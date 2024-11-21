Amazon Canada's Black Friday 2024 sale starts now — 120+ best deals in Canada (up to 83% off!) | LIVE UPDATES
Amazon launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale early. Shop the best deals from Garmin, Beats, Keurig and more.
Amazon Canada's 2024 Black Friday sale has arrived, and with it, the opportunity to save on tens of thousands of deals. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are some of the retailer's best — and steepest — of the year. And if you can't wait until Nov. 29, you're in luck. This year, Amazon dropped their epic Black Friday deals eight days early. Canadians can shop thousands of rarely-seen deals on tech, holiday essentials, home & living and more.
Similar to Prime Day, popular items from brands like Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
Keep scrolling for live coverage of Amazon's Black Friday 2024 sale and shop the year's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Best Black Friday 2024 deals on Amazon Canada: Quick shop
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$25$60Save $35
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler$34$48Save $14
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking$14$30Save $16
Beats Studio Pro Headphones$270$470Save $200
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$25$65Save $40
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit$69$129Save $60
HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$120$250Save $130
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$70$110Save $40
BISSELL Revolution® HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner$330$563Save $233
Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush$25$43Save $18
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port$41$82Save $41
Amazon Canada Black Friday sale: Shop by category
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech
83% off: Solar Charging Power Bank | Shop for $50
$300
Save 81%: Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $19
$100
Take 70% off: SGIN 15.6" Laptop | Shop for $560
$1,864
Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3$19$100Save $81
62% off: Blink Outdoor 4 wireless smart security camera | Shop for $125
$330
Take 58% off: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Shop for $25
$60
55% off: JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $45
$100
Save 51%: Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones | Shop for $123
$250
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones$123$250Save $127
Take 51% off: Blink Video Doorbell | Shop for $32
$65
Save 50%: JBL Tour One M2 Headphones | Shop for $200
$400
50% off: ASUS Chromebook CX1 | Shop for $249
$499
ASUS Chromebook CX1 15.6"$249$499Save $250
Save 49%: JBL Tune 520BT On-Ear Headphones | Shop for $36
$70
Take 46% off: ASUS Chromebook Laptop | Shop for $189
$349
44% off: PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | Shop for $460
$820
Save 43%: Insignia 42" 1080p LED Smart TV | Shop for $230
$400
Insignia 42" 1080p LED Smart TV$230$400Save $170
40% off: Roku Express 4K | Shop for $30
$50
Save 40%: Lenovo Ideapad Chromebook | Shop for $300
$500
38% off: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | Shop for $50
$80
Take 38% off: Beats Studio Pro | Shop for $250
$400
Roku Express 4K Streaming Media Player$30$50Save $20
36% off: Fitbit Charge 6 | Shop for $140
$220
Take 36% off: JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker | Shop for $153
$240
Save 35%: Garmin vívoactive 5 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch | Shop for $260
$400
Garmin vívoactive 5 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch$260$400Save $140
35% off: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $278
$427
Take 34% off: TCL 75" Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV | Shop for $1,050
$1,600
33% off: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 | Shop for $400
$600
Take 33% off: ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2024) Gaming Laptop | Shop for $1,199
$1,799
TCL 75" Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV$1,050$1,600Save $550
30% off: Amazon Echo Spot (2024) | Shop for $70
$100
Take 30% off: Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Headphones | Shop for $160
$230
Save 30%: Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $330
$470
30% off: INIU Power Bank | Shop for $28
$40
Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones$160$230Save $70
28% off: TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | Shop for $360
$500
Take 23% off: Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer | Shop for $100
$130
Save 21%: PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller | Shop for $70
$89
20% off: Sonos Era 100 Speaker | Shop for $255
$319
Take 20% off: soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds | Shop for $160
$200
15% off: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | Shop for $550
$650
PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console$550$650Save $100
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on kitchen essentials
73% off: Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set | Shop for $240
$900
63% off: CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+ | Shop for $71
$192
Save 54%: Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker | Shop for $130
$280
52% off: HENCKELS Premium 15-Piece Knife Set | Shop for $120
$250
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+$71$192Save $121
Take 48% off: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $99
$189
45% off: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $131
$240
43% off: HENCKELS Statement 14-Piece Knife Block | Shop for $130
$230
Save 41%: SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker | Shop for $100
$170
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine + Aeroccino$131$240Save $109
41% off: Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer | Shop for $190
$320
Save 38%: Our Place Always Pan | Shop for $125
$200
36% off: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker | Shop for $70
$110
35% off: De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine | Shop for $130
$200
Our Place Always Pan 2.0$125$200Save $75
Save 35%: Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker | Shop for $110
$170
33% off: KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer | Shop for $430
$640
32% off: Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer | Shop for $170
$250
Philips Dual Basket 8-in-1 Air Fryer 3000 Series$170$250Save $80
Take 32% off: Braun TriForce Pro Power Blender | Shop for $170
$250
31% off: Philips 13-in-1 Air Fryer | Shop for $90
$130
Save 30%: Philips 3300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine | Shop for $700
$1,000
30% off: YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle | Shop for $25
$35
30% off: De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker | Shop for $160
$230
De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker Programmable SlowCooker$160$230Save $70
Save 30%: Vitamix Explorian Blender | Shop for $350
$500
30% off: YETI Tundra 45 Cooler | Shop for $280
$400
Take 30% off: YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler | Shop for $34
$48
27% off: Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System | Shop for $160
$220
Vitamix Explorian Blender$350$500Save $150
Take 25% off: Breville The Bambino Plus Espresso Machine | Shop for $490
$650
25% off: Ninja Professional Blender | Shop for $90
$120
25% off: Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker | Shop for $337
$449
25% off: Keurig K-Duo K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker | Shop for $150
$200
Take 23% off: Ninja CREAMi | Shop for $230
$300
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker$230$300Save $70
Save 22%: Breville Milk Frother | Shop for $180
$230
22% off: Smeg 50's Retro Style Drip Filter Coffee Machine | Shop for $190
$245
20% off: MEATER Pro: Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer | Shop for $144
$180
Take 17% off: Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Quart Multi-Cooker | Shop for $125
$150
15% off: De'Longhi EcoDecalk Descaler | Shop for $17
$20
Smeg 50's Retro Style Drip Filter Coffee Machine$190$245Save $55
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on home & cleaning products
Save 61%: Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set | Shop for $25
$65
43% off: BLUEAIR Air Purifier | Shop for $280
$490
42% off: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner + Mop | Shop for $380
$650
Save 42%: Brother Lightweight Sewing Machine | Shop for $127
$220
Brother Full-Featured Sewing Machine$127$220Save $93
41% off: BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner | Shop for $330
$564
41% off: Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner | Shop for $100
$170
Take 36% off: Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum | Shop for $270
$420
34% off: Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring | Shop for $209
$319
Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner$100$170Save $70
31% off: Philips Wake-Up Sunrise Simulation | Shop for $120
$175
Save 30%: Philips Fabric Shaver | Shop for $14
$20
30% off: Bissell SpinWave SmartSteam Scrubbing Steam Mop | Shop for $133
$190
Take 30% off: Command Strips Adhesive Strips | Shop for $13
$18
Philips Fabric Shaver$14$20Save $6
29% off: Downy Infusions In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads | Shop for $14
$20
28% off: Bissell Crosswave All-in-One Multi-Surface Floor Washer | Shop for $190
$265
Take 25% off: Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum | Shop for $600
$800
21% off: Bissell Spotclean Professional Carpet And Upholstery Deep Cleaner | Shop for $150
$190
Save 15%: Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock | Shop for $195
$230
Bissell Spotclean Professional Portable Carpet And Upholstery Deep Cleaner$150$190Save $40
Best Amazon Black Friday beauty & personal care deals
61% off: Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Barrier Cream | Shop for $12
$30
Save 56%: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Shop for $119
$269
55% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask | Shop for $18
$40
grace & stella Under Eye Masks$18$40Save $22
Save 51%: Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun | Shop for $69
$140
42% off: Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $25
$43
Take 37% off: Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush Starter Kit | Shop for $60
$96
Save 35%: Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $55
$85
Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Massager$69$140Save $71
33% off: Theragun Prime | Shop for $269
$399
31% off: Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil | Shop for $14
$22
Take 31% off: L'ANGE HAIR Le Duo Grande 360° Airflow 2-in-1 Styler | Shop for $84
$121
30% off: NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum | Shop for $39
$55
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush$55$85Save $30
27% off: Philips Multi Groomer All-in-One Trimmer | Shop for $40
$55
Take 27% off: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | Shop for $24
$33
24% off: Charmin Toilet Paper | Shop for $23
$31
Take 21% off: Oral-B Power iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush | Shop for $300
$380
20% off: Schick Quattro for Women Razor Refills | Shop for $20
$24
Charmin Toilet Paper$23$31Save $8
Save 20%: Vichy Aqualia Thermal Night Spa Night Cream | Shop for $42
$52
20% off: Loop Experience 2 Ear Plugs | Shop for $40
$50
Take 20% off: CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion | Shop for $16
$20
20% off: Braun Series 9 Electric Razor | Shop for $265
$330
Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Women's Razor Refills$22$26Save $4
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on luggage, tools & more
50% off: Duracell 3v Lithium Coin Battery | Shop for $9
$19
Save 50%: Travelers Club Suitcase | Shop for $41
$82
47% off: AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit | Shop for $69
$129
Take 45% off: DEWALT 20V MAX 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw Kit | Shop for $199
$359
DEWALT 20V MAX 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw Kit$199$359Save $160
45% off: Wrangler Carry-On Suitcase | Shop for $46
$83
40% off: DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Drill Driver Kit | Shop for $119
$199
34% off: 23andMe Ancestry Service | Shop for $99
$149
Save 28%: