Lululemon We Made Too Much: Shop epic prices this week on new items — 20+ best bags, jackets and more starting under $20

Here's what our shopping experts are eyeing this week: Bags, outerwear and more.

Melina Brum
Updated
lululemon deals: bags, jackets, sweaters, wallets
These are 20+ of the best Lululemon We Made Too Much finds to shop this week. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon shoppers know that every week, the Canadian brand adds new finds to their We Made Too Much section — and right now it's filled to the brim with special pieces at some of the best prices we've seen. If you're looking to snag some sweet scores on popular bags (including the bestselling Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch), cozy sweatshirts and more, now's a great time.

With Valentine's Day coming up, these would also make great gift ideas for loved ones. If you're ready to dive into our top picks from the latest We Made Too Much drop, keep scrolling to shop my picks.

Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

$14$38Save $24

This Team Canada belt bag is small but mighty — it will hold all of your little must-haves without being too heavy. Best part? It's only $14 right now. Check out our full review here.

$14 at Lululemon
Lululemon

StretchSeal Sleet Street 600-Down-Fill Long Jacket

$389$498Save $109

This long winter coat will bundle you up in soft goose down for total warmth and coziness.

$389 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Plush Fleece

$39$74Save $35

How cute is this cozy belt bag? It would be perfect for Valentine's Day.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Metal Hardware

$29$52Save $23

Need more room? We've got you — this large belt bag can hold all of your essentials and then some. It's perfect for all-day outings or travelling.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L Plush Fleece

$89$138Save $49

This plush tote is a great size for toting around your daily essentials. And hey, we won't judge you if you decide to cuddle with it when it gets a little too cold out there. 

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L

$69$108Save $39

Not into the plush vibe but still dig the style? This will do!

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L

$69$98Save $29

I can't believe this super popular bag is marked down right now. I'd hurry if I were you, because this piece always sells out in the blink of an eye. As of right now, it's still available in white. It's stylish, functional and "so convenient." Check out our full review here.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Sueded Utility Jacket

$149$198Save $49

This suede utility jacket has a sleek cut, cozy lining and a fleece collar for ultimate comfort on cold days.

$149 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Side-Slit Hoodie

$69$128Save $59

You can count on the plush fabric, oversized fit and side slits (for movability) to make for a super comfy sweatshirt. Plus, it has thumb holes.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff

$39$64Save $25

This Wunder Puff version of the Everywhere Belt Bag is adorable and makes for the perfect winter sling bag.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark

$29$52Save $23

Need a versatile bag with a little more space? Check out Lululemon's iconic Everywhere Belt Bag. This versatile bag will come in handy on all-day excursions, trips or when running errands.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Navigation 700-Down-Fill Hoodie

From $199$298

This insulated jacket has 700-fill-power goose down for lightweight warmth. It's windproof and water-resistant, too.

From $199 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Lightweight Adjustable Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

$69$138Save $69

If you're on the hunt for comfy cargos, these mid-rise ones are perfect for casual wear.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

$29$52Save $23

If you're looking for something a little different than the popular Everywhere Belt Bag but want a similar style, this bag offers a sportier look. Plus, it holds a little more, too.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

From $59$128

This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.

From $59 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clear Backpack Mini 10L Logo

$49$74Save $25

This clear backpack is a great choice for concerts, festivals and beach trips in the summer. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe

$69$129Save $60

This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent

$19$38Save $19

If you want a fun accessory to throw in your bag or attach to your keys, this iridescent clippable card pouch is a great choice. Shoppers say it's "even prettier in person."

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Iridescent

$29$64Save $35

Iridescent belt bag? Don't mind if I do. Shoppers have given this bag a 4.9-star rating, saying it's "easy to wipe clean" and "matches with everything!"

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$89$118Save $29

This oversized half-zip comes in multiple colours, including this jewel-tone teal. If you want to overhaul your sweater collection, this bestseller deserves a spot in your closet.

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Iridescent

$29$58Save $29

Lululemon's bestselling little wristlet with two pouches is also available in a magical iridescent fabric. It's super convenient for grab-and-go purposes! You won't regret adding it to your cart, trust me (I have it!).

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Plush Fleece

$29$58Save $29

Is iridescent not for you? You can also shop this cute plush version. You're welcome!

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark

$69$118Save $49

If you like logos, you'll love this simple crewneck! It's super soft, thanks to its fleecy fabric. It's oversized, breathable and lightweight — a perfect combination.

$69 at Lululemon

