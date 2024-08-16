Lululemon just updated their We Made Too Much section: 13 picks to snag before they're gone for good — all under $100
Trust me, you won't want to miss out on these special prices.
What better way to start the weekend than with some exciting new Lululemon We Made Too Much styles? It's the perfect time to score some end-of-summer pieces at some of the best prices we've seen. There are tons of items to snag, from bags and accessories to sweaters and other staples, all starting at just $29. If you don't know where to start, I'm here to help you out. I've listed some of the best WMTM styles you'll want to add to your cart ASAP (before they sell out) — and you can trust me; I shop for a living. The best part? They're all under $100. Scroll below to dive into my top picks.
Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L$69$98Save $29
Classic Unisex Ball Cap$29$38Save $9
Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L$34$44Save $10
Double-Zip Backpack 22L$69$98Save $29
Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L$49$68Save $19
Scuba Pullover Sleeveless Hoodie$99$108Save $9
Never Lost Keychain$19$24Save $5
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless BodysuitFrom $39$68
Align Sweetheart Bra$49$64Save $15
Packable Tote Bag 32L$69$98Save $29
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip HoodieFrom $89$118
Align DressFrom $79$148
Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped CrewFrom $79$128
To make things as easy as possible, you can shop by category below:
Shop best Lululemon WMTM bags
Shop best Lululemon WMTM accessories
Shop best Lululemon WMTM leggings
Shop best Lululemon WMTM hoodies & sweatshirts
Shop best Lululemon WMTM shoes
Shop best Lululemon WMTM bras
This bag has two zippered compartments, which will ensure your essentials are organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.
You can never have too many baseball caps, in my opinion, and this one is available in three fun shades.
This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials.
This Double-Zip Backpack is the real deal — it has padded shoulder straps and an adjustable sternum strap. The back panel also provides lumbar support for extra comfort.
If you're a tote bag kind of person, this roomy one can handle it all. It has a wide, easily accessible opening and plenty of pockets for top-notch organization.
This sleeveless pullover hoodie is perfect for throwing on after a workout or when the weather is in between seasons. You can also layer it on top of T-shirts and long sleeves during the colder winter months.
Prevent your keys from getting lost at the bottom of your bag with this large keychain that will help you spot them easily — perfect for when you have to lock or unlock your door in a hurry.
Need to stock up on basics? This super soft bodysuit is a great addition to your wardrobe. Shoppers say it's "so soft [and] flattering."
This light support bra is ideal for low-impact workouts and lounging around. It's best suited for A/B cups.
This is the perfect travel tote — it's super spacious and folds into its own zippered pouch to save space when not in use!
These Scuba half-zips are hot and tend to fly off the shelves, so if you've been eyeing it, I'd grab it fast! They're comfy, cozy and convenient — a must-have, if you will.
I love a comfy dress with built-in shorts, and this one checks all my boxes. Lulu shoppers call it "super flattering" and one person even called it the "best activewear dress I own."
Looking for the perfect cropped crewneck? I think I just found it for you. It's *super* soft and great for summer nights.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.