and shop the year's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

    $25$60
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler

    $34$48
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking

    $14$30
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $120$250
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $70$110
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • BISSELL Revolution® HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner

    $330$563
    Save $233
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush

    $25$43
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port

    $41$82
    Save $41
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • Roku Express 4K Streaming Media Player

    $30$50
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Garmin vívoactive 5 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch

    $260$400
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 75" Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV

    $1,050$1,600
    Save $550
    See at Amazon

  • Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones

    $160$230
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+

    $71$192
    Save $121
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine + Aeroccino

    $131$240
    Save $109
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Dual Basket 8-in-1 Air Fryer 3000 Series

    $170$250
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker

    $160$230
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

    $230$300
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Smeg 50's Retro Style Drip Filter Coffee Machine

    $190$245
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on home & cleaning products

  • Brother Full-Featured Sewing Machine

    $127$220
    Save $93
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

    $100$170
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Spotclean Professional Portable Carpet And Upholstery Deep Cleaner

    $150$190
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday beauty & personal care deals

  • Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

    $69$140
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush

    $55$85
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Women's Razor Refills

    $22$26
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on luggage, tools & more

  • DEWALT 20V MAX 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw Kit

    $199$359
    Save $160
    See at Amazon