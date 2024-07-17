It's day 2 of Prime Day 2024 — 100+ best deals to shop before midnight in Canada (up to 73% off!) | LIVE UPDATES

Prime Day 2024 ends tonight (July 17) — 100+ best deals on tech, home & kitchen and more.

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best deals in Canada (photos via Amazon).

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and there's no better time to save on tech, home essentials and more than right now on Amazon Canada. Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, Amazon Prime Day is one of Canada's biggest sales events of the year. Running until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight (July 17), the shopping bonanza gives Prime members access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.

As Amazon Prime Day can be notoriously overwhelming, Yahoo Canada's shopping experts have gone ahead and done the heavy lifting for you. Below, we've rounded up some of Amazon Canada's very best 2024 Prime Day deals, ranging from tech, home and kitchen essentials to gifts for him and her. To help keep you organized and focus on what's important — saving you money! — we've listed the deals by category and discounts.

Remember, Prime Day is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its most significant discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help kick off day two of Amazon Prime Day, we've gathered over 100 deals ranging in savings from 15 to a whopping 73 per cent off. Also, if you keep scrolling, we've included a live blog so that you can follow the day's hottest deals in real time. To see what's up for grabs on day two of Amazon Prime Day 2024 and shop the deals, check out the details below.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here. Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.

Prime Day 2024: Shop the best deals by category

Prime Day 2024: New & noteworthy day two deals

Portable Charger for iPhone $23 $86 Save $63 See at Amazon

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+ $100 $192 Save $92 See at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Sport Headphones $160 $230 Save $70 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best tech deals

Echo Pop + Evolux Smart Bulb $25 $75 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $250 $470 Save $220 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $270 $479 Save $209 See at Amazon

Acer Aspire Spin Touch Laptop $500 $723 Save $223 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6" smart display $230 $330 Save $100 See at Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $24 $35 Save $11 See at Amazon

Kindle Scribe (16 GB): Kindle + Notebook $320 $430 Save $110 See at Amazon

Take 22% off an LG Gram 16" Laptop | Shop for $1,300 $1,677

Save 20% on Sony noise-cancelling headphones | Shop for $398 $500

LG Gram 16" Laptop $1,300 $1,677 Save $377 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best deals on Apple devices

Apple Watch Series 9 $386 $549 Save $163 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $599 $779 Save $180 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $189 $229 Save $40 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best kitchen deals

Keurig K-Iced K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $57 $120 Save $63 See at Amazon

ZWILLING Premium Set of 8 Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set $65 $130 Save $65 See at Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $98 $140 Save $42 See at Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumble $27 $39 Save $12 See at Amazon

4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth $85 $100 Save $15 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best YETI deals

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler $245 $350 Save $105 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best home, living & cleaning deals

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $1,099 $2,309 Save $1,210 See at Amazon

dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $810 $1,500 Save $690 See at Amazon

INTEX Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak Set $112 $187 Save $75 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner $113 $180 Save $67 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Proheat Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner $95 $150 Save $55 See at Amazon

Bissell 2475C Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum $200 $289 Save $89 See at Amazon

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for small rooms $146 $220 Save $74 See at Amazon

Original Peloton Bike $1,300 $1,845 Save $545 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 $24 Save $6 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best beauty & personal care deals

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $149 $299 Save $150 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Revitalift Triple Power LZR Eye Cream $22 $36 Save $14 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs for Noise Reduction $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask: Korean Overnight Mask $30 $44 Save $14 See at Amazon

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment $110 $150 Save $40 See at Amazon

Retinol Eye Stick $19 $25 Save $6 See at Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $680 $800 Save $120 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2024: Best deals on home & life essentials

ARM & HAMMER Laundry Detergent Power Sheets $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner $8 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon