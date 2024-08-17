Lululemon just dropped a ton of new arrivals for fall — here are 22 must-have styles to shop before they sell out
Calling all Lululemon lovers: There are lots of new items to explore, starting at $26.
I don't know about you, but I'm already anticipating fall — the weather, the outfits and the vibes. This week, Lululemon's new arrivals are feeding into my fall frenzy with new colours, transitional styles and fun accessories to explore. If you're a Lululemon lover like me, you'll know how fast their pieces go — so I'd get a move on if I were you.
If you're unsure where to begin, don't fret; I've got you covered. You can explore items by category below, or keep scrolling to see some of my favourite finds worth snagging.
This convertible crossbody is super versatile, allowing you to wear it in multiple different ways — around your waist, across your body or over the shoulder.
This sporty tank top can be worn on the go or during low-impact workouts, offering light support. It's ideal for A/B cup sizes.
You can't go wrong with a jewel tone in autumn, and this pink belt bag is a real gem. It's small enough to keep things lightweight while also having enough space for essentials.
This mini-dress is a must-have for your wardrobe. One shopper says the "silhouette is so flattering" and calls it "perfect for dressing up or down."
A larger version of everyone's favourite belt bag is now available in fall shades, like this rusty orange.
These sophisticated (yet comfortable) trousers are perfect for the office, events or casual outings — depending on how you style them. They're available in various neutral shades and two lengths.
It's best to be prepared for the chilly months to come, and you'll want to keep cozy in this warm beanie all fall and winter.
This little backpack packs a punch. It also has a drawstring opening and buckle closures to keep your belongings secure.
You can never have too many baseball caps, in my opinion, and this one is perfect for fall. It's available in four shades that perfectly match the season.
This cozy, warm, down-filled vest will have you ready for fall. It has a relaxed fit and a cinchable hem, so you can adjust the silhouette.
This four-litre little backpack is small but mighty. The knit nylon material is water-repellent, so you can wear it rain or shine.
Shoppers love the "soft and comfy fabric" of this top and say it has the "perfect fit." It's available in five colours/patterns.
Fall is all about cozy oversized sweatshirts, and this one is all about soft and plush, fleecy fabric.
This Everywhere Crossbody is the Everywhere Belt Bag's newer sibling, and Lululemon just released it in a gunmetal grey colour.
This button-down is structured but has a relaxed fit, making it versatile enough to wear with anything, from a fitted dress to jeans to biker shorts.
This bag is the epitome of organization and versatility. Depending on your vibe, you can rock it as a shoulder bag or convert it to a crossbody style if you need to go hands-free.
You know those transitional days when it's not warm yet not cold? This lightly insulated shirt will be just what you need to keep you at the perfect temperature.
This crossbody just came out in two more neutral colours, and you'll have a hard time deciding which one you want. It has so many pockets and so much room!
Okay, now these are cool. If you want to add some fresh new leggings to your wardrobe but are sick of them all looking the same, these cargo ones will step things up a notch.
How cute is this subtle graphic tee? It's available in three colours, and you'll probably want them all since they're made of comfortable heavyweight cotton.
This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials.
Have a lot of hair? This extra large clip will help keep it together. Shoppers confirm it's "heavy duty" and "perfect for long hair."
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.