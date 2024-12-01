The best Black Friday 2024 deals you can still get from Amazon, Apple, Macy's, Walmart, Wayfair, Target and more

Black Friday deals are still active at a ton of retailers. We're covering the sales in realtime and highlighting only the best discounts worth shopping.

What's better than a Sunday that still seems like a Friday? Black Friday! This is definitely our kind of weekend ... especially when it means that the year's biggest sales spectacular is still rocking on, with deals continuing in just about every category you can imagine, from tech to home to style and more. It's almost too much to contemplate. Almost. See, that's where we come in — as your dutiful shopping sherpas, we'll guide you to the right deals before you jump at that 40% price drop only to see the same item for 60% off at a different retailer.

Our team of shopping experts has been covering Black Friday for longer than we care to admit (okay, some of us have been doing it for a decade plus!). We spend our waking hours fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices, ensuring we're only delivering you the most legit deals of the bunch.

Trending Black Friday deals

Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (was $150): Lowest price ever

Hulu and Disney+ bundle for just $2.99 per month: Get both for just $36 for the year

Kate Spade Sienna Crossbody for $65 (was $299): Save nearly 80%

Inse 6-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $80 (was $245): Save $245

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $100 (was $230): $50 cheaper at Target than Amazon

Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $100 (was $200): Lowest price ever

Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV for $1,750 (was $4,000): Save $2,250

Hoka Bondi 8 for $132 (was $165): Lowest price in 30 days

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about all of the the extended Black Friday deals and how to stretch your dollars for the whole holiday shopping season.

Best Black Friday sales at top retailers

Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 75% — sometimes more — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy: Save big on appliances TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets with new doorbusters dropping every Friday.

The Home Depot: The retailer's Black Friday Sale is offering up to 40% off appliances, tools, furniture and more.

Lowe's: Those looking to save for upcoming weekend projects can score deep cuts on everything from tools to appliances during the retailer's Black Friday Buildup sale.

Macy's: Its parade of deals marches on today, with 40%-60% off fashionable faves, big-brand home goods and more limited-time specials.

Nordstrom: You can grab up to 70% off and snag thousands of big sellers at a discount courtesy of the store's Limited-Time Sale, and markdowns worthy of some Black Friday-level love.

QVC: Scoop up major markdowns at the retailer, with discounts on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and more.

REI: This deals section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Kiehl's since 1851, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and more.

Target: The Black Friday Deals have landed at Target, and you can score savings on women's clothing (up to 40% off), toys (up to 50% off), kitchen and dining items (up to 50% off), vacuums and floor care (up to 50% off) and more.

Walmart: The mega-retailer's Flash Deals feature fab discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances during the Wayfair Black Friday sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands at the retailer's Black Friday sale, including Hoka, Reebok and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Columbia, Michael by Michael Kors and other big names.

Rare Black Friday deals

Hulu and Disney+ bundle $0.99/month $9.99/month Save $9 A basic ad-supported Hulu subscription will typically run you $10 a month, but when you sign up during Hulu's Black Friday sale, you can get Hulu for just $1 per month. While the service now offers great bundles like the Disney+ trio or the Hulu live TV tier, classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. For just $12 for the year, you'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World. And if you want access to Disney+ too, you can bundle the two together for just $2.99/month for the entire year — that's just $36. That'll get you access to every show and movie in the MCU, Disney Channel content, all the Disney Princess films and even some live shows airing on ABC like Dancing with the Stars. $0.99/month at Hulu

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 | Best price in years When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats. And sure, this coat goes on sale a good bit, but at 45% off, it's down to its best price in years. Save $67 | Best price in years $83 at Amazon

Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $399 $799 Save $400 | Lowest price ever It's always smart to be prepared in case of an emergency, and the fact that this No. 1 bestseller has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month alone speaks to its effectiveness. Should your power go out, it'll be able to juice up multiple appliances, and it also functions as a speaker and projector! Whether you bring it camping or use it at home, it should still be kickin' in about a decade. Not only is this currently the lowest price ever, it's $50 cheaper than we've ever seen it. Save $400 | Lowest price ever $399 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $22 $50 Save $28 | Lowest price ever If you're looking to cut the (cable) cord, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy. A fan raved, "The picture quality is stunning. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp, and the sound is crystal clear. I've watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I'm blown away by how immersive the experience is." Save $28 | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV $1,750 $4,000 Save $2,250 You can snag this behemoth way ahead of holiday movie and NFL playoff season for an incredible $2,250 off now, as part of Samsung's early Holiday Deals. It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion, thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $1,750 at Samsung

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $37 $75 Save $38 These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. $37 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Sienna Crossbody $65 $299 Save $234 with code More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming holiday wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it. "I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items," shared a Kate Spade shopper. Save $234 with code Copied! CYBER $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet $25 $88 Save $63 Is it even a Coach Outlet sale without the famous Zip Wristlet? This leather cutie is just the right size for your cards and cash, plus it'll fit your phone, keys and a spare lipstick. Not bad for $26 (the lowest it's been in a long time). It's also available in multiple colors and prints like black, taupe and leopard. $25 at Coach Outlet

Walmart Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings $15 $115 Save $100 Coated in Swarovski crystals, these bestselling hoop earrings sparkle and shimmer from every angle. We love a good yellow gold pavé moment, but the hoops also come in white gold and rose gold if that's more your thing. Wear them on any ole Tuesday to dress up a simple outfit or reserve them for a formal occasion where you want to really wow. Important reminder: It's never too early to be thinking about holiday gifts — grab these stunners while they're on sale for an unreal $15. $15 at Walmart

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 Meet one of the brand's most popular styles. With thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

ORORO Ororo Heated Vest $105 $170 Save $65 with Prime Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show are the carbon fiber heating elements sandwiched inside of its wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — in the left and right front areas, the upper back and the collar — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. Even celebs like Reba McEntire are big fans. Save $65 with Prime $105 at Amazon

Amazon Sperry Saltwater Boot $34 $110 Save $76 These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly 70% off (!!), you really can't go wrong. "With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into." $34 at Amazon

Nordstrom Kenneth Cole Memory Puffer Jacket $130 $275 Save $145 Sometimes all you need to be happy is a good ol' puffer coat. If you want to wrap yourself up in a sleeping bag without feeling like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, this puffer is key. The snatched waist and pretty pink shade are flattering in all climates. $130 at Nordstrom

Amazon Anrabess Cardigan Jacket $34 $70 Save $36 | Lowest price ever Even if you don't need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you'll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely "coatigan" (no, we didn't make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy. At over 50% off, this No. 1 bestseller is down to the lowest price we've seen. Save $36 | Lowest price ever $34 at Amazon