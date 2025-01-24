Lululemon We Made Too Much: Shop epic prices this week on new items — 20+ best bags, jackets and more starting under $20

Here's what our shopping experts are eyeing this week: Bags, outerwear and more.

These are 20+ of the best Lululemon We Made Too Much finds to shop this week. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon shoppers know that every week, the Canadian brand adds new finds to their We Made Too Much section — and right now it's filled to the brim with special pieces at some of the best prices we've seen. If you're looking to snag some sweet scores on popular bags (including the bestselling Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch), cozy sweatshirts and more, now's a great time.

With Valentine's Day coming up, these would also make great gift ideas for loved ones. If you're ready to dive into our top picks from the latest We Made Too Much drop, keep scrolling to shop my picks.

Already know what you're looking for? Shop We Made Too Much finds by category below.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.