It's day 2 of Prime Day 2024 — 100+ best deals to shop before midnight in Canada (up to 73% off!) | LIVE UPDATES

Prime Day 2024 ends tonight (July 17) — 100+ best deals on tech, home & kitchen and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best deals in Canada (photos via Amazon).

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and there's no better time to save on tech, home essentials and more than right now on Amazon Canada. Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, Amazon Prime Day is one of Canada's biggest sales events of the year. Running until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight (July 17), the shopping bonanza gives Prime members access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.

As Amazon Prime Day can be notoriously overwhelming, Yahoo Canada's shopping experts have gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've rounded up some of Amazon Canada's very best 2024 Prime Day deals, ranging from tech, home and kitchen essentials to gifts for him and her. To help keep you organized and focus on what's important — saving you money! — we've listed the deals by category and discounts.

Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its most significant discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help kick off day two of Amazon Prime Day, we've gathered over 100 deals ranging in savings from 15 to a whopping 73 per cent off. Also, if you keep scrolling, we've included a live blog so that you can follow the day's hottest deals in real time. To see what's up for grabs on day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 and shop the deals, check out the details below.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here. Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.

  • CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+

    $100$192
    Save $92
    See at Amazon

  • Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Sport Headphones

    $160$230
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

    $27$60
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $250$470
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $270$479
    Save $209
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6" smart display

    $230$330
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Kindle Scribe (16 GB): Kindle + Notebook

    $320$430
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set

    $65$130
    Save $65
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    $98$140
    Save $42
    See at Amazon

  • MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth

    $85$100
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best YETI deals

  • YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

    $32$45
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best home, living & cleaning deals

  • dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $810$1,500
    Save $690
    See at Amazon

  • INTEX Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak Set

    $112$187
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $113$180
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Proheat Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner

    $95$150
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum

    $200$289
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  • BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for small rooms

    $146$220
    Save $74
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best beauty & personal care deals

  • L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream

    $22$36
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Loop Quiet Ear Plugs for Noise Reduction

    $28$40
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask: Korean Overnight Mask

    $30$44
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment

    $110$150
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

    $680$800
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best deals on home & life essentials

  • ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets

    $13$18
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Royale 3-Ply Strong Toilet Paper, 48 Rolls

    $30$37
    Save $7
    See at Amazon
