Lululemon just updated their We Made Too Much section: 13 picks to snag before they're gone for good — all under $100

13 styles to snag from Lululemon's We Made Too Much section this weekend. (Photos via Lululemon)

What better way to start the weekend than with some exciting new Lululemon We Made Too Much styles? It's the perfect time to score some end-of-summer pieces at some of the best prices we've seen. There are tons of items to snag, from bags and accessories to sweaters and other staples, all starting at just $29. If you don't know where to start, I'm here to help you out. I've listed some of the best WMTM styles you'll want to add to your cart ASAP (before they sell out) — and you can trust me; I shop for a living. The best part? They're all under $100. Scroll below to dive into my top picks.

To make things as easy as possible, you can shop by category below:

Lululemon Scuba Pullover Sleeveless Hoodie $99 $108 Save $9 This sleeveless pullover hoodie is perfect for throwing on after a workout or when the weather is in between seasons. You can also layer it on top of T-shirts and long sleeves during the colder winter months. $99 at Lululemon

Lululemon Never Lost Keychain $19 $24 Save $5 Prevent your keys from getting lost at the bottom of your bag with this large keychain that will help you spot them easily — perfect for when you have to lock or unlock your door in a hurry. $19 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Dress From $79 $148 I love a comfy dress with built-in shorts, and this one checks all my boxes. Lulu shoppers call it "super flattering" and one person even called it the "best activewear dress I own." From $79 at Lululemon

