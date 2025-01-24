Lululemon We Made Too Much: Shop epic prices this week on new items — 20+ best bags, jackets and more starting under $20
Here's what our shopping experts are eyeing this week: Bags, outerwear and more.
Lululemon shoppers know that every week, the Canadian brand adds new finds to their We Made Too Much section — and right now it's filled to the brim with special pieces at some of the best prices we've seen. If you're looking to snag some sweet scores on popular bags (including the bestselling Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch), cozy sweatshirts and more, now's a great time.
Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag$14$38Save $24
StretchSeal Sleet Street 600-Down-Fill Long Jacket$389$498Save $109
Everywhere Belt Bag Plush Fleece$39$74Save $35
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Metal Hardware$29$52Save $23
Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L Plush Fleece$89$138Save $49
Quilted Grid Tote Bag Mini 5L$69$108Save $39
Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L$69$98Save $29
Sueded Utility Jacket$149$198Save $49
Scuba Oversized Side-Slit Hoodie$69$128Save $59
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff$39$64Save $25
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark$29$52Save $23
Navigation 700-Down-Fill HoodieFrom $199$298
Lightweight Adjustable Mid-Rise Cargo Pant$69$138Save $69
All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L$29$52Save $23
Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped CrewFrom $59$128
Clear Backpack Mini 10L Logo$49$74Save $25
Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe$69$129Save $60
Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent$19$38Save $19
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Iridescent$29$64Save $35
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip$89$118Save $29
Dual Pouch Wristlet Iridescent$29$58Save $29
Dual Pouch Wristlet Plush Fleece$29$58Save $29
Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark$69$118Save $49
With Valentine's Day coming up, these would also make great gift ideas for loved ones. If you're ready to dive into our top picks from the latest We Made Too Much drop, keep scrolling to shop my picks.
Already know what you're looking for? Shop We Made Too Much finds by category below.
This Team Canada belt bag is small but mighty — it will hold all of your little must-haves without being too heavy. Best part? It's only $14 right now. Check out our full review here.
This long winter coat will bundle you up in soft goose down for total warmth and coziness.
How cute is this cozy belt bag? It would be perfect for Valentine's Day.
Need more room? We've got you — this large belt bag can hold all of your essentials and then some. It's perfect for all-day outings or travelling.
This plush tote is a great size for toting around your daily essentials. And hey, we won't judge you if you decide to cuddle with it when it gets a little too cold out there.
Not into the plush vibe but still dig the style? This will do!
I can't believe this super popular bag is marked down right now. I'd hurry if I were you, because this piece always sells out in the blink of an eye. As of right now, it's still available in white. It's stylish, functional and "so convenient." Check out our full review here.
This suede utility jacket has a sleek cut, cozy lining and a fleece collar for ultimate comfort on cold days.
You can count on the plush fabric, oversized fit and side slits (for movability) to make for a super comfy sweatshirt. Plus, it has thumb holes.
This Wunder Puff version of the Everywhere Belt Bag is adorable and makes for the perfect winter sling bag.
Need a versatile bag with a little more space? Check out Lululemon's iconic Everywhere Belt Bag. This versatile bag will come in handy on all-day excursions, trips or when running errands.
This insulated jacket has 700-fill-power goose down for lightweight warmth. It's windproof and water-resistant, too.
If you're on the hunt for comfy cargos, these mid-rise ones are perfect for casual wear.
If you're looking for something a little different than the popular Everywhere Belt Bag but want a similar style, this bag offers a sportier look. Plus, it holds a little more, too.
This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.
This clear backpack is a great choice for concerts, festivals and beach trips in the summer. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."
This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.
If you want a fun accessory to throw in your bag or attach to your keys, this iridescent clippable card pouch is a great choice. Shoppers say it's "even prettier in person."
Iridescent belt bag? Don't mind if I do. Shoppers have given this bag a 4.9-star rating, saying it's "easy to wipe clean" and "matches with everything!"
This oversized half-zip comes in multiple colours, including this jewel-tone teal. If you want to overhaul your sweater collection, this bestseller deserves a spot in your closet.
Lululemon's bestselling little wristlet with two pouches is also available in a magical iridescent fabric. It's super convenient for grab-and-go purposes! You won't regret adding it to your cart, trust me (I have it!).
Is iridescent not for you? You can also shop this cute plush version. You're welcome!
If you like logos, you'll love this simple crewneck! It's super soft, thanks to its fleecy fabric. It's oversized, breathable and lightweight — a perfect combination.
