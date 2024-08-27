Lovehoney's iconic sex toy advent calendar is back for 2024 — and it's $420 off right now

Save 63 per cent on toys for him, her and couples.

Who needs chocolate when you have Lovehoney's iconic sex toy advent calendar? (Photo via Lovehoney).

Remember when advent calendars were filled with chocolate? Historically, the countdown to Christmas was marked by lighting candles, reading religious texts or, if you were really lucky, enjoying daily pint-sized sweets. However, things have come a long way since your grandma's advent calendar.

Thanks to the ever-growing popularity of advent calendars, you can now find one filled with pretty much anything. There are options for tea and coffee drinkers, skincare fanatics and, perhaps most at odds with their G-rated roots — advent calendars brimming with sex toys. And while dozens of retailers offer NSFW advent calendars, none quite rival those of Lovehoney.

Packed with hundreds of dollars worth of men's, women's and couple-friendly toys, Lovehoney's deluxe 24-Day X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 could be just the thing to spice up your holiday season and right now, it's a whopping 63 per cent off.

What's inside?

This deluxe advent calendar includes everything you need to get your kicks this holiday season. The 24-piece set has toys for her, toys for him and toys for both of you. It includes the best-selling Womanizer Liberty 2 clitoral suction stimulator (worth $119), the We-Vibe Sync Lite (worth $109), a wearable couple's vibrator, and so much more.

Is it worth it?

While reviewers of the 24-Day X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 are limited (it is still summer, after all), early shoppers call it a "tantalizing and titillating Christmas delight."

"It most definitely is the most wonderful time of the year," writes one reviewer. The calendar is "[jam]-packed" with the "most delicious, exciting and orgasmic toys that will guarantee festive cheer."

The "Womanizer and We-Vibe toys are amazing," adds another. They're "real show-stoppers."

It's an "insane value," comments a third reviewer. It's "like receiving 24 individual gifts all at once." It's really "great quality."

We predict Lovehoney's 24-Day X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 will sell out (Photo via Lovehoney)

Lovehoney 24-Day X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 $249 $669 Save $420 See at Lovehoney

If the 2024 holiday season is anything like last year, the 24-Day X Womanizer Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 is almost guaranteed to sell out. If you want to treat yourself or your someone special to an advent calendar like no other, we suggest adding the Lovehoney advent calendar to your cart now — especially as it's 63 per cent off.

