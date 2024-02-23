Lululemon just added tons of new items to their We Made Too Much section — 25+ best bags, accessories & more, starting under $20
Shop the special prices before they sell out!
Happy Friday! It's always a good day when new items show up in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section — and they just added tons of products to the little-known page. From bags and accessories to outerwear, we've picked out some of the best new WMTM arrivals for you to discover at pretty unbeatable prices. Scroll down to see what our editors are eyeing this weekend.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff$29$74Save $45
Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag 2L$59$98Save $39
Corduroy Bucket Hat$34$58Save $24
City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L$39$74Save $35
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie$29$48Save $19
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit$49$78Save $29
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip$89$128Save $39
City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L Fleece$49$98Save $49
Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket$129$278Save $149
City Adventurer Backpack Nano$29$34Save $5
Wunder Puff Backpack 20L$79$158Save $79
Team Canada Engineered Warmth Jacket$94$178Save $84
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt$59$88Save $29
Fundamental T-Shirt$39$74Save $35
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit$59$88Save $29
Wunder Puff Vest Tech Canvas$159$268Save $109
Large Claw Hair Clip$14$22Save $8
Align Asymmetrical Ribbed Bra$29$64Save $35
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie$89$118Save $29
Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4"$39$68Save $29
Restfeel Women's Slide$49$68Save $19
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant$79$128Save $49
Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant$89$158Save $69
Back to Life Tumbler 24oz$29$44Save $15
Back to Life Sport Bottle$34$52Save $18
Align V-Neck Bra Light Support$39$64Save $25
This belt bag is different than your average Everywhere Belt Bag — first of all, it's a litre larger, and it features a quilted design that resembles the Wunder Puff outerwear collection.
This puffy, quilted cross-body features two zippered compartments to keep essentials nice 'n' organized. And it'll match the vibe of your Wunder Puff jacket!
This bucket hat will keep things looking laidback and chillaxed. The corduroy fabric is super soft and will add a pop of texture to your look.
If the Everywhere Belt Bag is too small for your day-to-day, this bag is your answer. It has plenty of storage for everything you need and more, and you can still go hands-free.
This lightweight beanie was designed to fit snugly to your noggin, providing total warmth and coziness on chilly days.
This asymmetrical design is sure to stand out from the rest of your bodysuits, and the side seams are curved to flatter your figure.
Jazz things up with this leopard print Scuba sweater. The funnel neck will keep you cozy, and you won't have to worry about the zipper catching your neck, thanks to the zipper garage.
This backpack is the ultimate versatile accessory — it features adjustable shoulder straps that can switch it from a backpack to a crossbody bag.
This super warm puffer jacket has a cinchable hem that'll allow you to customize the fit of the jacket. One reviewer deemed it the "perfect winter jacket."
Who doesn't love miniature things? This nano pouch can hold little essentials like hair ties, lip balm and more. Some people use it for their dogs' poop bags for extra convenience on walks.
Inspired by the oh-so-popular Wunder Puff outerwear, this puffy, quilted backpack has an expandable exterior pocket (perfect for stashing your post-workout gear).
Tackle the cold in style with this jacket made from a blend of merino wool! It's a great technical layer that'll add extra warmth.
This skirt will help you look cute on and off the court — it's lined, lightweight and made with sweat-wicking fabric.
This tee is a classic wardrobe staple, combining soft cotton fabric with Lululemon's abrasion-resistant technology, ensuring comfort and durability over time.
This turtleneck bodysuit will feel like a luxurious second skin. It's made from a super-soft fabric and is perfect for wearing on its own or as a sleek layering piece.
Brace yourself for the chill in this ultra-warm puffer vest, packed with cozy 600-fill-power down insulation.
No matter your hair type — wavy, curly or straight — this large clip will help keep your locks in place.
Wrap yourself in the softness of this ribbed yoga bra, featuring an asymmetrical one-strap design for a fun twist. It offers light support, ideal for A/B cup sizes.
Everyone loves the Scuba hoodie — and this cropped one has a flattering fit that'll pair well with high-waisted bottoms.
These breezy running shorts feature a built-in liner for extra coverage and an infinity draw cord to ensure the perfect fit.
Think of how cute these will be on vacation — or when those sweet summer days are finally here in Canada.
If you want to add a little extra flair to your 'fits, these leggings will do the trick. They'll flare out from your knee to the bottom hem for a fun vibe.
These are for the people who love pockets (hi, it's me) — these cargo-style pants boast a stretchy fabric, so you can feel comfy and look cool simultaneously.
This tumbler will keep your drinks nice and cold (or hot!) — plus, it has a foldable straw for extra convenience.
This 32-ounce water bottle is so sleek and chic that it'll make staying hydrated a little easier because you'll always want to reach for it.
This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup."
