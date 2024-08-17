Lululemon just dropped a ton of new arrivals for fall — here are 22 must-have styles to shop before they sell out

Calling all Lululemon lovers: There are lots of new items to explore, starting at $26.

22 new arrivals to shop at Lululemon this week — so many fall-ready finds. (Photos via Lululemon)

I don't know about you, but I'm already anticipating fall — the weather, the outfits and the vibes. This week, Lululemon's new arrivals are feeding into my fall frenzy with new colours, transitional styles and fun accessories to explore. If you're a Lululemon lover like me, you'll know how fast their pieces go — so I'd get a move on if I were you.

If you're unsure where to begin, don't fret; I've got you covered. You can explore items by category below, or keep scrolling to see some of my favourite finds worth snagging.

Lululemon Everywhere Convertible Crossbody 1.5L This convertible crossbody is super versatile, allowing you to wear it in multiple different ways — around your waist, across your body or over the shoulder. $74 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top This sporty tank top can be worn on the go or during low-impact workouts, offering light support. It's ideal for A/B cup sizes. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Mini Ripstop You can't go wrong with a jewel tone in autumn, and this pink belt bag is a real gem. It's small enough to keep things lightweight while also having enough space for essentials. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Short-Sleeve Dress This mini-dress is a must-have for your wardrobe. One shopper says the "silhouette is so flattering" and calls it "perfect for dressing up or down." $148 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L A larger version of everyone's favourite belt bag is now available in fall shades, like this rusty orange. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Modal-Blend Pleated High-Rise Trouser These sophisticated (yet comfortable) trousers are perfect for the office, events or casual outings — depending on how you style them. They're available in various neutral shades and two lengths. $158 at Lululemon

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie It's best to be prepared for the chilly months to come, and you'll want to keep cozy in this warm beanie all fall and winter. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wunderlust Backpack Mini 14L This little backpack packs a punch. It also has a drawstring opening and buckle closures to keep your belongings secure. $138 at Lululemon

Lululemon Classic Unisex Ball Cap You can never have too many baseball caps, in my opinion, and this one is perfect for fall. It's available in four shades that perfectly match the season. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest This cozy, warm, down-filled vest will have you ready for fall. It has a relaxed fit and a cinchable hem, so you can adjust the silhouette. $248 at Lululemon

Lululemon Knit Nylon Micro Backpack 4L This four-litre little backpack is small but mighty. The knit nylon material is water-repellent, so you can wear it rain or shine. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Love Curved-Hem Crewneck T-Shirt Shoppers love the "soft and comfy fabric" of this top and say it has the "perfect fit." It's available in five colours/patterns. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark Fall is all about cozy oversized sweatshirts, and this one is all about soft and plush, fleecy fabric. $118 at Lululemon

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Poplin Button-Down Shirt This button-down is structured but has a relaxed fit, making it versatile enough to wear with anything, from a fitted dress to jeans to biker shorts. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L This bag is the epitome of organization and versatility. Depending on your vibe, you can rock it as a shoulder bag or convert it to a crossbody style if you need to go hands-free. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lightweight Insulated Shirt Jacket You know those transitional days when it's not warm yet not cold? This lightly insulated shirt will be just what you need to keep you at the perfect temperature. $198 at Lululemon

Lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L This crossbody just came out in two more neutral colours, and you'll have a hard time deciding which one you want. It has so many pockets and so much room! $74 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everlux High-Rise Cargo Flared Pant 32.5" Okay, now these are cool. If you want to add some fresh new leggings to your wardrobe but are sick of them all looking the same, these cargo ones will step things up a notch. $138 at Lululemon

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Cotton Jersey T-Shirt How cute is this subtle graphic tee? It's available in three colours, and you'll probably want them all since they're made of comfortable heavyweight cotton. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip Have a lot of hair? This extra large clip will help keep it together. Shoppers confirm it's "heavy duty" and "perfect for long hair." $26 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.