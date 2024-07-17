Losing strands? These last-minute Prime Day deals on hair growth products start at $5

Act fast: From now until midnight Amazon Prime Day is offering major discounts on products for thinning hair. Hair loss is more common than you'd think: 40 million men and 20 million women (thanks menopause!) in the U.S. experience it. If you're one of them, now's the time to check out trusted, tried-and-true solutions for your follicular woes at a steep discount. It's also the moment to experiment with new routines (a hair growth serum plus a scalp massage brush plus a thickening mist, for example) at a lot less than full price.

I'm 51, and I've had thinning hair since my mid-40s. To keep my hair healthy and full, I treat the root cause (no pun!) with serums, oils and regular scalp massage. I also take supplements and manage the appearance of what hair I have left with high-quality styling products (like the best dry shampoos).

Here are a few of my favorite items for fine and thinning hair, all on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. And if you're in the market for other Prime Day beauty deals, we've got you covered there too.

Best Prime Day beauty deals for thinning hair

Amazon Bssueenb Scalp Massager for Hair Growth $5 $10 Save $5 with coupon File this $5 silicone brush under "things you don't think you need until you try them." Regular scalp massages are one of the best and first steps you can take if you want to stimulate hair growth. These brushes make it easy — just apply your shampoo or hair oil and go to town in circular motions for a minute or two. Not only will you be helping unclog pores on your scalp and improve circulation, but the whole thing just feels good too. "A medication I have to take has caused hormone issues for myself which caused terrible thick scab like dandruff and the best way I can describe it is like cradle cap that babies get, but a severe case," said one buyer. "Because of this I have tried a handful of these scalp scrubbers to use with a prescription shampoo ... and this particular scrubber is the best I've used. It's all one piece. The handle can't break if dropped and is easy to hold. It's not way too hard but it's not soft either; it's sturdy and does what it is supposed to do. It's able to clear up my scalp within two good washes/scrubs without literally hurting myself to do so." Save $5 with coupon $5 at Amazon

Amazon Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Hair Thickening Spray $7 $10 Save $3 This lightweight, scalp-health-boosting spray was developed with the help of dermatologists to bring volume, bounce and lift to even the thinnest hair. It's formulated with vitamins B and E, plus nourishing peptides to texturize hair at the roots without making it crunchy or dry like many treatments of its kind. The result is soft, silky, fuller hair — for under $10. "I was looking for a product with root lift that didn't make my scalp itchy or sticky feeling," said a fan. "This is a very good product. Smells nice. It also doesn't make my hair greasy, so I can go a couple of days without washing. I don't need extra product each day either." $7 at Amazon

Nioxin Nioxin Scalp + Hair Thickening System 2 $36 $55 Save $19 A rare sale! Nioxin's award-winning hair treatment "system" works for thinning hair on several levels, providing moisture and strengthening the strands to help thwart breakage while also deeply cleansing the scalp of follicle-cloggers like sebum and other scalp oils. The products are wildly popular, with more than 7,000 five star Amazon reviewers who wax poetic about the system's efficacy for transforming thinning and fine hair. "Perfect for women with thinning hair!" exclaims one enthusiastic user. "I’ve tried everything once my hair started to thin as I got older, and nothing has worked until I found this hair system! A friend of mine asked me what I used and now she is using it and seeing help with her hair also," $36 at Amazon

Nutrafol Nutrafol Women's Balance Hair Growth Supplements $70 $88 Save $18 A quick Nutrafol review: I did not want to like this product. It's waaayy too expensive. And I don't like swallowing four horse pills every morning. BUT — and this is a big "but" — when taken consistently, Nutrafol really works for thinning hair, it helped stop my shedding and, after six months, I even saw new hair growth. I've been using it consistently for two years now and it's kept my hair thick, not quite "in my 20s" thick, but truly close. Today's the day to try it while it's on rare sale and 20% off. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Difeel Rosemary and Mint Premium Hair Oil with Biotin $8 $13 Save $5 It seems like hooey, but it's actually true: Topically applied rosemary oil has been clinically proven to initiate new hair growth and help prevent further hair loss. In fact, a 2015 study suggests that rosemary essential oil is as effective as minoxidil at growing new hair in mice. This is an excellent rosemary oil should you want to try it out: Difeel's formula contains follicle-stimulating biotin, and it's color-safe. It's also paraben-free, highly concentrated and, right now, 40% off. "I was a little skeptical about this product initially, but I took a chance and purchased it and let me say, I'm glad I did!" said a fan. "Nice oil for keeping your hair moisturized but it's lightweight, so it doesn't weigh it down. My family is full of different cultures and all of us have different hair types. It works for everyone. The smell is amazing and it didn't irritate my scalp." $8 at Amazon

Amazon OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Dry Oil Spray $7 $11 Save $4 One big problem with fine, thin hair is that it's hard to find moisturizing, defrizzing products that won't make your strands look limp. Enter OGX's weightless dry oil spray, which helps smooth fly-aways, mend split ends and eliminate that fuzzy, frizzy summer-hair look without looking greasy or heavy. "This oil is extremely lightweight, does not weigh down hair and the spray bottle projects the perfect amount in each spray," said one reviewer. "I have fine hair and it is perfect. Leaves my hair soft, not greasy, and there's no lack of volume. Hair is soft, has volume and protects against humidity and has a very light minimal scent." $7 at Amazon

Amazon Vegamour Gro More Kit $74 $100 Save $26 The Vegamour hair line is a favorite of celebs (including Nicole Kidman) for a reason: Its top-selling serum was formulated to improve the appearance of thinning hair, leaving it looking thicker and fuller. This set includes the wildly popular serum along with Vegamour's patented Gro gummies, which are packed with not only biotin, but vitamins A, B-5, C and E, all of which aim to support hair growth from within. "After six weeks of usage, I can tell a notable difference in the amount of hair I am shedding as well as a visible increase in my hair density," said one user. "I have a long way to go, but I am loving the results I am seeing now." $74 at Amazon

R+Co R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo + Conditioner Kit $58 $68 Save $10 I've had good luck plumping up my strands with this volumizing shampoo/conditioner set. It's packed with biotin, vitamin B5, saw palmetto berry extract and coconut oil and manages to be rich and fortifying without being too heavy for fine hair. After just one wash, my hair looked fuller and had more body than usual — and using an ample portion of both products didn't weigh it down. $58 at Amazon

