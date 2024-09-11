lululemon just dropped so many new fall pieces — here's what I'm shopping: Cozy sweaters, packable jackets & more

lululemon just dropped some new arrivals for fall & here's what I'm eyeing. (Photos via lululemon)

As temperatures begin to drop, things feel a bit bittersweet — goodbye summer, but hello fall fashion. If you, too, are also excited about sweater season and layers upon layers, you've come to the right place. I've been scoping out retailers, and it looks like lululemon's new arrivals include tons of fun and cozy styles for autumn.

If you're aiming to make your fall wardrobe both stylish and snuggly, you'll love these picks. But as I always say, don't hesitate if you see something you like — we predict these pieces will sell out fast! Scroll below to see what I've got my eye on this week. 🍂

lululemon Women's Alpaca Wool-Blend Cardigan Sweater This cardigan is luxe — made of an alpaca- and merino-wool blend; this sweater will feel like a warm hug on a cool day. $168 at lululemon

lululemon Alpaca Wool-Blend Cropped Sweater This super soft sweater will be your go-to this fall. It's the perfect length, slightly fuzzy and can be worn casually or dressed up. $148 at lululemon

lululemon Cross Chill Jacket Looking for a lighter jacket? This one is perfect for fall. It's waterproof, so it'll keep you protected from rain and early snowfall. $228 at lululemon

lululemon Cinch-Hem Fleece Vest When the chill starts to hit, this vest will come in clutch. It's made of a soft fleece fabric and features water-repellent, windproof panels to help you stay warm. $168 at lululemon

lululemon Ribbed Merino Wool Cropped Cardigan When the weather isn't hot but not quite chilly either, this stylish cropped cardigan will be cozy enough to keep you warm without overheating. $128 at lululemon

lululemon Pack It Down Long Jacket This packable jacket is super travel-friendly — and super warm, thanks to the goose-down filling. It's great for layering or wearing on its own on milder winter days. $268 at lululemon

lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket Say hello to your new winter jacket — I'd snag it while your size is still in stock! The Wunder Puff is lululemon's most popular coat (and a Yahoo editor-favourite!) $398 at lululemon

lululemon Warm Revelation Gloves Keep your fingers cozy with these naturally thermoregulating gloves. They feature a longer cuff to keep the wind from snaking up your sleeve. $52 at lululemon

lululemon Unisex Classic Ball Cap Corduroy If you ask me, the perfect fall accessory is a baseball cap, especially when it's still too warm for a toque. This corduroy one adds just the right amount of texture. $44 at lululemon

lululemon Nylon Cargo Mini Skirt Wear skirts while you still can! This nylon cargo one is trendy, comfy and features an adjustable drawcord. $118 at lululemon

lululemon City Sleek Barrel-Leg Pant Light Utilitech The new trend is barrel pants, and I don't hate it! They look super cute with cozy sweaters or tighter tops, making them a versatile bottom. $138 at lululemon

lululemon Half-Zip Fleece Pullover If you're on the hunt for the perfect fall fleece, Lululemon released this cozy pullover just in time. It's available in two colours. $148 at lululemon

lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger These cozy joggers are the "perfect cozy sweatpants," according to shoppers. They're the right "amount of baggy, super soft and amazing quality." $128 at lululemon

lululemon Lightweight Adjustable Mid-Rise Cargo Pant These baggy cargo pants are lightweight and airy — a.k.a über comfy. Plus, they can be worn straight or cinched at the bottom for more of a tapered fit. $138 at lululemon

