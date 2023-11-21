Lululemon's new studded belt bag is a great gift idea for the holiday season (photos via Lululemon).

Finding the perfect gift for the girl (or guy) who has everything is no easy task. Luckily, Lululemon just dropped a ton of chic new arrivals, including a brand new belt bag they're unlikely to already own — the Studded Everywhere Belt Bag.

A great gift idea for the upcoming holiday season, Lululemon's Everywhere Studded Belt Bag is made from water-repellent fabric and measures just 7.5" x 2" x 5" — a perfect size for running errands and weekend trips to the Christmas market.

The $84 belt bag is available in two colours: Vapour white and black, and features an exterior zippered pocket and interior pockets to secure your valuables.

As it's a new arrival to Lululemon, the studded belt bag has yet to collect any reviews. However, fans of the retailer's classic Everywhere Belt Bag have described it as the "perfect little bag" and dub it a wardrobe "must-have."

To shop more Lululemon bags ahead of the holidays and scoop up a few early Black Friday finds, check out our top picks below.

Best Lululemon gift ideas for Christmas 2023

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $39 $64 Save $25 See at Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag $19 $38 Save $19 See at lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag $29 $52 Save $23 See at lululemon

Clean Lines Belt Bag 2L $39 $64 Save $25 See at lululemon

City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L $49 $74 Save $25 See at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag $44 See at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L $52 See at lululemon

Mini Belt Bag $38 See at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff $64 See at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $64 See at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff $74 See at Lululemon

These are the best gifts to buy this holiday season

Christmas is just around the corner, and we have you covered in the gift department. In addition to a Lululemon Belt Bag (or two), make sure to check out these editor-approved gift guides to stay on top of your holiday shopping. If you're hoping to snag a gift on sale during Black Friday, make sure to check out (and bookmark!) our list of the best Black Friday deals you can shop in 2023.

