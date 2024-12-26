Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon Canada's epic Boxing Day sale is here — 75+ of the best deals on Apple, Dyson, Yeti and more | LIVE UPDATES

It's Dec. 26 — here are all the best Amazon Canada Boxing Day sales you definitely won't want to miss.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
google fitness tracker, robot vacuum, keurig machine, kitchenaid mixer, acer laptop, dyson vacuum
Amazon's Boxing Day sale is officially here — best deals to shop on Dec. 26. (Photos via Amazon)

It's officially Dec. 26, which means Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale is on now! Given that it's Amazon's last big sale of 2024, they've dropped some deals that seem a little too good to be true. Right now, you can save big on brand names like Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti, Dyson and so much more.

The retailer has these sweet deals until Dec. 27, but we spotted some truly epic finds you won't want to miss out on before they sell out. If you didn't get that Christmas gift you were hoping to find under the tree, it's an excellent time to treat yourself!

If you don't want to miss a single deal, scroll down for our live blog, curated by our expert team of shopping editors.

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$110
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV

    $360$500
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

Even if you're not a Prime member, you can still get in on the shopping event, as most of the deals are open to everyone. That said, being a member has some excellent perks, such as faster shipping and exclusive sales. Interested? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help you make the most out of this year's Boxing Day sales, Yahoo Canada's team of shopping experts have highlighted some of the best — and steepest — Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada. Just scroll onwards to see our picks, as well as Yahoo Canada's live blog, which is managed and written by Canadian shopping experts.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle

    $380$545
    Save $165
    See at Amazon

Keep scrolling for the year's best tech, kitchen, home & living and personal care deals this Boxing Day.

Amazon Boxing Day tech deals

Shop Amazon Canada's best electronic deals on headphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches and more.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:

  • TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV

    $360$500
    Save $140
    See at Amazon
Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals

Save on hundreds of kitchen essentials during Amazon's Boxing Day sale, including top picks from Staub, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$110
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach 25504 3-in-1 Electric Hard Boiled Egg Cooker

    $16$20
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day home & living deals

Amazon Boxing Day home deals

Save on Dyson, iRobot, Shark, Downy and more at Amazon Canada.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:

Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

Save on thousands of personal care essentials on Amazon, including fan-favourites from Clinique, Oral-B, Dyson, Crest and more.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:

Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need

Do you need new heated gloves? What about a coffee pod re-stock? Shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale to save on everything you need for your home.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.

  • Peektook Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6-Inch

    $80$106
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower

    $229$299
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

Boxing Day 2024: Best deals in Canada | LIVE UPDATES

Live27 updates