A Look at the New Le Damier de Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection

Louis Vuitton's most-recognized Damier print now comes on fine jewelry.

Today, the French maison announced the introduction of its newest fine jewelry collection, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton, featuring a modern interpretation of the iconic checkered pattern that has adorned the house's trunks and leather accessories since the late 19th century. (Quick history lesson: Louis Vuitton and his son Georges created the distinct print in 1888 to differentiate from competitors. To this day, Damier remains largely untouched and continues to by synonymous with the house.)

Philippe Lacombe

Made up of 12 exquisite pieces of jewels, all of which are unisex, the collection pays homage to the storied Damier motif with rows of gold squares and diamond embellishments. "It is a diamond collection that is not just about the stones but the pattern that they create,” Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry, said in a statement, noting that it "embodies what modern jewelry is all about."

Philippe Lacombe

The stand-out style of the Le Damier collection, according to Louis Vuitton, is the ring. Described as "the cornerstone" piece, the ring comes in two distinct styles: an everyday version with two rows of gold and diamonds, and another with four rows for a more statement-making look. Each ring is available in three widths in either yellow or white gold and is designed to be stackable.

Then there's the bracelet, which takes style cues from the classic tennis bracelet. "I thought about the classic tennis bracelet—always in motion and always on your wrist,” Amfitheatrof explained of the reinterpretation featuring the unmistakable Louis Vuitton design.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Rounding out the Le Demier collection are a pair of diamond-set yellow gold hoop earrings, as well as a single round pendant studded with diamonds and set on a slim yellow gold chain. Amfitheatrof added, “Le Damier de Louis Vuitton is the creation of a new era, a modern collection designed to last forever."

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton is available to shop online and in boutiques now.

