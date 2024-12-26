Melina Brum
Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Live
Amazon Canada's epic Boxing Day sale is here — 75+ of the best deals on Apple, Dyson, Yeti and more | LIVE UPDATES
It's Dec. 26 — here are all the best Amazon Canada Boxing Day sales you definitely won't want to miss.
It's officially Dec. 26, which means Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale is on now! Given that it's Amazon's last big sale of 2024, they've dropped some deals that seem a little too good to be true. Right now, you can save big on brand names like Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti, Dyson and so much more.
The retailer has these sweet deals until Dec. 27, but we spotted some truly epic finds you won't want to miss out on before they sell out. If you didn't get that Christmas gift you were hoping to find under the tree, it's an excellent time to treat yourself!
If you don't want to miss a single deal, scroll down for our live blog, curated by our expert team of shopping editors.
Quick shop: Best Amazon Boxing Day deals
Acer Aspire Laptop$400$600Save $200
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum$300$500Save $200
TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV$360$500Save $140
Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush$60$120Save $60
Amazon Kindle Scribe (64 GB)$385$510Save $125
DEWALT 20V MAX* Charger$199$239Save $40
Blink Video Doorbell$39$65Save $26
Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker$100$130Save $30
Lefant Robot Vacuum$136$280Save $144
Even if you're not a Prime member, you can still get in on the shopping event, as most of the deals are open to everyone. That said, being a member has some excellent perks, such as faster shipping and exclusive sales. Interested? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
To help you make the most out of this year's Boxing Day sales, Yahoo Canada's team of shopping experts have highlighted some of the best — and steepest — Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada. Just scroll onwards to see our picks, as well as Yahoo Canada's live blog, which is managed and written by Canadian shopping experts.
Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.
Amazon Boxing Day Apple deals
Apple 2022 MacBook Air: $249 off a 2022 MacBook Air | $1,300
$1,549
Apple 2024 MacBook Air: $249 off a 2024 MacBook Air | $1,250
$1,699
Apple iPad: $61 off a 10th gen. iPad | $439
$500
Amazon Boxing Day KitchenAid deals
KitchenAid Value Bundle: $165 off a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 with attachments | $380
$545
KitchenAid Slicer/Shredder Attachment: $15 off KitchenAid Fresh Prep | $70
$85
KitchenAid Wire Whip: 25% off KitchenAid Tilt-Head 6-Wire Whip | $20
$27
KitchenAid Bread Bowl: 23% off a KitchenAid Bread Bowl with Baking Lid | $130
$169
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle$380$545Save $165
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker: $29 off an Ice Cream Maker Attachment | $100
$129
KitchenAid Pasta Attachment: 15% off a pasta roller attachment | $110
$130
KitchenAid Food Processor: 27% off a 7-cup food processor | $90
$124
KitchenAid Blade Spiralizer: $30 off a 7-blade spiralizer | $130
$160
Amazon Boxing Day Ninja deals
Ninja Creami: $90 off a Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker | $160
$250
Ninja air fryer: $70 off a Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor | $280
$350
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker$160$250Save $90
Ninja Kitchen System: 33% off a Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System | $175
$260
Ninja Blender: 27% off a Ninja Nutri-Ninja Auto-iQ Technology Blender | $90
$124
Amazon Boxing Day Yeti deals
Yeti Rambler: 20% off a YETI Rambler 30 oz | $38
$48
Yeti Colster: Save 20% on a YETI Rambler 12 oz | $90
$124
Yeti Cocktail Shaker: 25% off a YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker | $56
$75
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler$38$48Save $10
Yeti Rambler: 20% off a YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup | $36
$45
Yeti Beverage Bucket: $49 off a YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket | $146
$195
Yeti Cargo Case: $66 off a YETI LoadOut GoBox Divided Cargo Case | $264
$330
Amazon Boxing Day Dyson deals
Dyson V7 vacuum: $200 off a Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum | $300
$500
Dyson V15 vacuum: $200 off a Dyson V15 Detect Plus Vacuum | $800
$1,000
Dyson Airwrap: $150 off a Dyson Airwrap | $650
$800
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap$650$800Save $150
Dyson purifier: $250 off a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool | $650
$900
Dyson Airstrait: $100 off a Dyson wet-to-dry hair straightener | $600
$700
Dyson Corrale: 23% off a Dyson Corrale straightener | $499
$650
Keep scrolling for the year's best tech, kitchen, home & living and personal care deals this Boxing Day.
Amazon Boxing Day tech deals
Best deals at Amazon Canada
Shop Amazon Canada's best electronic deals on headphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches and more.
These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:
Amazon Fire TV Stick: 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD | $25
$50
ASUS Chromebook: 31% off an ASUS Chromebook Laptop | $240
$349
Sony headphones: Save $127 on Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones | $123
$250
Amazon Fire TV: 30% off an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $420
$600
Acer laptop: $200 off an Acer Aspire Go 15 | $400
$600
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD$25$50Save $25
JBL earbuds: 50% off JBL Vibe Beam | $50
$100
GoPro: Save $160 on a GoPro HERO13 Black | $390
$550
Echo smart speaker: 55% off an Amazon Echo Pop | $25
$55
TCL TV: Save $140 on a TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | $360
$500
Beats headphones: 36% off Beats Solo 4 Headphones | $180
$280
TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV$360$500Save $140
Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals
Best deals at Amazon Canada
Save on hundreds of kitchen essentials during Amazon's Boxing Day sale, including top picks from Staub, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more.
These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:
Staub: Save $90 on a Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte | $260
$350
Yeti: 20% off a YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup | $36
$45
Keurig K-Mini: 45% off a Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60
$110
Meater thermometer: Save 20% on a Bluetooth meat thermometer | $144
$180
Our Place: $70 off an Our Place Always Pan | $130
$200
Henckels Knife Set: 63% off a 10-piece knife set | $100
$270
Nespresso: 50% off a Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine | $114
$229
De'Longhi espresso machine: $700 off a De'Longhi Dinamica Plus | $1,300
$2,000
T-fal pressure cooker: 31% off a T-fal Clipso Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker | $90
$130
Egg cooker: 19% off a Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker | $16
$20
Hamilton Beach 25504 3-in-1 Electric Hard Boiled Egg Cooker$16$20Save $4
Amazon Boxing Day home & living deals
Best deals at Amazon Canada
Save on Dyson, iRobot, Shark, Downy and more at Amazon Canada.
These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:
iRobot: 44% off an iRobot Roomba Combo | $530
$950
Yankee Candle: 43% off a Yankee Christmas Cookie Candle | $20
$35
Downy: 24% off Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads | $15
$20
Fabric shaver: 30% off a Beautural Lint Remover | $16
$23
Air purifier: $46 off a Levoit Air Purifier | $144
$190
LEVOIT Air Purifier$144$190Save $46
Tineco vacuum: $270 off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum | $380
$650
Sunrise alarm clock: 36% off an ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock | $45
$70
Security camera: $80 off an eufy Security SoloCam S340 | $180
$260
Shark vacuum: 36% off a Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum | $270
$420
Gas detector: 30% off an AIRTHINGS Corentium Home | $119
$169
ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock$45$70Save $25
Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals
Best deals at Amazon Canada
Save on thousands of personal care essentials on Amazon, including fan-favourites from Clinique, Oral-B, Dyson, Crest and more.
These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:
Crest Whitestrips: 49% off Crest 3D White Whitestrips | $45
$88
AncestryDNA: $50 off an AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit | $79
$129
Maybelline mascara: 43% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $10
$17
23andMe: 56% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Kit | $119
$269
Oral-B: 50% off an Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush | $60
$120
Crest 3D White Whitestrips$45$88Save $43
Clinique lipstick: 25% off Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey | $25
$33
Manscaped: 30% off Manscaped The Beard Hedger | $91
$130
Vitamin C serum: 30% off All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | $23
$33
Philips water flosser: 20% off a Philips Sonicare Power Flosser | $80
$100
Vichy vitamin C serum: 40% off Vichy LiftActiv 15% Serum | $38
$64
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$23$33Save $10
Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need
Best deals at Amazon Canada
Do you need new heated gloves? What about a coffee pod re-stock? Shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale to save on everything you need for your home.
From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.
Starbucks Nespresso pods: 21% off Nespresso Coffee Capsules | $32
$40
Mini chainsaw: 25% off a Peektook Mini Chainsaw | $80
$106
Finish Dishwasher Pods: 32% off Finish Power Ball All In 1 Max Detergent Pods | $19
$28
Airplane pillow: 30% off a viral travel pillow | $56
$80
Snow thrower: $70 off a Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Snow Thrower | $229
$299
Peektook Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6-Inch$80$106Save $26
Duracell batteries: 34% off Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries | $17
$26
Collagen powder: $15 off Organika Enhanced Collagen Peptides Protein Powder | $29
$44
Digital photo frame: Save 27% on a Skylight Digital Picture Frame | $145
$200
Heated gloves: 26% off Electric Heated Mittens | $133
$179
Loop earplugs: 20% off Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs | $32
$40
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower$229$299Save $70
Boxing Day 2024: Best deals in Canada | LIVE UPDATES
Live27 updates