Louise Redknapp reunites with her ex-father-in-law Harry

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Louise Redknapp and Harry Redknapp attend the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Oasis Children's Charity and NHS Charities Together, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group) (Dave Benett)

Louise Redknapp has reunited with her ex-father-in-law, former football manager Harry Redknapp, at a charity event in London.

The pair were all smiles as they posed, looking friendly despite Louise's divorce from Harry's son Jamie Redknapp in 2017.

Louise and Harry were all smiles (Dave Benett)

The event was also attended by Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall, and Ashley Roberts, having taken place annually at the BGC Group charity day in Canary Wharf, to commemorate the lives of those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Louise went for a casual outfit, wearing a striped cardigan over a white vest top and light wash blue jeans. Her ex-father-in-law was dapper in a navy blue suit.

Louise got stuck into the activities (Dave Benett)

Harry told The Times in an interview: "It was difficult when Jamie and Louise got divorced because both sets of our parents were married until they died, so we weren’t used to that.

"We tried to never interfere, though, and have all managed to stay friends. Everyone seems happy now."

Louise was pregnant with the couple's first child together in 2004 (Dave Hogan)

Inside their love story

Louise and Jamie were married for 20 years, having met in a parallel to the Beckham's love story – she was a successful pop star and he a footballer in the Premier League. The couple married in Bermuda in 1998 when Lousie was 23.

The couple were both famous in their own rights (Peter Jordan - PA Images)

Making a family

The singer initially struggled to get pregnant, suffering with the condition endometriosis, which can cause fertility problems. They welcomed a son, Charley, in 2004, and Beau in 2009.

The Strictly curse

Louise joined the cast of Strictly in 2016, with professional dancer Kevin Clifton. The pair danced so well that they made it all the way to the final.

"I've had so many messages from women saying, 'You're doing it for girls in their 40s who are mums,'" she previously told HELLO! in 2016. "It was so nice to have lovely comments from women saying, 'We're proud of you'. That means more to me than anything. I was really scared about doing Strictly."

Louise, left, was in the 2016 cast of Strictly (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"At the launch I was thinking, 'I don't know if I'm cut out for this,'" she added. "It was so far out of my comfort zone. But I've realised – and many mums will recognise this – that it's quite nice to feel a bit selfish. I get up and dance every day, which I love. I wanted to get my confidence back a bit."

In her book, You've Got This, Louise wrote: "If I'd done the show four years earlier, this wouldn't have happened. I wouldn't have walked away from my marriage."

She added: "I still wish I'd done things differently because I feel like I hurt a lot of people and I'll always be sorry for that."

Troubled waters

A few months after Strictly finished, Louise and Jamie divorced after 20 years of marriage.

Jamie has since remarried

Speaking to HELLO! Louise said: "For so much of my married life I was extremely happy. But bit by bit I began to unravel. I felt as if I was a spectator watching my life unfold; I was losing myself and felt very lonely. The lives of everyone around me were so fast-paced whereas mine felt stagnant."

Their relationship now

"I still love him," she told HELLO!. "After 21 years together how could I not still love him? He’s the father of my boys. Jamie’s a great dad and is very proud that our sons love me so much. He has old-fashioned values and tells them to respect and love their mum."

Jamie and Louise, pictured the year before their divorce (Karwai Tang)

Since their separation, Jamie has remarried model Frida Redknapp, and the couple share a sweet two-year-old son, Raphael.

Louise has also moved on, and is happily coupled up with CEO boyfriend and former army officer Drew Michael.