It's day 2 of Prime Day 2024 — 100+ best deals to shop before midnight in Canada (up to 73% off!) | LIVE UPDATES
Prime Day 2024 ends tonight (July 17) — 100+ best deals on tech, home & kitchen and more.
Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and there's no better time to save on tech, home essentials and more than right now on Amazon Canada. Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, Amazon Prime Day is one of Canada's biggest sales events of the year. Running until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight (July 17), the shopping bonanza gives Prime members access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.
As Amazon Prime Day can be notoriously overwhelming, Yahoo Canada's shopping experts have gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've rounded up some of Amazon Canada's very best 2024 Prime Day deals, ranging from tech, home and kitchen essentials to gifts for him and her. To help keep you organized and focus on what's important — saving you money! — we've listed the deals by category and discounts.
Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its most significant discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
To help kick off day two of Amazon Prime Day, we've gathered over 100 deals ranging in savings from 15 to a whopping 73 per cent off. Also, if you keep scrolling, we've included a live blog so that you can follow the day's hottest deals in real time. To see what's up for grabs on day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 and shop the deals, check out the details below.
Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here. Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.
Prime Day 2024: Shop the best deals by category
Shop all Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals
Shop deals on Amazon devices & accessories
Shop deals on electronics
Shop deals on home & kitchen
Shop deals on beauty & personal care
Shop deals on patio, lawn & garden
Shop deals on clothing, shoes & accessories
Shop deals on tools & home improvement
Shop deals on pet supplies
Shop deals on grocery & gourmet foods
Prime Day 2024: New & noteworthy day two deals
73% off: Portable Charger for iPhone | Shop for $23
$86
Take 72% off COTOE Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $25
$90
Save 50% on a Deep Tissue Massage Gun | Shop for $70
$140
Portable Charger for iPhone$23$86Save $63
Take 48% off a CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+ | Shop for $100
$192
46% off: iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum | Shop for $700
$1,300
Save 41% on a Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner | Shop for $200
$340
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+$100$192Save $92
40% off: Govee Smart Light Bulbs | Shop for $30
$50
30% off: Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Sport Headphones | Shop for $160
$230
Take 28% off a Garmin Forerunner 955 | Shop for $430
$670
Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Sport Headphones$160$230Save $70
25% off: Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifying Fan | Shop for $450
$600
Take 24% off a Sonos Era 100 Alexa-Enabled Smart Speaker | Shop for $243
$319
Save 24% on a Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller | Shop for $57
$75
20% off: LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm | Shop for $20
$25
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm$20$25Save $5
Prime Day 2024: Best tech deals
67% off: Echo Pop | Shop for $25
$76
Save 62% on a Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-free smart security camera | Shop for $125
$330
Take 60% off an Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Shop for $28
$70
Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb$25$75Save $50
55% off: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones | Shop for $199
$440
Save 55% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick | Shop for $27
$60
51% off: Blink Video Doorbell | Shop for $32
$65
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$27$60Save $33
Save 50% on Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $65
$130
47% off: Beats Studio Pro | Shop for $250
$470
Take 44% off: Beats Solo3 Headphones | Shop for $140
$250
Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones$250$470Save $220
44% off: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $269
$479
Take 40% off Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB-A 2.0 charger cable | Shop for $9
$15
Save 38% on an LG 42" 4K OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen | Shop for $2,500
$4,000
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$270$479Save $209
37% off: Google Nest Outdoor Camera with Floodlight | Shop for $240
$380
34% off: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet | Shop for $125
$190
Save 31% on the Acer Aspire Spin Touch Laptop | Shop for $500
$730
Acer Aspire Spin Touch Laptop$500$723Save $223
31% off: TP-Link Deco Tri-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System | Shop for $1,102
$1,600
Save 30% on an Amazon Echo Show 15 | Shop for $230
$330
30% off: Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Shop for $230
$330
Amazon Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6" smart display$230$330Save $100
Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $420
$600
30% off: Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker | Shop for $24
$35
Take 29% off a GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle | Shop for $250
$350
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker$24$35Save $11
Save 28% off: Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $474
$660
Take 27% off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Tablet | Shop for $350
$480
26% off: Kindle Scribe | Shop for $320
$430
Kindle Scribe (16 GB): Kindle + Notebook$320$430Save $110
Take 22% off an LG Gram 16" Laptop | Shop for $1,300
$1,677
Save 20% on Sony noise-cancelling headphones | Shop for $398
$500
LG Gram 16" Laptop$1,300$1,677Save $377
Prime Day 2024: Best deals on Apple devices
Take 30% off: Apple Watch Series 9 | Shop for $386
$549
28% off: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) | Shop for $129
$179
27% off: Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] | Shop for $429
$589
Apple Watch Series 9$386$549Save $163
Save 23% on Apple AirPods Max | Shop for $599
$779
21% off: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) | Shop for $259
$318
Save 20% on an Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) | Shop for $639
$799
Apple AirPods Max$599$779Save $180
17% off: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) | Shop for $189
$229
15% off: Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter | Shop for $67
$79
Take 15% off an Apple Pencil | Shop for $93
$109
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$189$229Save $40
Prime Day 2024: Best kitchen deals
54% off: HENCKELS Aviara Premium Knife Block Set | Shop for $185
$420
Save 53%: Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | Shop for $57
$120
Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$57$120Save $63
50% off: ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Steak Knives | Shop for $65
$130
Take 50% off a Contigo Streeterville 40 oz Tumbler | Shop for $24
$47
30% off: Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine | Shop for $700
$1,000
ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set$65$130Save $65
48% off: Philips Kitchen Appliances Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker | Shop for $145
$280
Take 40% off the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer | Shop for $120
$200
Take 34% off: Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima | Shop for $419
$630
Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer$120$200Save $80
Take 33% off this HENCKELS 20-piece knife set | Shop for $146
$220
Save 31% on an AeroPress Original Coffee Press | Shop for $38
$55
30% off: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | Shop for $98
$140
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker$98$140Save $42
Save 30% on a STAUB Cast Iron Round 4-Quart Cocotte | Shop for $183
$261
30% off: Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler | Shop for $27
$39
Take 30% off the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven | Shop for $138
$196
Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumble$27$39Save $12
28% off: Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender | Shop for $57
$79
26% off: Ninja 3.8L Air Fryer | Shop for $73
$99
25% off: Fullstar 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper | Shop for $30
$40
4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper$30$40Save $10
24% off: De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine | Shop for $650
$850
Take 21% off the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5-quart 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker | Shop for $119
$150
15% off: MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer | Shop for $85
$100
MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth$85$100Save $15
Prime Day 2024: Best YETI deals
30% off: YETI Roadie 24 Cooler | Shop for $245
$350
Save 30% on a YETI Rambler Gallon Jug | Shop for $119
$170
Take 30% off a YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle | Shop for $25
$35
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler$245$350Save $105
Take 30% off a YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler | Shop for $25
$35
30% off: YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator | Shop for $25
$35
30% off: Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler| Shop for $32
$45
YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler$32$45Save $13
Prime Day 2024: Best home, living & cleaning deals
65% off: Queen-sized cooling bedsheets | Shop for $22
$65
Save 58% on Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Luggage | Shop for $185
$440
52% off: Jackery Solar Emergency Generator 1000 | Shop for $1,099
$2,309
Jackery Solar Generator 1000$1,099$2,309Save $1,210
50% off: AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden Hydroponic System | Shop for $90
$180
Take 46% off a dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo | Shop for $810
$1,500
45% off: Anker 767 Solar Generator | Shop for $1,899
$3,448
dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$810$1,500Save $690
Save 44% on roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo | Shop for $1,000
$1,800
40% off: eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac robot vacuum | Shop for $138
$230
Take 40% off INTEX Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak Set | Shop for $112
$187
INTEX Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak Set$112$187Save $75
40% off: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Shop for $390
$650
Save 40% on a Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter | Shop for $760
$1,269
37% off: Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner | Shop for $113
$180
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner$113$180Save $67
31% off: Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Steamer | Shop for $55
$80
Take 39% off Bissell Carpet Cleaner Proheat 2X Revolution | Shop for $200
$329
Save 37% on a Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner | Shop for $95
$150
Bissell Little Green Proheat Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner$95$150Save $55
39% off: Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum | Shop for $256
$420
35% off: eufy Security Video Smart Lock | Shop for $326
$500
Take 34% off this Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Cleaner | Shop for $660
$1,000
Take 34% off Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum | Shop for $200
$289
Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum$200$289Save $89
30% off: Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags | Shop for $19
$28
Take 30% off an Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor | Shop for $63
$90
34% off: BLUEAIR Air Purifier | Shop for $146
$220
BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for small rooms$146$220Save $74
Save 30% on an iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum | Shop for $700
$1,000
30% off: Original Peloton Bike | Shop for $1,300
$1,845
29% off: Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum | Shop for $428
$600
Original Peloton Bike$1,300$1,845Save $545
Save 25% on a Lefant Robot Vacuum | Shop for $140
$227
Save 25% on a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter | Shop for $18
$24
Take 20% off Greenworks 2 Speed 230 MPH Corded Blower/Vacuum | Shop for $76
$95
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$18$24Save $6
Prime Day 2024: Best beauty & personal care deals
Take 50% off 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle | Shop for $149
$299
Save 50% on a Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $60
$120
46% off: PMD Clean Pro RQ Smart Facial Cleansing Device | Shop for $131
$243
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle$149$299Save $150
42% off: LUXROS Eyebrow Serum | Shop for $29
$50
Take 40% off a Philips Electric Shaver Series 9000 | Shop for $210
$350
Save 38% on L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream | Shop for $22
$36
L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream$22$36Save $14
36% off: Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer | Shop for $45
$70
Take 35% off Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Set | Shop for $40
$61
32% off: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | Shop for $20
$29
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$20$29Save $9
Save 30% on Loop Quiet Ear Plugs | Shop for $28
$40
Take 30% off MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger | Shop for $91
$130
Save 30% on Hugo Boss Just Different Eau de Toilette Spray | Shop for $88
$125
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs for Noise Reduction$28$40Save $12
30% off: Botanic Hearth Rosemary Hair Oil | Shop for $14
$20
Save 30% on LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask | Shop for $30
$44
30% off: Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort Balancing Emulsion | Shop for $68
$97
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask: Korean Overnight Mask$30$44Save $14
Take 29% off Burt’s Bees Hydrating Facial Serum | Shop for $17
$24
Take 28% off the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush | Shop for $150
$208
Save 27% on this TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment | Shop for $110
$150
TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment$110$150Save $40
Take 25% off Olaplex No. 7 Bond Oil | Shop for $31
$41
25% off: Liquid I.V. Electrolyte Drink Mix | Shop for $25
$34
24% off: Retinol Eye Stick | Shop for $19
$25
Retinol Eye Stick$19$25Save $6
Take 22% off hydraSense Eye Drops | Shop for $15
$19
Take 20% off Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant | Shop for $39
$49
Take 20% off CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Shop for $22
$30
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream$22$30Save $8
Save 20% on CeraVe Foaming Face Wash | Shop for $16
$20
15% off: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete | Shop for $680
$800
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long$680$800Save $120
Prime Day 2024: Best deals on home & life essentials
34% off: Woolite Darks Laundry Detergent | Shop for $9
$16
Take 30% off ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets | Shop for $13
$18
Save 29% on Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner | Shop for $15
$21
ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets$13$18Save $5
26% off: Glad Blue Recycling Bags | Shop for $9
$11
26% off: Amazon Basics 12-Pack AA Rechargeable Batteries | Shop for $22
$30
25% off: Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner | Shop for $8
$11
Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner$8$11Save $3
Save 25% on Method Bathroom Cleaner (4-pack) | Shop for $21
$28
24% off: Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent | Shop for $19
$25
Take 22% off: Mr Clean Magic Erasers | Shop for $7
$9
Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original$7$9Save $2
20% off: Windex Outdoor Window, Glass, and Patio Cleaner | Shop for $8
$12
Save 20% on Royale 3-Ply Strong Toilet Paper | Shop for $30
$37
20% off: Tide Ultra OXI Power PODS | Shop for $20
$25
Take 20% off Royale Tiger Strong Paper Towel | Shop for $8
$10
Royale 3-Ply Strong Toilet Paper, 48 Rolls$30$37Save $7
