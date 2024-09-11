lululemon just dropped so many new fall pieces — here's what I'm shopping: Cozy sweaters, packable jackets & more
Shop wool-blend sweaters, fleece vests, winter coats and more.
As temperatures begin to drop, things feel a bit bittersweet — goodbye summer, but hello fall fashion. If you, too, are also excited about sweater season and layers upon layers, you've come to the right place. I've been scoping out retailers, and it looks like lululemon's new arrivals include tons of fun and cozy styles for autumn.
If you're aiming to make your fall wardrobe both stylish and snuggly, you'll love these picks. But as I always say, don't hesitate if you see something you like — we predict these pieces will sell out fast! Scroll below to see what I've got my eye on this week. 🍂
This cardigan is luxe — made of an alpaca- and merino-wool blend; this sweater will feel like a warm hug on a cool day.
This versatile button-down is a must-have in your closet, whether you want to wear it with a dress, leggings or jeans.
This super soft sweater will be your go-to this fall. It's the perfect length, slightly fuzzy and can be worn casually or dressed up.
Looking for a lighter jacket? This one is perfect for fall. It's waterproof, so it'll keep you protected from rain and early snowfall.
When the chill starts to hit, this vest will come in clutch. It's made of a soft fleece fabric and features water-repellent, windproof panels to help you stay warm.
When the weather isn't hot but not quite chilly either, this stylish cropped cardigan will be cozy enough to keep you warm without overheating.
This packable jacket is super travel-friendly — and super warm, thanks to the goose-down filling. It's great for layering or wearing on its own on milder winter days.
Say hello to your new winter jacket — I'd snag it while your size is still in stock! The Wunder Puff is lululemon's most popular coat (and a Yahoo editor-favourite!)
Keep your fingers cozy with these naturally thermoregulating gloves. They feature a longer cuff to keep the wind from snaking up your sleeve.
If you ask me, the perfect fall accessory is a baseball cap, especially when it's still too warm for a toque. This corduroy one adds just the right amount of texture.
Wear skirts while you still can! This nylon cargo one is trendy, comfy and features an adjustable drawcord.
The new trend is barrel pants, and I don't hate it! They look super cute with cozy sweaters or tighter tops, making them a versatile bottom.
If you're on the hunt for the perfect fall fleece, Lululemon released this cozy pullover just in time. It's available in two colours.
These cozy joggers are the "perfect cozy sweatpants," according to shoppers. They're the right "amount of baggy, super soft and amazing quality."
These baggy cargo pants are lightweight and airy — a.k.a über comfy. Plus, they can be worn straight or cinched at the bottom for more of a tapered fit.
